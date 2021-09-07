Global HVAC equipment market size to grow significantly during 2021-2026

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts, global HVAC equipment market size was worth USD 84.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to register significant gains during 2021-2026. Factors like increasing use of natural refrigerants like CO2, along with government led initiatives to promote energy-efficient equipment are boosting industry expansion.

The report segments the marketplace on the basis of type ambit and end-user spectrum, while highlighting crucial factors like revenue garnered, sales accrued, consumption volume, and contribution towards overall valuation. It also provides a granular assessment of the regional landscape with data on prevailing trends and lucrative growth prospects in different regions.

It further offers elaborate overview of the major companies operating in the market sphere, inclusive of the insights like industry position, price patterns, gross margins of each company, alongside the latest developments such as partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4121731/

In addition, rise in the number of new households, swift urbanization, surge in average construction expenditure, investments aimed at development of sustainable buildings, and increase in disposable incomes of individuals are further stimulating the industry progress.

For the unversed, HVAC systems are used to maintain consistent temperature in residential as well as commercial buildings. They also filter and clean indoor air while regulating humidity levels.

Covid-19 impact

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the growth of global HVAC equipment industry due to disturbed supply chain. To adhere to the social distancing protocol as a measure to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check, several HVAC manufacturer, distributers, and retailers have been forced to either temporarily shut down, cut down the number of employees, or operate remotely.

Expounding market segmentation

Worldwide HVAC equipment market is segmented on the basis of type ambit (heating, cooling, and ventilation), and end-user spectrum (commercial, residential, and industrial).

Elaborating geographical terrain

Seasonal analysts cite that Asia Pacific market is expected to record notable gains during 2021-2026, creditable to diverse climatic conditions in different countries of the region. For example, Australia is known for its extreme climatic conditions whereas as South East Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia have hot and humid climate which in turn is boosting the demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems to sustain in such weather.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-hvac-equipment-market-2021-edition-analysis-by-equipment-type-heating-cooling-ventilation-by-end-user-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Enumerating competitive hierarchy

Key players operating in global HVAC equipment market are Rheem Manufacturing Company, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Lennox International, Inc., Johnson Controls International, LG Electronics, Inc., and Honeywell International, Inc.

Global HVAC Equipment Market, by Equipment type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Heating

Heat Pumps

Furnace

Boilers

Cooling

Room AC

Split AC

Chillers

Ventilation

Humidifiers

Air Purifiers

Air Filters

Global HVAC Equipment Market, by End-User (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial





Global HVAC Equipment Market, by Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Global HVAC Equipment Market, Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Carrier Global Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Lennox International, Inc.

Johnson Controls International

LG Electronics, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. HVAC Equipment Market: Product Overview

4. Global HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on HVAC Equipment Market

4.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation, By Equipment Type (Value)

5.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of HVAC Equipment Market: By Equipment Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Heating Equipment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.1 Competitive Scenario of HVAC Equipment Market: By Heating Equipment (2020 & 2026)

5.3.2 Heating Equipment Sub segment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Cooling Equipment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of HVAC Equipment Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Residential - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Industrial - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global HVAC Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global HVAC Equipment Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Americas HVAC Equipment Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 Americas HVAC Equipment Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Equipment Type (Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Ventilation Equipment)

8.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

8.5 Americass HVAC Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

9. Europe HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Europe HVAC Equipment Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Europe HVAC Equipment Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Equipment Type (Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Ventilation Equipment)

9.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

9.5 Europe HVAC Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

10. Asia Pacific HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Asia Pacific HVAC Equipment Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Asia Pacific HVAC Equipment Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Equipment Type (Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Ventilation Equipment)

10.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

10.5 Asia Pacific HVAC Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

11. Global HVAC Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market Drivers

11.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market Restraints

11.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By Equipment Type (Year 2026)

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By Heating Equipment (Year 2026)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By Cooling Equipment (Year 2026)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By Ventilation Equipment (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape





Related Report:

HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Size, Share & Forecast to 2025

HVAC Air Quality Monitoring will surpass USD 6 billion by 2025, according to a new research report. Rising worldwide pollution concerns have led to many green initiatives such as green building, green energy, etc. Along with new sustainable development goals 2030 into effect all across the globe, the product demand will escalate in near future. Also, increasing pollution is likely to affect the indoor air quality leading to formation of biological impurities such as fungi and molds causing asthma and other allergic responses, that can affect an individual’s health.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization activities in these regions have degraded the indoor air quality to hazardous level. While governments in these regions are now focused to formulate strong regulations and strengthen to the indoor air quality controlling & monitoring.

Global HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) Linesets Market, Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global HVAC Linesets Market to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2027. Global HVAC Linesets Market is valued approximately at USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2021-2027. In the HVAC market, copper is the most popular material used by wire harness producers. The malleability, flexibility of connection, durability, and 100 percent recyclability of copper wiring harness for use in heating and cooling systems in residential and commercial buildings of all types are just a few of the advantages. Growing demand of smart homes and rise in urbanization. In developed nations, urbanization rates exceed 75%, whereas in developing nations, urbanization is still in its early stages. This is mainly significant in the South Asian, Sub-Saharan African, and Southeast Asian regions, where around half of the population lives in cities.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.