Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market to Reach $23. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants estimated at US$9.

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.3% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional Breeding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biotechnological Method segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
- The Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

  • Advanta Seeds
  • Bayer
  • Benson Hill Biosystems
  • Bioconsortia
  • DLF
  • DowDuPont
  • Equinom
  • Eurofins
  • Evogene
  • Groupe Limagrain
  • Hudson River Biotechnology
  • KWS
  • Land O’lakes
  • Pacific Biosciences
  • SGS
  • Syngenta




