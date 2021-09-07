NewAge Inc. and Kwikclick Sign Exclusive Agreement to Expand Affiliate Marketing Opportunities for Influencers and Brand Partners

DENVER, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with the social selling technology firm, Kwikclick, to launch the latest affiliate marketing platform and to collaborate on transforming the traditional influencer and social selling influencer model.



Kwikclick is a revolutionary affiliate marketing platform, curated marketplace, and leading-edge e-commerce technology that allows influencers to share in the revenues and profits of a brand vs. the traditional influencer model of pay per click or post. Kwikclick has more than 20 patents pending on its proprietary technology that allows users to sell any brand at traditional retail prices and to earn a percentage of the traditional retail markup in perpetuity from the links and their sharing/influencing/recommending of a particular brand.

Kwikclick transforms buyers of traditional retail products and household brand names into influencers and social sellers to earn income from their recommendations through an easy-to-use, intuitive sales platform. This latest technology allows influencers from nano to micro to macro to engage in affiliate marketing in a way that’s never before been possible. Kwikclick will offer a curated portfolio of healthy and other products that are everyday consumer must-haves. Not only is this a benefit for consumers, but it is a tremendous benefit for brand owners to have their products stand out from the crowd.

The partnership with NewAge benefits brand owners by providing access to NewAge’s global distribution system and aggregated exclusive influencer base of more than 400,000 people already. So a brand owner that may have sold in traditional retail outlets historically can now get access to more than 400,000 new points of distribution, and that’s before any of the NewAge Brand Partners share it with their networks that range from a few hundred people to hundreds of thousands.

Fred Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Kwikclick and Board of Directors member at NewAge, commented, “We believe Kwikclick is incredibly unique and disruptive for the consumer goods industry. We seamlessly open up global e-commerce distribution for traditional retail brands. For the first time, influencers are provided a piece of the pie for their reach, and direct sellers and network marketers are afforded a new earnings stream on household brand names that are neither competitive nor cannibalistic to their existing businesses.”

NewAge has signed an exclusive agreement with Kwikclick to bring the new platform to market and to make it available to all of their Brand Partner influencers across their existing 75 country base. NewAge’s Brand Partners will attract additional consumers into their businesses, expand their product portfolios with household brand names, and add to their online retailing income.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer for NewAge, mentioned, “We have the objective of becoming the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, and the launch of Kwikclick is a major step forward in fulfilling that commitment. Our Brand Partners are incredibly excited about the opportunity, as are all of the traditional influencers, and especially the brand owners with whom we have connected. Coming from traditional consumer goods and recognizing all the increasing negative economics in the traditional retail business model, we are acutely aware of the challenges brands face in gaining profitable distribution. We can now solve that challenge for brands big and small and provide a tremendous incremental earnings stream for our Brand Partners at the same time.”

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to make a difference for consumers around the world with healthy products. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution system. The Company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance and leads a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and Brand Partners around the world.

