Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: Rimonne Baltic OÜ holding in Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements September 7, 2021, at 12:15 Finnish time

Rimonne Baltic OÜ has informed Innofactor Plc that it has decreased below the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on September 6, 2021.

Total position of Rimonne Baltic OÜ subject to the notification:





% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments



Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached



4.74%



37,388,225 Position of previous

notification (if applicable)







5.01%









Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009007637 1,771,500 4.74% SUBTOTAL A 1,771,500 4.74%

Espoo September 7, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

