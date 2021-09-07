RESOLUTIONS of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” of September 6, 2021

English Latvian

Recalling of the Company Council members.

Pursuant to Section 270 Paragraph one and two and Section 296 Paragraph seven of the Commercial Law and the request for convocation of a meeting of shareholders and recalling of the Council members by the PJSC “Gazprom” dated June 16, 2021, to release Oliver Giese, Matthias Kohlenbach, Elena Mikhaylova, Kirill Seleznev, Vitaly Khatkov, Sergey Kuznets, Hans-Peter Floren, Nicolas Merigo Cook, Ēriks Atvars, Juris Savickis and Oleg Ivanov from their positions of Council members at the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

Election of the Company Council. Pursuant to the nominations submitted by the shareholders, to elect the following members of the Council of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” for three years, with the term of office starting September 6, 2021: Oliver Giese, Matthias Kohlenbach, Elena Mikhaylova, Kirill Seleznev, Vitaly Khatkov, Jurij Ivanov, Hans-Peter Floren, Nicolas Merigo Cook, Ēriks Atvars, Juris Savickis, Oleg Ivanov.

Voting results: decision is taken by dividing of votes

To set the monthly remuneration for the duties at the Council of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” for the Chairman of the Council in the amount of EUR 4 268, for the Vice-Chairmen of the Council in the amount of EUR 3 557 and for the members of the Council in the amount of EUR 2 845. Due to Council member Sergey Kuznets not being nominated for re-election in the Council and given his personal contribution to the Company’s development, to grant an additional remuneration for his work in 2021 in the amount of one salary.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

Riga, September 6, 2021

Chairman of the Board

of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” A. Kalvītis

