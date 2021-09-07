Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market to Reach $21.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032523/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Breeding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plant Research segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

- The Plant Biotechnology Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

- Product Development Segment to Record 11.4% CAGR

- In the global Product Development segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$735.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction, Inc.

Agribotix LLC

APEX Laboratory Equipment Company

Argus Control Systems Ltd. (A subsidiary of Controlled Environment Ltd.)

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI)

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Conviron

CropMetrics LLC

CropZilla Software, Inc.

Deere and Company

DeLaval International AB (A subsidiary of Tetra Laval International S.A.)

DICKEY-john Corporation

Drone Deploy

EarthSense, Inc.

Evogene Ltd.

Farmers Edge, Inc.

FarmHannong (A subsidiary of LG Chem, Ltd.)

Gamaya

GEA Group

Geneq, Inc.

Granular, Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

Heinz Walz GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

INTEGRA Biosciences AG

Keygene

LABREPCO

LemnaTec GmbH

LGC Limited

Merck Group

Phenomix

Phenospex

Photon Systems Instruments, spol. s r.o.

Qubit Systems Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Saga Robotics

Smart Farm Equipment Company profiles

SMO bvba

SST Development Group, Inc.

TAVA Systems (a division of Zwart Systems)

Tecan Group Ltd.

The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Monsanto Company)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

WPS







