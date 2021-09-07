Outlook on the Inferior Vena Cava Global Market to 2026 - Rise in the Demand for Retrievable Vena Cava Filters is Expected to Fuel Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inferior Vena Cava Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inferior vena cava filters market is evaluated at US$590.344 million for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 8.77% reaching a market size of US$1,063.138 million by the year 2026.



An inferior vena cava filter (IVC) is a medical device that is implanted into the inferior vena cava for deep venous thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE). It is used in patients who are at high risk of developing a PE and cannot be sufficiently anticoagulated. They can either be permanent or retrievable; the latter though poses a challenge to the market as negligence in timely removal has been a concern. Factors driving the inferior vena cava filter are high increased research and development expenditures, growth in the cardiac devices market, rising healthcare spending in emerging economies, and technology spillover in nascent markets. Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the IVC filter market while the Asia Pacific is a region of high growth.



Caval interruption to prevent pulmonary embolism (PE) is a concept that is more than 100 years old, and at that time, an invasive vein ligation surgery was warranted because it was believed to confer tremendous benefit to the critically ill. So, when the significantly less invasive inferior vena cava (IVC) filter was invented, it was accepted and adopted rather quickly.



Furthermore, It seems that transient contraindications to anticoagulation have become an off-label indication to deploy retrievable IVC filters. These transient contraindications include trauma, peripartum state, bleeding peptic ulcers, surgical bleeding complications, and recent biopsies or pending surgeries. The bottom line is simple: as retrievable IVC filter designs improve so that they become easier to deploy and remove, and their perceived increased risk of fracture, embolization and IVC wall penetration declines, their benefits will continue to outweigh their risks, and we will see continued growth in their use.



The prevalence of VTE is on a rise, across the globe. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even though the precise number of people affected by VTE is unknown, however as many as 900,000 people could be affected (1 to 2 per 1,000) each year in the United States. The Inferior Vena Cava Filter market is anticipated to grow at a high rate owing to this increasing prevalence.



The advent of COVID-19 harmed the market of inferior vena cava during the year 2020. According to a report by the National Library of Medicine, venous registry volumes were reduced fivefold in the first quarter of 2020 compared with a similar period in 2019. The consequences of delaying vascular procedures for ambulatory venous practice remain unknown with increased morbidity likely. Challenges to determine venous thromboembolism mortality impact exist given difficulty in verifying "in-home and extended care facility" deaths. Further ramifications of a pandemic shutdown will likely be amplified if the postponement of elective vascular care extends beyond a short window of time. Moreover, a study put forward by Vascular and Interventional Radiology depicts that the number of PE response team (PERT) calls declined significantly during the period. There was an influx of physicians caring for COVID-19 patients who were not used to managing intensive care unit (ICU)-level patients, as there was an immense shortage of the required personnel.



The rise in the demand for retrievable vena cava filters is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



Retrievable vena cava filters are finding an expanding prophylactic application in new patient populations who may be at temporary risk for venous thromboembolism. Those at risk may include bariatric, orthopedic, trauma, neurosurgical, and cancer patients. They are also being increasingly used by physicians who are afraid of lawsuits. Furthermore, retrievable IVC filter designs improve so that they become easier to deploy and remove, and their perceived increased risk of fracture, embolization, and IVC wall penetration declines, their benefits will continue to outweigh their risks, and we will see continued growth in their use.



Retrievable IVC filters have gradually become a more attractive option owing to the long-term risks of permanent filter placement. These devices are proved to be technically feasible in insertion and retrieval percutaneously while protecting PE. The development of advanced filter retrieval techniques has had a significant impact on the removal of embedded RIVCFs, permitting retrieval of the majority of devices. The approach to retrieving a RIVCF that is embedded or has had an extended implantation time has been significantly impacted by the development of advanced retrieval techniques. A recent study demonstrated that when advanced techniques are employed, RIVCFs can be successfully removed regardless of their dwell time.

