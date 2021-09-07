Radisson Individuals debuts in Italy with two resorts in Sicily and Piedmont

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the launch of the Group’s newest brand, Radisson Individuals, in Italy with the opening of two unique resort properties in Syracuse, Sicily and Alagna Valsesia, Piedmont, in partnership with the Mira Group.

Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals enjoys a secluded location in the countryside just minutes outside of Syracuse in southern Sicily. The sprawling historic villa has a thousand-year history and was initially built as a Benedictine monastery. Home to prestigious noble families including the Catalans and the barons of Melilli, the hotel has undergone an extensive renovation. Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals now consists of three buildings surrounded by green citrus groves, palm trees, carob trees, and olive trees.





The 102 rooms all have individual ground-floor entrances for maximum privacy and comfort, overlooking the gardens, the golf course or the interior patios of the ancient monastery. The elegant décor and tasteful room furnishings range from contemporary to classic, depending on their location in the building. All rooms feature plenty of natural light, and most offer private verandas.

The resort’s own 18-hole par 71 golf course, I Monasteri Golf Club, was designed by renowned golf course architects Studio Mazzacane. Set within a citrus and fig plantation, the green expanse is the ideal place to practice the sport under the Mediterranean sun. The hotel’s Zàgara spa is named after the local fragrant flower and offers a haven of peace and silence. Stretching across 300m2, the spa’s signature amenities include a floating therapy pod, Turkish bath, salt room and jacuzzi, rain shower, sauna, a relaxation area, and five treatment rooms in addition to a fully equipped gym. The restaurant offers both indoor and al fresco dining and features local dishes inspired by the surrounding rich Sicilian heritage with seasonal ingredients from local fishermen and producers on the island, including fresh fish and modern interpretations of traditional Sicilian recipes matched with Sicilian wines. A lounge bar in the resort lobby serves drinks with stunning views of the sunset, and during the summer, the pool bar is open for cocktails and ice cream.





Syracuse, a UNESCO World Heritage site, dates back to the eighth century BC and was once the largest city of the ancient world, bigger than Athens and Corinth. It is home to the Parco Archeologico della Neapolis archeological site, and has numerous ancient sites, including the Temple of Athena, a Greek theatre and the largest Roman amphitheater in Sicily. Remnants of the Byzantines, Arabo-Muslims, the Normans, Frederick II of the Hohenstaufen dynasty, the Aragons and the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies dot the city, giving testament to Mediterranean civilization that spans centuries.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are very excited to welcome our Radisson Individuals brand to Italy with two unique and stunning properties. The Radisson Individuals brand responds to the evolving demands of new market realities for both hotel owners and guests, and it is the perfect addition to our portfolio as we continue expanding our footprint in Italy. These two new properties create an opportunity for guests to discover the beautiful Italian regions of Sicily and Piedmont while experiencing our high standards of Yes I Can! service and hospitality.”

Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals is located in the Alagna Valsesia mountain resort, a well-known destination for mountaineering and winter sports in the Piedmont region on the foot of the Monte Rosa, the second highest mountain in the Alps and Western Europe. The hotel features 49 luxurious suites in a modern interpretation of the traditional “Walser” chalet style, with many rooms offering mezzanines and private balconies.





The hotel’s Acqua Bianca Wellness & Spa offers a range of after-sports treatments to relax muscles after an eventful day. Facilities include ice waterfalls, a sauna, a Turkish bath, massage cabins, jacuzzis, and a heated indoor and outdoor swimming pool with vistas of the surrounding mountains. The Corno Bianco restaurant offers a creative culinary twist using local products with a passion for authentic taste, offering meat, fish, cured meats, and cheeses from the Valsesia valley and surrounding Piedmont region. During the winter season, the Im Land pub serves small plates and snacks, with live music or karaoke for after-dinner entertainment.





With its location in one of the most popular winter sports areas of the Pennine Alps, Alagna Mountain Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals offers easy access to Alagna’s ski lifts, famous off-piste and freeriding slopes, as well as cross-country ski and snow-shoe hiking trails. It is equally inviting during the summer months for trekking, mountain climbing, biking, and river sports on the Sesia river.



With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals and Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals are implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.



