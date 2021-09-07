Oral Syringes Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral syringes market size is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Increasing the adoption of syringes for effective medication is expected to boost its market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Oral Syringes Market, 2021-2028."

Oral syringes dispense medicine without the use of a needle. It is used to provide medicine to patients suffering from health disorders. The rising demand for non-invasive medical solutions is expected to boost oral syringes' demand drastically. It is used extensively in NICU, hospitals, critical care units, and others. It is available in several sizes ranging from 1ml, 5ml, 10ml, 20ml, 30ml, and 60ml and reduces several medical complications. Oral syringes can be used to provide the prescribed amount of medication to patients. These factors are likely to facilitate market development during the upcoming years.





Impact of COVID-19

Increasing Demand for Medical Gear from Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Growth

This market is expected to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for medical syringes from the healthcare sector. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients is expected to bolster demand for medical gear. The adoption of part-time shifts and reduced capacities is expected to boost market progress. Further, the incorporation of advanced production machinery enables manufacturers to recover losses and boost their market position. These factors are likely to bolster market growth during the pandemic.





Segments

By type, the market is segmented into catheter tip, home use, and single-use. Based on application, it is divided into neurological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, oncology, and others. As per end-user, it is classified into home-care, specialty clinics, and home-care. Geographically, it is divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights of the Report

The report offers a study of the latest trends and the leading segments.

It comprehensively analyzes the impact of COVID-19 and the driving and restraining factors.

Examines the regional developments and strategies deployed by the key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Propel Market Growth

Oral syringes are used extensively to cure patients suffering from several chronic disorders. It enables medical professionals to provide accurate medicinal doses to patients effectively. Increasing spending on medical infrastructure development is expected to boost demand for the product. As per the data published by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention approximately 6 in 10 adults suffer from chronic disorders. Increasing demand for non-incisive medication is expected to boost oral syringes' demand drastically. Furthermore, it reduces hospitalization time and costs and enables medical professionals to provide precise medication to patients. These factors are likely to drive the oral syringes market growth.

However, complications related to enteral feeding are expected to hamper the market growth.





Regional Insights

Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Bolster Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the oral syringes market share because of increased healthcare awareness. Further, the prevalence of several chronic disorders is expected to boost oral syringes' demand. Additionally, the presence of major players such as Smiths Medical, BD, and others is expected to propel market growth.

Europe has the second-largest market share because of the increasing elderly population and investments in healthcare infrastructure development. These factors are likely to bolster market development.

In Asia-Pacific, the rising per-capita income and development in healthcare services are expected to boost market progress. Further, the demand for non-invasive treatment procedures is expected to boost market progress.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Innovative Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent players operating in the market announce innovative products to satisfy consumer demand and improve their market position. For example, Medela LLC announced its ENFit low dose tip enteral syringe in March 2017. It enables medical professionals to provide accurate doses of drug delivery and reduce medical errors. These factors are likely to boost brand image. Furthermore, the adoption of research and development enables manufacturers to incorporate advanced materials and boost their market position.

Industry Development

August 2021: Oramed announced that it is working on the development of an oral syringe COVID-19 vaccine.

List of Prominent Companies Profiled in the Oral Syringes Market Report

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew

Baxter

Avanos Corporate

BD

Medtronic

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation





