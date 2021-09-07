Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market to Reach $1. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Cell Culture Equipment estimated at US$558.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Centrifuges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.1% CAGR and reach US$380.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incubators segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
- The Plant Cell Culture Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$221.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.
- Seed Germinators Segment to Record 14% CAGR
- In the global Seed Germinators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$86.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$213.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$150 Million by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Controlled Environments Limited
  • Conviron
  • Danaher (GE Healthcare)
  • Geneq Inc.
  • Greiner Bio-One
  • LabRepCo Inc
  • LGC Limited
  • Pall Corporation
  • Tecan Group Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Centrifuges by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Centrifuges by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Centrifuges by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Incubators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Incubators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Incubators by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Seed Germinators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Seed Germinators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed Germinators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterilizers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Sterilizers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterilizers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Counters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cell Counters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Counters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Microscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Microscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Microscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Product
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Product Development by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Development by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Quality
Assessment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Quality Assessment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Quality Assessment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Breeding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Breeding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Breeding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Plant Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Laboratory by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Greenhouse by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Field by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Field by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Field by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Application - Product Development, Quality Assessment,
Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell
Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: UK Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 125: UK Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Application - Product Development, Quality Assessment,
Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: UK Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data