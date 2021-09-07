Global clear aligner market size to record considerable growth over 2021-2026

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per expert analysts, global clear aligner market size was worth USD 2367.17 million in 2020 and is expected to grow substantially over 2021-2026. The growth can be credited to rising pervasiveness of dental malocclusion, and growing awareness of the product.

The report encompasses past records (2016-2020) and future predictions (2021-2026) of the marketplace. It provides valuable insights into the micro-markets based on age gamut, end user scope, and regional terrain.

Taking the analysis ahead, the document presents detailed information of the competitive hierarchy of this vertical, highlighting product offerings, business profile, and other financial parameters of the major firms. It also mentions research & development activities, strategic moves, as well as expansion roadmaps predominant in the market.

Notably, advantages offered by clear aligners over traditional wires and brackets, such as appearance, patient compliance, and convenience, have contributed to their popularity in the dental industry.

Speaking of recent developments, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic hampered the remuneration scope of the industry in 2020. Although, pent-up demand and low penetration will prove to be beneficial for businesses operating in this domain.

Companies are resuming operations and adapting to the new normal as the world recovers from the COVID-19 impact, which had led to restrictive containment measures like remote working, social distancing, and the closure of commercial activities, that gave rise to operational challenges.

Furthermore, increased competition for sophisticated product launches for scanning and 3D printing by leading organizations, rising cognizance about dental care among people, and higher customer spending are propelling worldwide clear aligner industry growth.

Inclination towards aesthetics and rising demand for these aligners in orthodontic treatment are also adding to the industry progression. The uptrend in the market can also be ascribed to significant technological advancements, high per capita expenditure, improved economic indicators, and growing penetration by top firms in developing regions.

Market segmentation overview

Based on age category, the market is split into adults and teenagers. With respect to end user scope, the industry is bifurcated into dental & orthodontic clinics, and hospitals.

Regional bifurcation summary

Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the top contributors to the overall market remuneration. The country-level segmentation comprises of Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China, Indonesia, Singapore, and South Korea. The research literature further mentions the market size and share, along with the revenue accrued by each geography.

Competitive landscape overview

Global clear aligner market competitive landscape is defined by leading firms such as Carestream Health Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Geniova Technologies S.L., Straumann Group, Smile Direct Club, Henry Schein, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, and Align Technology.

