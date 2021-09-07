Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Centrifuges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.1% CAGR and reach US$380.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incubators segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

- The Plant Cell Culture Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$221.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.

- Seed Germinators Segment to Record 14% CAGR

- In the global Seed Germinators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$86.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$213.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$150 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Controlled Environments Limited

Conviron

Danaher (GE Healthcare)

Geneq Inc.

Greiner Bio-One

LabRepCo Inc

LGC Limited

Pall Corporation

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Centrifuges by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Centrifuges by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Centrifuges by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Incubators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Incubators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Incubators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Seed Germinators

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Seed Germinators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed Germinators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterilizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Sterilizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Counters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cell Counters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Counters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Microscopes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Microscopes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Microscopes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Product

Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Product Development by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Development by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Quality

Assessment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Quality Assessment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Quality Assessment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Breeding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Breeding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Breeding by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Plant Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Laboratory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouse by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Greenhouse by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouse by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Field by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Field by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Field by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Application - Product Development, Quality Assessment,

Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell

Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 125: UK Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Application - Product Development, Quality Assessment,

Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: UK Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________