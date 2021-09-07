Fortuna intersects 17.2 g/t Au over 30m at Sunbird Prospect, Séguéla, Cote d’Ivoire and 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4m at Galgouli Prospect, Boussoura, Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce continued high-grade results from recent extension and scout drilling at its projects in Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso in West Africa.



Paul Weedon, Vice President of Exploration - West Africa, commented, “The exploration teams at Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire have continued to advance the exploration understanding of key structures and controls on mineralization in both the Sunbird and Galgouli projects with excellent results highlighting the potential for setting up several new targets and extensions to the known deposits at Séguéla and mineralization at Boussoura.” Mr. Weedon continued, “The company is looking forward to the continued growth from both projects as we head into the second half of the year, with Gabbro North and Sunbird emphasising the potential of Séguéla, and the continuing success of scout drilling at Boussoura in expanding the mineralized footprint.”

Séguéla drill highlights1 include:

Sunbird

SGDD089: 17.2 g/t Au over 30 meters from 142 meters

17.2 g/t Au over 30 meters from 142 meters SGDD087: 2.9 g/t Au over 20 meters from 110 meters

2.9 g/t Au over 20 meters from 110 meters SGRC1306: 2.7 g/t Au over 12 meters from 63 meters



Koula

SGRD1217: 28.8 g/t Au over 7 meters from 80 meters (Hanging wall lode)

28.8 g/t Au over 7 meters from 80 meters (Hanging wall lode) SGRD1209: 19.8 g/t Au over 11 meters from 124 meters, including 83.3 g/t Au over 3 meters from 128 meters (Hanging wall lode)

19.8 g/t Au over 11 meters from 124 meters, including 83.3 g/t Au over 3 meters from 128 meters (Hanging wall lode) SGDD085: 6.1 g/t Au over 18 meters from 246 meters (Central lode)



Gabbro North

SGRC1236: 23.0 g/t Au over 4 meters from 109 meters, and 9.2 g/t Au over 5 meters from 117 meters

23.0 g/t Au over 4 meters from 109 meters, and 9.2 g/t Au over 5 meters from 117 meters SGRC1239: 2.5 g/t Au over 5 meters from 17 meters

Boussoura drill highlights1 include:

Fofora Scout Drilling

FFR259: 6.5 g/t Au over 6 meters from 35 meters (VC4)

6.5 g/t Au over 6 meters from 35 meters (VC4) FFR264: 5.2 g/t Au over 6 meters from 94 meters (VC4)

5.2 g/t Au over 6 meters from 94 meters (VC4) RC125: 12.9 g/t Au over 5 meters from 24 meters and 2.5 g/t Au over 7 meters from 57 meters (VC1)



Fofora Main Drilling

FFR272: 6.7 g/t Au over 4 meters from 127 meters and 9.9 g/t Au over 8 meters from 136 meters

6.7 g/t Au over 4 meters from 127 meters and 9.9 g/t Au over 8 meters from 136 meters FFR270: 1.0 g/t Au over 27 meters from 40 meters, 11.4 g/t Au over 3 meters from 141 meters, and 1.5 g/t Au over 10 meters from 197 meters

Galgouli Central

GAL055: 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4 meters from 232.2 meters, including 87.4 g/t Au over 0.95 meters from 235.05 meters

17.9 g/t Au over 5.4 meters from 232.2 meters, including 87.4 g/t Au over 0.95 meters from 235.05 meters GAL065: 6.6 g/t Au over 4.8 meters from 253.2 meters, including 58.9 g/t Au over 0.5 meters from 255.65 meters

Galgouli Regional

RC096: 22.2 g/t Au over 2 meters from 100 meters

22.2 g/t Au over 2 meters from 100 meters RC077: 18.1 g/t Au over 1 meter from 44 meters and 7.8g/t Au over 2 meters from 53 meters

Note:

All intervals are down hole lengths which represent approximately 70% true width



Séguéla gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire

Exploration activities at the Séguéla gold Project (see Figure 1) have continued to advance the high-grade Koula deposit with step-out drilling intersecting a new zone of hanging wall mineralization as well as infilling the extension of the high-grade Koula structure. The combined 7,115-meter, 24-hole Hanging Wall (HW) and Main Zone program, which started in April 2021 is now completed. The significance of the results, including 28.8 g/t gold over 7 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRD1217) and 19.8 g/t gold over 11 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRD1209 and to Figure 2) and the proximity to the Stage Two Pit Shell are being evaluated. Mineralization remains open at depth on the main Koula structure while the hanging wall mineralization highlights the potential for additional structures at depth.

Depth extension drilling at Sunbird, as part of the recently completed 1,774 meter, 11-hole program which started in May 2021, has extended the mineralized envelope. Results including 17.2 g/t gold over 30 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGDD089) and 3.2 g/t gold over 28 metres (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGDD088) highlight the depth potential with the deepest drilling less than 200 meters below surface (refer to Figure 3). In addition, Sunbird is demonstrating very similar structural and lithological controls to those identified at the Koula and Ancien deposits. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike with more than 1 kilometer of mineralized strike drill tested to date.

Further high-grade results, including 23.0 g/t gold over 4 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRC1236), have been returned from the 14-hole, 2,070-meter additional scout drilling program completed in August at Gabbro North (refer to Figure 4), following up from previous high-grade results intersected in the first scout drilling phase in the second quarter of 2021. Drilling only tested the southern zone of known mineralization with mineralization now delineated along a 300-meter strike and where it remains open along strike and at depth.

Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7992d3c-aa22-4cf8-b137-2f4a38e1c4d8

Figure 2. Koula long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73281e74-2a53-4279-a73f-6845e56a3ae7

Figure 3. Sunbird long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b6d56f9-58dc-4aab-82d5-61d04ebe0f91

Figure 4. Gabbro North long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4451b62-2683-42aa-9df2-9bc582b0a0ef

Boussoura, Burkina Faso

Exploration activities at Boussoura where a 47-hole, 5,958-meter program since March 2021 has continued to advance Fofora Main where infill and extension drilling has increased the confidence in the structural controls of mineralization, with several additional high-grade intervals returned, including 9.9 g/t gold over 8 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole FFR272). Scout drilling at the adjacent vein corridors to the west continues to highlight the regional potential, with drilling on vein corridors VC4 and VC5 intersecting extensive zones of alteration and associated quartz veining and mineralization.

Further south at Galgouli, a 12-hole, 3,419-meter program depth extension drilling on the central zone testing the structural controls and concluded in July was successful in identifying extensions to the high-grade shoots at depth with results including 17.9 g/t gold over 5.4 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole GAL055). A 32-hole, 4,022-meter scout drilling program was also successful in identifying high-grade mineralization approximately 1 kilometer to the south and south-east of the central Galgouli zone, testing interpreted parallel structures (10.9 g/t gold over 2 meters; refer to the Appendix, drill hole RC098) and a possible regional scale cross-structure (22.2 g/t gold over 2 meters; refer to the Appendix, drill hole RC096). A total of 44 holes have been completed for a total of 7,444 meters since April 2021.

Figure 5. Boussoura Project location on Houndé Belt, Burkina Faso (Roxgold August 2021)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1410455-0766-40e5-a651-3cf7d13f91da

Figure 6. Fofora plan view with recent results (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61fb735b-2be3-402e-a604-e9c054cc1e11

Figure 7. Galgouli plan view with recent results for Galgouli Central and scout drilling (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf190747-a768-41f4-9298-7b2b5068c91b

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the company’s personnel.

All RC drilling at Séguéla and Boussoura used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% sample were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company controlled core yard.

All DD drill holes at Séguéla and Boussoura were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the relevant project site (Séguéla or Boussoura). The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation while all Boussoura samples were direct shipped to ALS Laboratories in Ouagadougou for preparation. Séguéla samples were shipped via commercial courier to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all Boussoura and Séguéla samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Vice President of Exploration - West Africa for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, being a member of the Australian Institute for Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d’Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | E: info@fortunasilver.com

APPENDIX: Séguéla drill program results

HoleID Easting1 Northing1 Elevation EOH

Depth UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth

To

(m) Down Hole

Width

(m) Est.

True

Width Au

(ppm) Hole

Type Area SGDD085











742497











895371











418











326.6











108











-62 246 264 18 12.6 6.10 DD Koula including 250 251 1 0.7 18.90 DD Koula and 252 253 1 0.7 10.65 DD Koula and 256 257 1 0.7 54.70 DD Koula SGDD092 742435 895316 406 351.6 108 -64 NSI DD Koula SGDD093 742454 895362 414 396.5 108 -62 374 380 6 4.2 2.05 DD Koula SGDD094 742283 895052 384 492.5 108 -62 NSI DD Koula SGRD1208 742459 895366 447 387.5 110 -60 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1209







742442







895263







437







324.5







108







-62 124 135 11 7.7 23.95 RCD Koula including 128 131 3 2.1 83.27 RCD Koula including 129 130 1 0.7 156.00 RCD Koula SGRC1210 742380 895230 397 60.0 108 -62 NSI RC Koula SGRD1211



742401



895223



427



396.8



108



-62 204 212 8 5.6 4.38 RCD Koula including 208 209 1 0.7 13.65 RCD Koula SGRD1212 742338 895141 419 453.6 108 -62 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1213 742376 895182 422 390.7 108 -62 198 199 1 0.7 10.90 RCD Koula SGRD1214 742394 895171 396 351.5 108 -62 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1215



742415



895216



427



345.8



108



-62 154 164 10 7 2.71 RCD Koula including 157 158 1 0.7 15.00 RCD Koula SGRD1216



742479



895300



412



285.5



108



-62 249 258 9 6.3 1.61 RCD Koula and 280 283 3 2.1 2.66 RCD Koula SGRD1217







742459







895253







437







282.7







108







-62 80 87 7 4.9 28.78 RCD Koula including 83 85 2 1.4 56.70 RCD Koula And 86 87 1 0.7 68.40 RCD Koula SGRD1218



742424



895268



436



351.6



108



-62 166 176 10 7 0.85 RCD Koula and 312 325 13 9.1 1.18 RCD Koula SGRD1219 742357 895133 419 408.6 108 -62 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1220 742319 895092 416 432.5 108 -62 267 271 4 2.8 2.08 RCD Koula SGRD1221 742511 895234 434 123.5 110 -60 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1222 742489 895241 433 150.5 110 -60 10 15 5 3.5 1.93 RCD Koula SGRD1223 742464 895197 401 120.0 110 -60 45 46 1 0.7 6.67 RCD Koula SGRD1224 742442 895205 428 150.8 110 -60 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1225 742440 895154 427 120.5 110 -60 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1226 742416 895164 425 150.8 110 -60 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1227



742501



895291



411



260.0



110



-60 44 46 2 1.4 3.25 RCD Koula and 222 227 5 3.5 1.51 RCD Koula SGDD087



742852



893012



516



190.4



270



-60 110 130 20 14 2.93 DD Sunbird including 116 117 1 0.7 27.60 DD Sunbird SGDD088



















742939



















893390



















509



















199.3



















270



















-60 112 114 2 1.4 6.86 DD Sunbird including 112 113 1 0.7 11.50 DD Sunbird and 160 188 28 19.6 3.21 DD Sunbird including 163 164 1 0.7 22.10 DD Sunbird and 169 170 1 0.7 10.50 DD Sunbird and 187 188 1 0.7 15.15 DD Sunbird SGDD089



























742749



























893238



























482



























174.4



























90



























-60 17 21 4 2.8 2.78 DD Sunbird and 142 172 30 21 17.16 DD Sunbird including 142 144 2 1.4 26.70 DD Sunbird and 146 147 1 0.7 32.80 DD Sunbird and 148 149 1 0.7 12.50 DD Sunbird and 154 156 2 1.4 52.90 DD Sunbird and 157 165 8 5.6 24.81 DD Sunbird and 166 167 1 0.7 78.40 DD Sunbird SGDD090



742620



892814



552



225.4



90



-60 189 192 3 2.1 2.77 DD Sunbird and 207 212 5 3.5 1.11 DD Sunbird SGRC1302 742760 892715 537 133.0 270 -60 111 112 1 0.7 7.58 RC Sunbird SGRC1303 742790 892711 549 168.0 270 -60 Not assayed abandoned RC Sunbird SGRC1304 742940 893437 502 144.0 270 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC1305 742898 893663 460 78.0 270 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC1306 742927 893662 462 120.0 270 -60 63 75 12 8.4 2.67 RC Sunbird SGRC1307 742864 892910 507 108.0 270 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC1308 742823 892763 552 234.0 270 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC1228 744610 900650 507 110.0 90 -60 12 22 10 7 1.37 RC Gabbro North SGRC1229 744585 900650 506 160.0 90 -60 NSI RC Gabbro North SGRC1230 744560 900650 505 210.0 90 -60 NSI RC Gabbro North SGRC1231 744610 900550 523 120.0 90 -60 NSI RC Gabbro North SGRC1232 744560 900550 525 210.0 90 -60 163 168 5 3.5 1.94 RC Gabbro North SGRC1233 744610 900450 537 98.0 90 -60 NSI RC Gabbro North SGRC1234 744585 900450 537 18.0 90 -60 Not assayed abandoned RC Gabbro North SGRC1235 744585 900450 537 157.0 90 -60 NSI RC Gabbro North SGRC1236











744560











900450











539











210.0











90











-60 109 113 4 2.8 23.03 RC Gabbro North including 111 112 1 0.7 86.40 RC Gabbro North and 117 122 5 3.5 9.19 RC Gabbro North including 117 119 2 1.4 16.33 RC Gabbro North SGRC1237 744610 900350 532 110.0 90 -60 NSI RC Gabbro North SGRC1238 744585 900350 532 162.0 90 -60 156 159 3 2.1 1.71 RC Gabbro North SGRC1239 744560 900350 533 210.0 90 -60 17 22 5 3.5 2.45 RC Gabbro North SGRC1240 744450 900100 505 150.0 90 -60 NSI RC Gabbro North SGRC1241 744400 900100 515 150.0 90 -60 NSI RC Gabbro North

Notes:

1. UTM coordinate system WGS84 29N

2. NSI: No Significant Intersect

APPENDIX: Boussoura drill program results

HoleID Easting1 Northing1 Elevation EOH

Depth UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth

To

(m) Down Hole

Width

(m) Est.

True

Width Au

(ppm) Hole

Type Area BSR-21-RD-GAL-052 448342 1108445 400 240.0 59 -54 205.9 209.0 3.1 2.2 1.7 RD Galgouli BSR-21-RD-GAL-055



448122



1108786



394



282.0



36



-57 232.2 237.6 5.4 3.8 17.9 RD Galgouli including 235.1 236.0 0.9 0.7 87.4 Galgouli BSR-21-RD-GAL-056















448175















1108929















399















255.0















60















-85 183.3 184.3 1.0 0.7 6.3 RD Galgouli and 197.1 204.0 6.9 4.9 6.1 Galgouli including 197.1 198.0 0.9 0.7 32.2 Galgouli including 201.3 202.0 0.7 0.5 13.6 Galgouli and 223.4 226.3 3.0 2.1 2.0 Galgouli BSR-21-RD-GAL-057 448238 1108713 396 200.0 77 -52 168.2 170.5 2.3 1.6 1.5 RD Galgouli BSR-21-RD-GAL-058



448215



1108673



396



254.0



58



-57 149.0 150.4 1.4 1.0 7.8 RD Galgouli including 149.0 149.6 0.6 0.4 17.5 Galgouli BSR-21-RD-GAL-059



448214



1108675



396



261.2



65



-72 211.8 213.0 1.3 0.9 9.7 RD Galgouli including 211.8 212.4 0.6 0.4 19.2 RD Galgouli BSR-21-DD-GAL-060 448212 1108574 397 288.5 60 -60 242.6 244.2 1.6 1.1 4.0 DD Galgouli BSR-21-DD-GAL-061 448032 1108796 392 330.0 61 -58 314.9 315.9 1.0 0.7 22.0 DD Galgouli BSR-21-DD-GAL-062 447988 1108822 408 372.0 59 -56 354.8 356.5 1.8 1.2 0.6 DD Galgouli BSR-21-DD-GAL-063



447988



1108820



391



336.0



56



-47 307.1 307.8 0.7 0.5 5.5 DD Galgouli and 322.1 326.3 4.2 2.9 0.7 Galgouli BSR-21-RD-GAL-064 448133 1108684 394 297.0 45 -53 242.2 247.1 4.9 3.4 0.6 RD Galgouli BSR-21-RD-GAL-065







448134







1108695







394







303.0







42







-62 253.2 258.0 4.8 3.4 6.6 RD Galgouli including 255.7 256.2 0.5 0.3 58.9 Galgouli and 274.6 275.0 0.4 0.3 22.4 Galgouli BSR-21-DD-FFR-229







































445490







































1122947







































453







































381







































65







































-55 60.3 62.0 1.7 1.2 1.6 DD Fofora VC3 and 101.1 106.8 5.7 4.0 0.5 Fofora VC3 and 134.8 138.9 4.1 2.9 0.9 Fofora VC3 and 142.6 149.0 6.4 4.5 3.0 Fofora VC3 including 144.4 145.5 1.1 0.8 6.9 Fofora VC3 including 148.0 149.0 1.0 0.7 8.2 Fofora VC3 and 159.5 169.5 10.0 7.0 0.8 Fofora VC3 and 285.6 301.0 15.4 10.8 0.5 Fofora VC3 and 329.7 331.3 1.6 1.1 1.4 Fofora VC3 and 365.2 369.8 4.6 3.2 2.1 Fofora VC3 and 372.5 377.0 4.6 3.2 0.7 Fofora VC3 BSR-21-RD-FFR-230























445458























1123036























441























282























65























-55 106.8 116.0 9.2 6.4 0.9 RD Fofora VC3 including 106.8 107.7 0.9 0.6 5.3 Fofora VC3 and 142.0 148.3 6.3 4.4 0.8 Fofora VC3 and 153.7 156.0 2.3 1.6 1.2 Fofora VC3 and 162.0 168.0 6.0 4.2 0.7 Fofora VC3 and 172.8 173.6 0.8 0.6 1.1 Fofora VC3 and 222.8 225.4 2.6 1.8 1.2 Fofora VC3 BSR-21-RC-FFR-233











445537











1120790











390











110











230











-50 16.0 17.0 1.0 0.7 0.8 RC Fofora VC4 and 46.0 48.0 2.0 1.4 0.5 Fofora VC4 and 60.0 63.0 3.0 2.1 2.3 Fofora VC4 and 93.0 94.0 1.0 0.7 2.4 Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-236A



445303



1120880



414



135



230



-50 22.0 24.0 2.0 1.4 10.8 RC Fofora VC5 including 23.0 24.0 1.0 0.7 20.7 Fofora VC5 BSR-21-RC-FFR-238 445395 1120957 411 104 230 -50 45.0 47.0 2.0 1.4 1.0 RC Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-240



445483



1121033



391



108



230



-50 64.0 66.0 2.0 1.4 1.9 RC Fofora VC4 and 77.0 80.0 3.0 2.1 2.2 Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-242 445262 1121132 402 102 230 -50 73.0 78.0 5.0 3.5 2.2 RC Fofora VC5 BSR-21-RC-FFR-243 445311 1121171 401 160 230 -50 139.0 149.0 10.0 7.0 1.1 RC Fofora VC5 BSR-21-RC-FFR-245



445398



1121239



398



102



230



-50 62.0 64.0 2.0 1.4 2.0 RC Fofora VC4 and 84.0 89.0 5.0 3.5 0.8 Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-246 445152 1121842 438 117 260 -50 52.0 54.0 2.0 1.4 1.2 RC Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-247A 446597 1123144 363 120 60 -50 69.0 70.0 1.0 0.7 2.0 RC Fofora Regional BSR-21-RC-FFR-248 445331 1122071 429 102 90 -50 77.0 80.0 3.0 2.1 0.5 RC Fofora Regional BSR-21-RC-FFR-249A



446649



1123173



361



108



60



-50 1.0 5.0 4.0 2.8 0.6 RC Fofora Regional and 11.0 18.0 7.0 4.9 1.1 Fofora Regional BSR-21-RC-FFR-250 446702 1123201 360 102 60 -50 98.0 102.0 4.0 2.8 0.4 RC Fofora Regional BSR-21-RC-FFR-257 446522 1123593 383 102 270 -50 64.0 68.0 4.0 2.8 1.3 RC Fofora Regional BSR-21-RC-FFR-259







444643







1123275







412







100







245







-50 35.0 41.0 6.0 4.2 6.5 RC Fofora VC4 including 36.0 38.0 2.0 1.4 16.6 Fofora VC4 and 82.0 88.0 6.0 4.2 0.4 Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-260 444684 1123300 413 108 245 -50 61.0 63.0 2.0 1.4 1.2 RC Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-261



445229



1122076



430



106



270



-50 32.0 37.0 5.0 3.5 0.7 RC Fofora VC4 and 88.0 92.0 4.0 2.8 1.2 Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-262







445208







1122109







432







117







270







-50 1.0 6.0 5.0 3.5 0.4 RC Fofora VC4 and 18.0 23.0 5.0 3.5 0.4 Fofora VC4 and 45.0 51.0 6.0 4.2 0.9 Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-263



445235



1122111



429



102



270



-50 50.0 53.0 3.0 2.1 0.6 RC Fofora VC4 and 93.0 97.0 4.0 2.8 0.7 Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-264



445254



1122032



431



120



270



-50 94.0 100.0 6.0 4.2 5.2 RC Fofora VC4 including 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.7 19.9 Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-265A 445233 1122032 428 105 270 -50 52.0 57.0 5.0 3.5 0.6 RC Fofora VC4 BSR-21-RC-FFR-266



446652



1122917



366



72



50



-55 31.0 39.0 8.0 5.6 0.7 RC Fofora Main and 58.0 60.0 2.0 1.4 2.2 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-267



446557



1122766



370



180



50



-55 142.0 152.0 10.0 7.0 2.0 RC Fofora Main 149.0 150.0 1.0 0.7 12.4 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-268























446562























1122836























379























150























50























-55 69.0 72.0 3.0 2.1 2.7 RC Fofora Main including 70.0 71.0 1.0 0.7 6.5 Fofora Main and 76.0 79.0 3.0 2.1 0.5 Fofora Main and 110.0 113.0 3.0 2.1 4.8 Fofora Main including 110.0 111.0 1.0 0.7 8.7 Fofora Main and 119.0 125.0 6.0 4.2 3.5 Fofora Main including 124.0 125.0 1.0 0.7 13.0 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-269







446487







1122895







375







122







50







-55 26.0 28.0 2.0 1.4 2.2 RC Fofora Main and 88.0 92.0 4.0 2.8 2.5 Fofora Main including 89.0 90.0 1.0 0.7 8.0 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-270































446512































1122725































367































228































50































-50 28.0 31.0 3.0 2.1 1.5 RC Fofora Main and 40.0 67.0 27.0 18.9 1.0 Fofora Main including 62.0 63.0 1.0 0.7 7.0 Fofora Main and 141.0 144.0 3.0 2.1 11.4 Fofora Main including 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.7 30.8 Fofora Main and 148.0 152.0 4.0 2.8 0.7 Fofora Main and 181.0 193.0 12.0 8.4 0.5 Fofora Main and 197.0 207.0 10.0 7.0 1.5 Fofora Main including 204.0 205.0 1.0 0.7 10.5 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-271







446451







1122862







382







186







50







-55 143.0 148.0 5.0 3.5 1.5 RC Fofora Main and 152.0 158.0 6.0 4.2 0.4 Fofora Main and 165.0 168.0 3.0 2.1 1.6 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-272



















446451



















1122884



















378



















180



















50



















-52 108.0 116.0 8.0 5.6 1.2 RC Fofora Main including 115.0 116.0 1.0 0.7 6.0 Fofora Main and 127.0 131.0 4.0 2.8 6.7 Fofora Main including 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.7 18.4 Fofora Main and 136.0 144.0 8.0 5.6 9.9 Fofora Main including 142.0 144.0 2.0 1.4 34.3 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-273















446628















1122889















369















96















45















-53 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.7 5.0 RC Fofora Main and 38.0 40.0 2.0 1.4 4.3 Fofora Main and 68.0 70.0 2.0 1.4 3.4 Fofora Main and 86.0 94.0 8.0 5.6 3.8 Fofora Main including 89.0 91.0 2.0 1.4 11.2 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-274



















446587



















1122860



















359



















125



















50



















-55 25.0 29.0 4.0 2.8 1.3 RC Fofora Main and 37.0 40.0 3.0 2.1 8.3 Fofora Main including 38.0 39.0 1.0 0.7 15.5 Fofora Main and 76.0 87.0 11.0 7.7 0.7 Fofora Main and 95.0 102.0 7.0 4.9 5.9 Fofora Main including 99.0 100.0 1.0 0.7 34.5 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-275 446395 1122950 379 162 90 -50 100.0 102.0 2.0 1.4 3.2 RC Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-277















446501















1122785















383















190















50















-55 63.0 66.0 3.0 2.1 0.9 RC Fofora Main and 129.0 132.0 3.0 2.1 2.6 Fofora Main and 166.0 168.0 2.0 1.4 4.3 Fofora Main and 185.0 190.0 5.0 3.5 5.2 Fofora Main including 186.0 188.0 2.0 1.4 9.6 Fofora Main BSR-21-RC-FFR-278



445865



1122552



406



42



68



-50 13.0 15.0 2.0 1.4 0.4 Fofora VC2 and 33.0 37.0 4.0 2.8 0.8 Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-279 445903 1122445 409 48 68 -50 1.0 13.0 12.0 8.4 1.0 RC Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-281







445782







1122515







429







159







68







-50 33.0 35.0 2.0 1.4 1.3 RC Fofora VC2 and 45.0 49.0 4.0 2.8 1.2 Fofora VC2 and 112.0 119.0 7.0 4.9 0.3 Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-282







445869







1122430







417







96







68







-50 21.0 23.0 2.0 1.4 2.5 RC Fofora VC2 and 40.0 52.0 12.0 8.4 1.2 Fofora VC2 and 65.0 76.0 11.0 7.7 0.4 Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-283







445892







1122381







415







84







68







-50 16.0 24.0 8.0 5.6 0.7 RC Fofora VC2 and 28.0 41.0 13.0 9.1 0.9 Fofora VC2 and 63.0 67.0 4.0 2.8 1.1 Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-284 445951 1122354 401 38 68 -50 29.0 38.0 9.0 6.3 0.5 RC Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-285











445911











1122336











411











93











68











-50 34.0 36.0 2.0 1.4 5.1 RC Fofora VC2 including 34.0 35.0 1.0 0.7 9.7 Fofora VC2 and 53.0 58.0 5.0 3.5 0.4 Fofora VC2 and 62.0 69.0 7.0 4.9 1.2 Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-286















445879















1122322















411















144















68















-50 30.0 35.0 5.0 3.5 0.3 RC Fofora VC2 and 90.0 111.0 21.0 14.7 0.5 Fofora VC2 and 128.0 132.0 4.0 2.8 1.8 Fofora VC2 and 139.0 144.0 5.0 3.5 1.3 Fofora VC2 including 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.7 5.2 Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-287











445937











1122300











402











96











68











-50 25.0 33.0 8.0 5.6 0.6 RC Fofora VC2 and 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.7 2.3 Fofora VC2 and 40.0 57.0 17.0 11.9 0.5 Fofora VC2 and 64.0 70.0 6.0 4.2 0.6 Fofora VC2 BSR-21-RC-FFR-289 445207 1120402 396 142 250 -50 60.0 62.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 RC Fofora VC5 BSR-21-RC-FFR-292 445054 1120566 400 75 250 -50 49.0 51.0 2.0 1.4 1.4 RC Fofora VC5 BSR-21-RC-FFR-293 445142 1120594 390 153 250 -50 118.0 119.0 1.0 0.7 9.9 RC Fofora VC5 BSR-21-RC-FFR-295 445160 1120297 376 72 250 -50 28.0 29.0 1.0 0.7 1.4 RC Fofora VC5 BSR-21-RC-FFR-296 445240 1120319 394 132 250 -50 88.0 90.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 RC Fofora VC5 BSR-21-RC-069 445841 1111172 437 114.0 90 -50 73.0 75.0 2.0 1.4 3.4 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-070 445840 1111257 429 108.0 90 -50 25.0 32.0 7.0 4.9 0.5 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-071 445888 1111257 438 102.0 90 -50 76.0 77.0 1.0 0.7 6.0 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-074



449160



1107488



394



174.0



60



-50 125.0 131.0 6.0 4.2 5.6 RC Galgouli Regional including 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.7 20.0 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-076







448540







1107036







390







108.0







80







-50 15.0 16.0 1.0 0.7 1.2 RC Galgouli Regional and 48.0 51.0 3.0 2.1 4.7 Galgouli Regional including 48.0 49.0 1.0 0.7 12.0 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-077







448576







1106986







399







105.0







85







-50 44.0 45.0 1.0 0.7 18.1 RC Galgouli Regional and 53.0 55.0 2.0 1.4 7.8 Galgouli Regional including 53.0 54.0 1.0 0.7 15.3 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-083



449722



1107900



420



120.0



320



-50 22.0 23.0 1.0 0.7 1.9 RC Galgouli Regional and 35.0 38.0 3.0 2.1 0.5 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-084







449707







1107837







455







155.0







320







-50 94.0 100.0 6.0 4.2 5.0 RC Galgouli Regional including 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.7 12.0 Galgouli Regional including 97.0 99.0 2.0 1.4 8.5 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-085















449564















1107794















439















132.0















320















-50 34.0 35.0 1.0 0.7 1.8 RC Galgouli Regional and 42.0 43.0 1.0 0.7 0.9 Galgouli Regional and 70.0 72.0 2.0 1.4 4.7 Galgouli Regional including 71.0 72.0 1.0 0.7 8.6 Galgouli Regional and 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.7 2.8 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-086



449607



1107756



440



150.0



320



-50 75.0 78.0 3.0 2.1 4.5 RC Galgouli Regional including 75.0 77.0 2.0 1.4 6.4 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-087 449307 1107525 403 81.0 320 -50 2.0 9.0 7.0 4.9 0.3 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-088



449351



1107484



401



156.0



320



-50 139.0 142.0 3.0 2.1 7.2 RC Galgouli Regional including 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.7 15.9 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-089 447844 1110061 397 110.0 60 -50 47.0 50.0 3.0 2.1 1.5 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-090







447803







1110042







396







114.0







60







-50 21.0 26.0 5.0 3.5 0.3 RC Galgouli Regional and 33.0 38.0 5.0 3.5 0.4 Galgouli Regional and 56.0 64.0 8.0 5.6 0.7 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-095 447794 1109913 397 120.0 60 -50 9.0 10.0 1.0 0.7 2.8 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-096



449290



1107423



400



156.0



320



-50 100.0 102.0 2.0 1.4 22.2 RC Galgouli Regional and 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.7 44.0 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-098



448500



1107003



393



132.0



60



-50 129.0 131.0 2.0 1.4 10.9 RC Galgouli Regional including 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.7 21.4 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-099



448566



1106997



398



102.0



60



-50 42.0 45.0 3.0 2.1 5.2 RC Galgouli Regional including 42.0 43.0 1.0 0.7 15.0 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-100 448548 1106951 390 130.0 59 -50 78.0 83.0 5.0 3.5 1.6 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-103 448606 1106944 403 78.0 60 -50 72.0 73.0 1.0 0.7 1.7 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-105



449280



1107498



404



102.0



320



-50 38.0 40.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 RC Galgouli Regional and 81.0 82.0 1.0 0.7 21.1 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-106



449408



1107510



398



156.0



320



-50 57.0 58.0 1.0 0.7 1.1 RC Galgouli Regional and 121.0 122.0 1.0 0.7 1.3 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-107



447875



1110035



404



102.0



320



-50 10.0 15.0 5.0 3.5 1.1 RC Galgouli Regional and 62.0 66.0 4.0 2.8 0.6 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-108



447890



1110012



395



114.0



320



-50 53.0 60.0 7.0 4.9 0.5 RC Galgouli Regional and 142.0 145.0 3.0 2.1 1.7 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-109























449667























1107788























440























160.0























320























-50 38.0 39.0 1.0 0.7 1.9 Galgouli Regional and 42.0 47.0 5.0 3.5 5.7 RC Galgouli Regional including 43.0 44.0 1.0 0.7 21.2 Galgouli Regional and 61.0 62.0 1.0 0.7 1.1 Galgouli Regional and 66.0 71.0 5.0 3.5 7.0 Galgouli Regional including 66.0 67.0 1.0 0.7 13.5 Galgouli Regional including 68.0 69.0 1.0 0.7 15.6 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-111 449517 1107752 440 102.0 320 -50 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.7 2.1 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-114



449641



1107708



453



150.0



320



-50 113.0 114.0 1.0 0.7 1.9 RC Galgouli Regional and 128.0 130.0 2.0 1.4 1.8 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-116 449742 1107794 446 210.0 320 -50 127.0 138.0 11.0 7.7 0.8 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-121



449264



1107459



393



123.0



320



-50 24.0 26.0 2.0 1.4 1.4 RC Galgouli Regional and 78.0 88.0 10.0 7.0 1.0 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-122 449321 1107444 390 150.0 320 -50 51.0 52.0 1.0 0.7 3.4 RC Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-125



















446972



















1119870



















357



















102.0



















55



















-50 15.0 16.0 1.0 0.7 1.3 RC Galgouli Regional and 24.0 29.0 5.0 3.5 12.9 Galgouli Regional including 25.0 26.0 1.0 0.7 60.6 Galgouli Regional and 57.0 64.0 7.0 4.9 2.5 Galgouli Regional including 63.0 64.0 1.0 0.7 11.7 Galgouli Regional and 82.0 88.0 6.0 4.2 0.4 Galgouli Regional BSR-21-RC-126



447009



1119819



360



104.0



55



-50 18.0 23.0 5.0 3.5 0.5 RC Galgouli Regional and 76.0 81.0 5.0 3.5 0.5 Galgouli Regional

Notes:

1. UTM coordinate system WGS84 29N

2. NSI: No Significant Intersect

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated exploration and other development programs at the Séguéla Project and the Boussoura Project together with the nature, implementation and timing thereof, the exploration and metallurgical results of such programs; the anticipated timing and results of exploration drilling and assays; the proposed timeline and benefits of further drilling; the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company’s ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; timelines; production at the mines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the effects of laws, regulations and government policies affecting our operations or potential future operations; future successful development of our projects; the estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company’s mining operations including future sales of metals, doré and concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the Company’s ability to achieve its production and cost guidance; capital expenditures at the Company’s operations; estimated brownfields expenditures in 2021; the success of the Company’s exploration activities at its mines and development projects; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; metal price estimates, estimated metal grades in 2021; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “anticipated”, “estimated” “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s mining operations and construction activities; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; uncertainties related to the impacts of COVID-19 which may include: changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the countries in which the Company operates, the ability to operate as a result of government imposed restrictions, including restrictions on travel, the transportation of concentrates and doré, access to refineries, the impact of additional waves of the pandemic or increases of incidents of COVID-19 in the countries in which we operate; the duration of any suspension of operations at the Company’s mines as a result of COVID-19 which may affect production and the Company’ business operations and financial condition; changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; fluctuations in currencies and exchange rates; the imposition of capital control in countries in which the Company operates; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the presence of continuity of and metals at the Séguéla Project and the Boussoura Project at estimated grades; the accuracy of the Company’s current mineral resource and reserve estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy, labour, materials and supplies, transport and services; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; government mandates in Peru, Mexico and Argentina with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company’s operations; government and the Company’s attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which may affect many aspects of the Company’s operations, including transportation of personnel to and from site, contractor and supplier availability and the ability to sell or deliver concentrate and doré; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained for the Company’s business and operations; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.