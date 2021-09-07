K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Surface and Underground Drill Results at Kora, Including 6.45 M at 106.95 g/t AuEq, 5.30 M at 96.85 g/t AuEq and 6.35 M at 75.72 g/t AuEq

Underground drill hole KMDD0383 records multiple intersections including 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) (1) or 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu from the K1 Vein.





Underground drill hole KMDD0373 records multiple intersections including 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq or 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu from the K1 Vein and 17.76 m at 14.40 g/t AuEq or 14.03 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu from the K2 Vein.





Surface drill hole KODD0015 records multiple intersections including 6.35 m at 75.72 g/t AuEq or 60.25 g/t Au, 321 g/t Ag and 7.96% Cu from the K1 Vein, 6.10 m at 14.03 g/t AuEq or 7.53 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag and 3.87% Cu from the K2 Vein and 8.46 m at 58.56 g/t AuEq or 57.46 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag and 0.32% Cu from the K2 Hangingwall Vein.





Underground drill hole KMDD0316 records multiple intersections including 9.40 m at 48.69 g/t AuEq or 48.11 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu from the K1 Vein.





Surface drill hole KODD0010 records multiple intersections including 9.80 m at 22.45 g/t AuEq or 21.75 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu from the K2 Vein.





Underground drill hole KMDD0310 records multiple intersections including 2.50 m at 48.39 g/t AuEq or 37.42 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag and 7.09% Cu from the K2 Vein.



Note (1): Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.30/lb, a silver price of US$21/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 32 diamond drill holes completed from underground and surface into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora, with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density up-dip, down-dip, to the south and near surface to upgrade resources for the Stage 3 Expansion Feasibility Study. Results also include step out drilling to the south outside of the existing resource envelope. From the drilling results, all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 8 intersections exceeding 20 g/t AuEq, 24 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 41 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

The results are highlighted by holes KMDD0383 recording multiple intersections including 6.45 m at 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu (106.95 g/t AuEq, 4.06 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0373 recording multiple intersections including 5.30 m at 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu (96.85 g/t AuEq, 2.69 m true width) from the K1 Vein and 17.76 m at 14.03 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu (14.40 g/t AuEq, 8.86 m true width) from the K2 Vein; and KMDD0389 recording multiple intersections including 5.83 m at 23.33 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.43% Cu (24.06 g/t AuEq, 3.12 m true width) from the K1 Vein. KMDD0383, KMDD0373 and KMDD0389 extended a known high-grade area approximately 75 metres up-dip.

Surface drilling delivered very strong results, including higher grades than nearby historic drilling in several areas. Highlights include: KMDD0015 recording 6.35 m at 60.25 g/t Au, 321 g/t Ag and 7.96% Cu (75.72 g/t AuEq, 5.59 m true width) from the K1 Vein, 6.10 m at 7.53 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag and 3.87% Cu (14.03 g/t AuEq, 3.05 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 8.46 m at 57.46 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag and 0.32% Cu (58.56 g/t AuEq, 4.23 m true width) from the K2 Hangingwall Vein. Also on the K2 Vein, KODD0010 recorded 9.80 m at 21.75 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu (22.45 g/t AuEq, 6.60 m true width), KODD0012 recorded 10.90 m at 18.44 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (19.24 g/t AuEq, 4.30 m true width) and KODD0007 recorded 10.60 m at 13.56 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu (14.46 g/t AuEq, 4.10 m true width).

Drilling to the south also continued to record high-grade intersections. Highlights include: KMDD0417 recording multiple intersections including 2.15 m at 7.73 g/t Au, 196 g/t Ag and 4.95% Cu (17.31 g/t AuEq, 1.65 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and located outside the current resource, KMDD0395 recorded multiple intersections including 6.06 m at 6.88 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag and 4.50% Cu (14.11 g/t AuEq, 5.18 m true width) from the K2 Vein.

Other high-grade intersections include: KMDD0316 recording multiple intersections including 9.40 m at 48.11 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu (48.69 g/t AuEq, 5.90 m true width) from the K1 Vein, approximately 50 metres up-dip, KMDD0318 recorded multiple intersections including 10.90 m at 15.71 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 0.35% Cu (16.36 g/t AuEq, 5.81 m true width) from the K1 Vein. On the K2 Vein, KMDD0310 recorded multiple intersections including 2.50 m at 37.42 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag and 7.09% Cu (48.39 g/t AuEq, 1.49 m true width) and KMDD0320 recorded multiple recorded intersections including 8.70 m at 18.88 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.55% Cu (19.78 g/t AuEq, 4.66 m true width).

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in figures 1 and 2, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0383 is provided in figure 4 and a core photograph of drill hole KMDD0373 is provided in figure 5.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “We believe the drilling results at Kora are some of the strongest announced to date.

Firstly, the results delivered very high grades and expanded known high-grade areas. Of the 32 holes drilled, there were 6 intersections exceeding 40 g/t AuEq and 13 intersections exceeding 15 g/t AuEq. The results also featured some of the higher-grade holes reported to date, including KMDD0383 at 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t gold equivalent and KMDD0373 recording 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq. Downdip from KMDD0383 and KMDD0373, KMDD0389 recorded 5.83 m at 24.06 g/t AuEq, and approximately 50 m to the south, KMDD0316 recorded 9.40m at 48.69 g/t AuEq, highlighting the significant frequency of high grades and its potential continuity.

Secondly, the results include the first set of surface infill drilling, delivering not only high grades but also higher grade in several areas compared to broadly spaced historical drill holes. Highlights include KODD0015 recording 6.35m at 75.72 g/t AuEq on the K1 Vein, 6.10m at 14.03 g/t AuEq on the K2 Vein and 8.46m at 58.56 g/t AuEq on the K2 Hangingwall Vein, in addition to KODD0010 recording 9.80m at 22.45 g/t AuEq on the K2 Vein. We see the potential to delineate high-grade areas near surface as drill density increases.

The team on site has made considerable progress working through the inventory of holes to core log and assay in addition to receiving results from our ongoing drilling. The combination of strong results and the current rate of reporting has well positioned the Company for a resource update in late-2021. With drilling underway at Kora, Kora South, Judd and Blue Lake we look forward to providing more updates.”

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width

(m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold

equivalent Lode KMDD0308 110.05 119.20 9.15 5.99 9.17 13 0.81 10.48 K1 including 110.05 110.83 0.78 0.51 7.31 5 0.45 8.01 including 110.83 111.35 0.52 0.34 0.29 3 0.13 0.51 including 111.35 111.80 0.45 0.29 2.91 4 0.72 3.98 including 111.80 112.40 0.60 0.39 4.54 1 0.03 4.60 including 112.40 113.30 0.90 0.59 22.10 3 0.07 22.24 including 113.30 114.00 0.70 0.46 5.72 2 0.05 5.81 including 114.00 114.70 0.70 0.46 5.17 3 0.24 5.54 including 114.70 115.20 0.50 0.33 0.24 4 0.26 0.66 including 115.20 116.00 0.80 0.52 1.16 2 0.03 1.22 including 116.00 116.60 0.60 0.39 25.30 8 0.80 26.53 including 116.60 116.83 0.23 0.15 0.02 7 0.95 1.46 including 116.83 117.00 0.17 0.11 0.79 19 2.99 5.27 including 117.00 117.44 0.44 0.29 0.70 5 0.09 0.89 including 117.44 118.00 0.56 0.37 0.24 3 0.04 0.33 including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.65 27.00 85 4.42 34.37 including 119.00 119.20 0.20 0.13 13.32 34 2.59 17.43 KMDD0308 134.50 135.40 0.90 0.59 2.81 6 0.47 3.56 KL including 134.50 134.80 0.30 0.20 1.02 16 1.39 3.19 including 134.80 135.40 0.60 0.39 3.71 1 0.01 3.74 KMDD0308 159.35 159.50 0.15 0.10 0.58 21 1.88 3.51 KL including 159.35 159.50 0.15 0.10 0.58 21 1.88 3.51 KMDD0308 200.50 200.90 0.40 0.28 0.78 1 0.01 0.80 K2 including 200.50 200.90 0.40 0.28 0.78 1 0.01 0.80 KMDD0308 218.90 219.45 0.55 0.38 3.17 1 3.65 8.34 including 218.90 219.45 0.55 0.38 3.17 1 3.65 8.34 KMDD0308 229.85 230.65 0.80 0.56 0.34 7 2.05 3.33 including 229.85 230.20 0.35 0.24 0.68 1 3.24 5.27 including 230.20 230.65 0.45 0.31 0.07 1 1.13 1.67 KMDD0310 37.07 42.60 5.53 3.95 12.67 4 0.16 12.93 K1 including 37.07 37.78 0.71 0.51 15.50 3 0.06 15.63 including 37.78 38.05 0.27 0.19 8.31 8 0.61 9.27 including 38.05 38.39 0.34 0.24 0.41 5 0.19 0.75 including 38.39 39.00 0.61 0.44 0.18 2 0.04 0.26 including 39.00 40.00 1.00 0.71 0.33 2 0.11 0.51 including 40.00 40.51 0.51 0.36 1.04 1 0.04 1.11 including 40.51 40.90 0.39 0.28 117.80 16 0.08 118.12 including 40.90 41.09 0.19 0.14 1.46 2 0.05 1.55 including 41.09 41.28 0.19 0.14 42.26 10 0.12 42.56 including 41.28 42.22 0.94 0.67 1.04 2 0.27 1.45 including 42.22 42.60 0.38 0.27 1.20 2 0.31 1.66 KMDD0310 124.38 126.88 2.50 1.49 37.42 72 7.09 48.39 K2 including 124.38 125.35 0.97 0.58 0.48 16 1.28 2.51 including 125.35 126.15 0.80 0.48 112.30 201 20.28 143.62 including 126.15 126.88 0.73 0.44 4.44 4 0.36 5.00 KMDD0314 32.44 38.00 5.56 4.26 6.91 18 0.31 7.58 K1 including 32.44 32.90 0.46 0.35 1.82 1 0.07 1.94 including 32.90 34.00 1.10 0.84 23.80 5 0.14 24.07 including 34.00 34.25 0.25 0.19 0.76 8 0.18 1.11 including 34.25 35.00 0.75 0.57 0.16 4 0.10 0.36 including 35.00 36.06 1.06 0.81 1.24 4 0.13 1.47 including 36.06 36.43 0.37 0.28 2.62 1 0.06 2.72 including 36.43 37.18 0.75 0.57 3.04 10 1.17 4.83 including 37.18 37.85 0.67 0.51 7.34 112 0.43 9.42 including 37.85 38.00 0.15 0.11 10.80 10 0.46 11.58 KMDD0314 110.30 114.60 4.30 2.71 3.57 23 0.97 5.24 K2 including 110.30 110.88 0.58 0.37 1.17 6 0.20 1.54 including 110.88 112.10 1.22 0.77 2.13 13 0.41 2.88 including 112.10 112.40 0.30 0.19 0.31 15 1.05 1.99 including 112.40 113.50 1.10 0.69 9.29 44 2.25 13.05 including 113.50 114.30 0.80 0.50 1.60 27 0.84 3.15 including 114.30 114.60 0.30 0.19 1.55 14 0.30 2.15 KMDD0316 122.20 131.60 9.40 5.90 48.11 5 0.37 48.69 K1 including 122.20 123.20 1.00 0.63 0.61 2 0.36 1.14 including 123.20 123.55 0.35 0.22 10.26 8 0.48 11.05 including 123.55 123.90 0.35 0.22 8.78 2 0.57 9.61 including 123.90 124.40 0.50 0.31 16.91 12 0.76 18.15 including 124.40 124.65 0.25 0.16 74.77 11 0.24 75.25 including 124.65 125.30 0.65 0.41 30.69 9 0.47 31.48 including 125.30 125.50 0.20 0.13 10.52 6 1.03 12.05 including 125.50 125.70 0.20 0.13 37.16 19 2.29 40.65 including 125.70 126.40 0.70 0.44 3.69 3 0.64 4.64 including 126.40 126.70 0.30 0.19 17.04 24 0.28 17.75 including 126.70 127.70 1.00 0.63 134.20 3 0.47 134.91 including 127.70 128.70 1.00 0.63 186.20 2 0.05 186.30 including 128.70 129.50 0.80 0.50 71.73 2 0.03 71.80 including 129.50 130.50 1.00 0.63 0.52 1 0.09 0.66 including 130.50 131.60 1.10 0.69 2.14 3 0.13 2.37 KMDD0316 137.35 140.00 2.65 1.76 1.94 13 0.31 2.54 K2 including 137.35 137.80 0.45 0.30 1.22 25 0.69 2.52 including 137.80 138.80 1.00 0.66 3.30 8 0.14 3.60 including 138.80 140.00 1.20 0.80 1.07 12 0.31 1.67 KMDD0318 122.55 133.45 10.90 5.81 15.71 13 0.35 16.36 K1 including 122.55 123.00 0.45 0.24 12.14 9 2.19 15.36 including 123.00 123.25 0.25 0.13 0.01 1 0.09 0.15 including 123.25 124.30 1.05 0.56 0.07 2 0.16 0.33 including 124.30 125.35 1.05 0.56 1.00 1 0.05 1.09 including 125.35 126.65 1.30 0.69 1.14 1 0.05 1.23 including 126.65 127.45 0.80 0.43 151.00 8 0.24 151.45 including 127.45 128.10 0.65 0.35 1.06 1 0.03 1.11 including 128.10 129.00 0.90 0.48 12.52 10 0.75 13.71 including 129.00 129.30 0.30 0.16 1.67 12 0.91 3.12 including 129.30 129.65 0.35 0.19 7.61 15 0.97 9.18 including 129.65 130.00 0.35 0.19 32.43 20 0.78 33.79 including 130.00 130.70 0.70 0.37 2.36 7 0.60 3.30 including 130.70 131.35 0.65 0.35 0.86 3 0.06 0.98 including 131.35 131.95 0.60 0.32 0.50 2 0.04 0.58 including 131.95 132.40 0.45 0.24 8.51 196 0.34 11.56 including 132.40 133.45 1.05 0.56 9.10 1 0.05 9.18 KMDD0318 135.50 136.00 0.50 0.27 1.32 1 0.02 1.36 KMDD0318 167.80 168.40 0.60 0.33 16.50 75 1.15 19.12 K2 including 167.80 168.40 0.60 0.33 16.50 75 1.15 19.12 KMDD0320 39.10 42.40 3.30 2.01 2.88 1 0.01 2.92 K1 including 39.10 40.05 0.95 0.58 2.89 1 0.01 2.92 including 40.05 40.65 0.60 0.37 5.70 1 0.01 5.73 including 40.65 41.05 0.40 0.24 0.95 1 0.01 0.97 including 41.05 41.35 0.30 0.18 7.61 3 0.02 7.68 including 41.35 41.75 0.40 0.24 0.48 1 0.01 0.50 including 41.75 42.05 0.30 0.18 0.96 1 0.01 0.99 including 42.05 42.40 0.35 0.21 0.58 1 0.01 0.61 KMDD0320 47.35 48.90 1.55 0.94 1.51 6 1.51 3.72 KMDD0320 53.10 53.80 0.70 0.43 4.41 1 0.01 4.44 KMDD0320 62.20 62.85 0.65 0.40 1.17 5 0.23 1.56 KMDD0320 64.95 65.20 0.25 0.15 1.22 2 0.01 1.27 KMDD0320 106.00 106.35 0.35 0.19 2.51 1 0.10 2.67 KMDD0320 113.25 113.45 0.20 0.11 4.65 8 0.14 4.95 KMDD0320 143.50 152.20 8.70 4.66 18.88 10 0.55 19.78 K2 including 143.50 144.00 0.50 0.27 7.81 9 0.50 8.64 including 144.00 144.20 0.20 0.11 0.29 3 0.07 0.43 including 144.20 144.65 0.45 0.24 4.76 4 0.38 5.35 including 144.65 145.25 0.60 0.32 0.15 2 0.15 0.39 including 145.25 145.85 0.60 0.32 0.16 2 0.05 0.26 including 145.85 146.30 0.45 0.24 0.16 4 0.33 0.67 including 146.30 147.00 0.70 0.37 0.25 4 0.32 0.76 including 147.00 147.55 0.55 0.29 0.70 7 0.32 1.24 including 147.55 148.00 0.45 0.24 0.91 33 5.43 9.02 including 148.00 148.90 0.90 0.48 88.15 16 0.17 88.60 including 148.90 149.55 0.65 0.35 101.50 21 0.13 101.96 including 149.55 150.15 0.60 0.32 12.10 3 0.37 12.66 including 150.15 150.70 0.55 0.29 1.09 5 0.14 1.36 including 150.70 151.70 1.00 0.54 3.01 14 0.45 3.82 including 151.70 152.20 0.50 0.27 1.41 13 0.46 2.24 KMDD0324 41.15 51.00 9.85 5.96 1.68 6 0.19 2.02 K1 including 41.15 41.60 0.45 0.27 8.31 1 0.02 8.35 including 41.60 42.45 0.85 0.51 0.64 1 0.01 0.66 including 42.45 42.80 0.35 0.21 1.61 1 0.03 1.66 including 42.80 43.85 1.05 0.64 1.23 1 0.04 1.30 including 43.85 45.00 1.15 0.70 0.11 1 0.04 0.18 including 45.00 45.70 0.70 0.42 0.08 2 0.12 0.28 including 45.70 46.00 0.30 0.18 0.68 1 0.04 0.75 including 46.00 46.75 0.75 0.45 0.72 5 0.07 0.89 including 46.75 48.00 1.25 0.76 0.78 3 0.09 0.94 including 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.61 1.66 9 0.32 2.23 including 49.00 50.00 1.00 0.61 1.33 12 0.78 2.59 including 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.61 5.47 27 0.36 6.33 KMDD0324 160.05 162.10 2.05 1.04 1.61 19 3.45 6.75 K2 including 160.05 160.45 0.40 0.20 2.05 4 0.10 2.24 including 160.45 161.00 0.55 0.28 3.12 39 6.68 13.08 including 161.00 161.50 0.50 0.25 0.96 28 5.85 9.60 including 161.50 162.10 0.60 0.30 0.49 4 0.73 1.57 KMDD0326 31.70 38.00 6.30 5.17 7.88 2 0.06 8.00 K1 including 31.70 31.92 0.22 0.18 116.90 6 0.17 117.22 including 31.92 32.39 0.47 0.39 1.69 2 0.01 1.73 including 32.39 32.87 0.48 0.39 7.97 2 0.02 8.02 including 32.87 33.58 0.71 0.58 0.19 3 0.01 0.25 including 33.58 34.25 0.67 0.55 0.37 3 0.04 0.46 including 34.25 34.63 0.38 0.31 14.60 4 0.36 15.16 including 34.63 35.20 0.57 0.47 0.28 2 0.03 0.35 including 35.20 35.60 0.40 0.33 13.40 3 0.09 13.56 including 35.60 36.07 0.47 0.39 10.10 3 0.04 10.20 including 36.07 36.60 0.53 0.43 0.72 2 0.02 0.77 including 36.60 37.20 0.60 0.49 0.73 2 0.09 0.89 including 37.20 38.00 0.80 0.66 2.86 1 0.02 2.90 KMDD0326 101.46 101.92 0.46 0.39 3.40 32 4.47 10.14 KL including 101.46 101.92 0.46 0.39 3.40 32 4.47 10.14 KMDD0326 108.57 111.68 3.11 2.62 9.16 36 2.83 13.63 K2 including 108.57 109.00 0.43 0.36 0.87 24 0.79 2.30 including 109.00 109.75 0.75 0.63 32.00 102 6.24 42.16 including 109.75 110.15 0.40 0.34 6.64 34 3.04 11.39 including 110.15 111.00 0.85 0.71 1.23 7 1.08 2.85 including 111.00 111.48 0.48 0.40 0.25 5 0.83 1.50 including 111.48 111.68 0.20 0.17 1.48 13 6.23 10.46 KMDD0326 129.90 130.13 0.23 0.19 1.90 10 2.08 4.97 KMDD0373 140.70 146.00 5.30 2.69 93.18 52 2.11 96.85 K1 including 140.70 141.38 0.68 0.35 502.00 47 3.18 507.11 including 141.38 142.47 1.09 0.55 115.00 191 7.79 128.52 including 142.47 143.40 0.93 0.47 1.12 2 0.03 1.19 including 143.40 144.38 0.98 0.50 6.82 3 0.11 7.01 including 144.38 145.00 0.62 0.31 29.50 42 0.14 30.25 including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.51 1.15 2 0.32 1.63 KMDD0373 153.24 171.00 17.76 8.86 14.03 11 0.16 14.40 K2 including 153.24 153.90 0.66 0.33 20.10 41 0.27 21.02 including 153.90 155.70 1.80 0.90 2.61 8 0.45 3.34 including 155.70 157.90 2.20 1.10 1.78 2 0.23 2.13 including 157.90 159.12 1.22 0.61 0.55 1 0.16 0.79 including 159.12 162.70 3.58 1.79 0.37 4 0.19 0.69 including 162.70 163.70 1.00 0.50 0.40 7 0.17 0.73 including 163.70 164.70 1.00 0.50 0.85 5 0.06 1.00 including 164.70 165.70 1.00 0.50 0.80 6 0.06 0.96 including 165.70 166.70 1.00 0.50 0.04 1 0.01 0.06 including 166.70 167.70 1.00 0.50 1.07 2 0.01 1.11 including 167.70 169.00 1.30 0.65 30.40 9 0.02 30.54 including 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.50 179.00 43 0.03 179.60 including 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.50 3.69 61 0.06 4.58 KMDD0373 197.40 198.40 1.00 0.51 4.60 73 3.14 10.00 K3 including 197.40 198.40 1.00 0.51 4.60 73 3.14 10.00 KMDD0375 137.00 137.40 0.40 0.29 0.22 19 2.26 3.67 K2 including 137.00 137.40 0.40 0.29 0.22 19 2.26 3.67 KMDD0375 160.75 162.70 1.95 1.01 0.18 6 1.62 2.55 KL including 160.75 162.20 1.45 0.75 0.21 1 0.67 1.17 including 162.20 162.70 0.50 0.26 0.11 21 4.37 6.57 KMDD0375 190.90 200.25 9.35 4.77 4.01 19 2.44 7.72 K2 including 190.90 191.10 0.20 0.10 3.62 2 0.65 4.56 including 191.10 192.10 1.00 0.51 0.72 2 0.87 1.98 including 192.10 192.45 0.35 0.18 2.01 2 0.87 3.27 including 192.45 192.93 0.48 0.24 2.21 16 3.34 7.14 including 192.93 193.70 0.77 0.39 1.55 8 1.49 3.76 including 193.70 194.00 0.30 0.15 2.84 11 1.67 5.35 including 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.51 5.35 13 2.48 9.03 including 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.51 13.37 25 3.14 18.14 including 196.00 197.00 1.00 0.51 3.04 29 2.29 6.66 including 197.00 198.00 1.00 0.51 2.19 51 3.63 7.99 including 198.00 198.60 0.60 0.31 11.11 46 5.04 18.84 including 198.60 198.80 0.20 0.10 1.95 9 1.52 4.21 including 198.80 200.25 1.45 0.74 0.85 10 2.34 4.29 KMDD0375 203.05 204.10 1.05 0.54 0.12 6 1.29 2.03 including 203.05 204.10 1.05 0.54 0.12 6 1.29 2.03 KMDD0375 206.60 207.00 0.40 0.20 0.12 7 1.14 1.83 including 206.60 207.00 0.40 0.20 0.12 7 1.14 1.83 KMDD0375 222.00 223.10 1.10 0.69 2.12 7 0.28 2.60 K3 including 222.00 222.50 0.50 0.32 0.42 12 0.53 1.32 including 222.50 223.10 0.60 0.38 3.54 3 0.07 3.67 KMDD0379 138.50 139.00 0.50 0.25 3.22 64 3.25 8.66 K1 including 138.50 139.00 0.50 0.25 3.22 64 3.25 8.66 KMDD0379 144.60 150.00 5.40 3.05 1.34 23 1.47 3.71 K2 including 144.60 145.00 0.40 0.23 0.72 1 0.63 1.63 including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.56 0.01 42 2.04 3.45 including 146.00 146.40 0.40 0.23 1.01 21 1.23 3.03 including 146.40 147.50 1.10 0.62 2.01 31 2.61 6.11 including 147.50 147.80 0.30 0.17 3.01 36 1.50 5.60 including 147.80 148.80 1.00 0.56 0.47 23 1.19 2.45 including 148.80 150.00 1.20 0.68 0.43 2 0.54 1.22 KMDD0381 114.30 121.00 6.70 4.18 2.55 14 1.15 4.36 K2 including 114.30 115.10 0.80 0.50 0.62 21 2.26 4.09 including 115.10 116.05 0.95 0.59 0.63 24 2.69 4.75 including 116.05 116.65 0.60 0.37 0.75 50 4.04 7.12 including 116.65 117.40 0.75 0.47 0.02 3 0.36 0.57 including 117.40 118.00 0.60 0.37 0.01 2 0.03 0.08 including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.62 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 including 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.62 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 including 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.62 15.52 16 0.60 16.58 KMDD0383 117.15 123.60 6.45 4.06 105.96 11 0.60 106.95 K1 including 117.15 117.35 0.20 0.13 1.10 2 0.23 1.46 including 117.35 117.75 0.40 0.25 0.68 2 0.10 0.85 including 117.75 118.15 0.40 0.25 246.60 10 0.43 247.35 including 118.15 119.00 0.85 0.54 2.11 2 0.07 2.24 including 119.00 119.60 0.60 0.38 1.48 1 0.04 1.54 including 119.60 119.84 0.24 0.15 70.92 6 0.42 71.60 including 119.84 120.17 0.33 0.21 0.69 1 0.02 0.74 including 120.17 120.80 0.63 0.40 838.00 40 1.38 840.48 including 120.80 121.58 0.78 0.49 22.44 17 0.29 23.07 including 121.58 122.25 0.67 0.42 25.75 16 1.04 27.43 including 122.25 123.60 1.35 0.85 1.27 8 1.18 3.05 KMDD0383 126.30 132.00 5.70 3.04 2.09 6 0.32 2.61 KL including 126.30 127.12 0.82 0.44 8.32 28 0.52 9.43 including 127.12 128.00 0.88 0.47 0.95 5 0.44 1.63 including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.53 2.41 1 0.10 2.56 including 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.53 0.86 2 0.19 1.15 including 130.00 130.90 0.90 0.48 0.51 3 0.47 1.21 including 130.90 131.10 0.20 0.11 1.20 3 0.18 1.50 including 131.10 132.00 0.90 0.48 0.29 2 0.28 0.71 KMDD0383 133.20 134.10 0.90 0.53 3.30 5 0.40 3.93 KMDD0383 137.21 137.68 0.47 0.82 7.99 61 1.84 11.39 K2 including 137.21 137.68 0.47 0.28 0.52 3 0.11 0.72 including 137.68 138.60 0.92 0.54 11.80 91 2.72 16.84 KMDD0383 159.40 160.10 0.70 0.42 2.40 12 0.25 2.91 K3 including 159.40 160.10 0.70 0.42 2.40 12 0.25 2.91 KMDD0387 86.90 103.60 16.70 12.60 3.49 70 3.14 8.85 K2 including 86.90 89.00 2.10 1.58 0.39 21 1.30 2.50 including 89.00 92.00 3.00 2.26 16.90 54 2.65 21.36 including 92.00 93.30 1.30 0.98 0.37 17 1.57 2.81 including 93.30 95.30 2.00 1.51 0.21 7 0.32 0.76 including 95.30 96.63 1.33 1.00 0.10 15 0.78 1.40 including 96.63 98.10 1.47 1.11 0.37 40 2.74 4.77 including 98.10 99.10 1.00 0.75 1.55 80 3.59 7.68 including 99.10 100.28 1.18 0.89 0.29 43 1.58 3.09 including 100.28 101.00 0.72 0.54 2.23 460 12.05 25.31 including 101.00 101.62 0.62 0.47 0.93 278 10.68 19.68 including 101.62 102.67 1.05 0.79 0.84 174 10.83 18.44 including 102.67 103.60 0.93 0.70 0.29 38 2.01 3.63 KMDD0389 120.17 126.00 5.83 3.12 23.33 10 0.43 24.06 K1 including 120.17 121.30 1.13 0.60 4.71 12 0.13 5.05 including 121.30 121.75 0.45 0.24 1.20 5 0.06 1.36 including 121.75 122.00 0.25 0.13 251.00 16 0.28 251.60 including 122.00 123.30 1.30 0.70 42.60 15 0.16 43.02 including 123.30 124.35 1.05 0.56 10.44 12 1.42 12.60 including 124.35 125.00 0.65 0.35 0.60 3 0.45 1.28 including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.54 0.68 2 0.27 1.08 KMDD0389 128.86 129.50 0.64 0.34 1.41 3 0.06 1.53 KMDD0389 132.10 142.40 10.30 5.20 1.88 11 0.29 2.43 K2 including 132.10 132.85 0.75 0.38 8.25 3 0.12 8.45 including 132.85 133.50 0.65 0.33 0.03 1 0.08 0.15 including 133.50 134.50 1.00 0.50 0.52 3 0.72 1.58 including 134.50 135.00 0.50 0.25 2.03 5 0.84 3.29 including 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.50 0.17 2 0.07 0.29 including 136.00 137.22 1.22 0.62 0.14 3 0.22 0.49 including 137.22 139.00 1.78 0.90 0.08 1 0.02 0.12 including 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.50 0.61 3 0.17 0.89 including 140.00 141.40 1.40 0.71 6.81 64 0.77 8.73 including 140.00 141.40 1.40 0.71 6.81 64 0.77 8.73 KMDD0391 68.24 69.00 0.76 0.64 0.21 10 1.00 1.75 K1 KMDD0391 92.85 97.00 4.15 3.29 2.61 50 3.44 8.13 K2 including 92.85 93.35 0.50 0.40 0.49 1 2.46 3.98 including 93.35 94.00 0.65 0.52 0.01 78 5.74 9.15 including 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.79 6.97 82 6.06 16.62 including 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.79 1.35 51 2.74 5.89 including 96.00 97.00 1.00 0.79 0.54 16 0.50 1.45 KMDD0393 41.90 42.20 0.30 0.21 1.24 31 6.71 11.14 KMDD0393 99.20 108.15 8.95 6.19 2.58 19 1.53 5.00 K2 including 99.20 100.30 1.10 0.76 2.53 11 0.52 3.41 including 100.30 100.90 0.60 0.42 2.24 30 1.17 4.29 including 100.90 101.40 0.50 0.35 5.58 21 1.91 8.56 including 101.40 101.85 0.45 0.31 16.70 87 8.26 29.52 including 101.85 103.10 1.25 0.87 1.45 18 1.01 3.12 including 103.10 104.10 1.00 0.69 3.67 23 2.08 6.91 including 104.10 104.60 0.50 0.35 0.31 7 0.64 1.31 including 104.60 105.30 0.70 0.48 0.06 3 0.18 0.35 including 105.30 106.00 0.70 0.48 0.29 4 0.39 0.90 including 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.69 2.36 12 1.16 4.15 including 107.00 108.15 1.15 0.80 0.38 24 2.17 3.76 KMDD0393 110.40 112.00 1.60 1.26 1.42 4 0.05 1.54 K2HW including 110.40 111.00 0.60 0.47 1.73 8 0.07 1.94 including 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.79 1.24 2 0.03 1.31 KMDD0395 75.90 79.90 4.00 3.28 0.26 28 3.14 5.06 K1 including 75.90 76.24 0.34 0.28 1.08 94 17.40 26.92 including 76.24 76.87 0.63 0.52 0.26 46 6.96 10.71 including 76.87 77.90 1.03 0.84 0.03 3 0.24 0.41 including 77.90 78.90 1.00 0.82 0.14 24 1.06 1.95 including 78.90 79.90 1.00 0.82 0.32 22 0.96 1.96 KMDD0395 102.24 108.30 6.06 5.18 6.88 65 4.50 14.11 K2 including 102.24 104.00 1.76 1.50 9.64 44 7.11 20.27 including 104.00 104.90 0.90 0.77 6.65 257 7.28 20.32 including 104.90 105.90 1.00 0.85 0.70 16 2.06 3.82 including 105.90 106.75 0.85 0.73 0.10 3 0.76 1.21 including 106.75 108.30 1.55 1.32 11.60 44 3.56 17.21 KMDD0395 110.70 115.30 4.60 3.98 2.02 10 0.70 3.13 K2HW including 110.70 112.50 1.80 1.56 0.79 11 1.30 2.78 including 112.50 113.95 1.45 1.25 2.97 11 0.46 3.77 including 113.95 114.40 0.45 0.39 3.13 6 0.10 3.35 including 114.40 115.30 0.90 0.78 2.40 6 0.17 2.72 KMDD0399 74.80 75.25 0.45 0.36 0.29 4 0.63 1.24 K1 including 74.80 75.25 0.45 0.36 0.29 4 0.63 1.24 KMDD0399 102.10 112.25 10.15 7.59 1.86 69 4.48 9.11 K2 including 102.10 102.75 0.65 0.49 1.03 1 0.02 1.06 including 102.75 104.00 1.25 0.93 0.01 15 1.79 2.74 including 104.00 105.00 1.00 0.75 1.29 12 1.55 3.64 including 105.00 106.00 1.00 0.75 5.78 149 14.43 28.14 including 106.00 107.70 1.70 1.27 3.97 281 12.56 25.42 including 107.70 108.10 0.40 0.30 0.20 6 0.28 0.68 including 108.10 109.80 1.70 1.27 0.18 13 1.38 2.30 including 109.80 111.00 1.20 0.90 0.15 4 0.83 1.37 including 111.00 112.25 1.25 0.93 3.06 14 1.96 6.02 KMDD0409 83.91 101.40 17.49 13.55 2.09 10 0.67 3.16 K1 including 83.91 84.35 0.44 0.34 1.86 10 0.61 2.86 including 84.35 84.95 0.60 0.46 0.96 12 0.56 1.91 including 84.95 85.54 0.59 0.46 3.17 24 4.84 10.33 including 85.54 86.10 0.56 0.43 0.35 3 0.74 1.43 including 86.10 86.40 0.30 0.23 0.46 6 0.91 1.82 including 86.40 87.35 0.95 0.73 0.18 1 0.00 0.19 including 87.35 87.85 0.50 0.39 1.15 2 0.03 1.22 including 87.85 88.75 0.90 0.69 0.45 3 0.05 0.56 including 88.75 89.52 0.77 0.59 0.54 3 0.03 0.62 including 89.52 90.00 0.48 0.37 0.74 4 0.39 1.34 including 90.00 90.63 0.63 0.49 0.40 6 0.43 1.09 including 90.63 91.48 0.85 0.66 4.49 25 0.08 4.94 including 91.48 92.10 0.62 0.48 0.12 2 0.03 0.19 including 92.10 92.40 0.30 0.23 12.20 49 0.04 12.89 including 92.40 93.34 0.94 0.73 0.15 2 0.07 0.27 including 93.34 94.00 0.66 0.51 16.90 6 0.30 17.40 including 94.00 94.74 0.74 0.57 0.17 3 0.18 0.47 including 94.74 95.30 0.56 0.43 2.16 7 1.15 3.88 including 95.30 95.82 0.52 0.40 0.31 4 0.21 0.66 including 95.82 96.15 0.33 0.25 1.41 14 0.44 2.22 including 96.15 97.12 0.97 0.76 0.49 8 0.26 0.97 including 97.12 97.50 0.38 0.30 0.37 4 0.27 0.80 including 97.50 98.60 1.10 0.86 4.51 17 0.15 4.95 including 98.60 99.21 0.61 0.48 0.91 12 0.70 2.06 including 99.21 99.80 0.59 0.46 2.68 22 2.38 6.33 including 99.80 100.63 0.83 0.65 1.87 14 2.06 4.97 including 100.63 101.40 0.77 0.60 0.83 14 1.95 3.77 KMDD0409 110.60 113.60 3.00 2.35 6.76 8 0.72 7.88 K2 including 110.60 110.90 0.30 0.23 1.05 6 0.87 2.36 including 110.90 111.50 0.60 0.47 17.40 18 1.60 19.90 including 111.50 112.00 0.50 0.39 7.29 12 0.67 8.40 including 112.00 112.60 0.60 0.47 0.99 4 0.51 1.77 including 112.60 113.60 1.00 0.78 5.28 3 0.29 5.73 KMDD0417 118.45 120.60 2.15 1.65 7.73 196 4.95 17.31 K2 including 118.45 119.00 0.55 0.42 7.64 214 5.09 17.65 including 119.00 119.80 0.80 0.61 8.06 332 7.23 22.64 including 119.80 120.00 0.20 0.15 0.76 84 2.84 5.88 including 120.00 120.60 0.60 0.46 9.71 36 2.49 13.70 KMDD0423 119.60 133.40 13.80 8.23 3.78 61 4.47 10.89 K2 including 119.60 120.80 1.20 0.72 1.45 6 0.21 1.83 including 120.80 121.30 0.50 0.30 0.50 56 1.53 3.40 including 121.30 122.60 1.30 0.78 0.96 33 1.61 3.67 including 122.60 123.20 0.60 0.36 0.18 4 0.24 0.57 including 123.20 123.65 0.45 0.27 0.24 23 1.44 2.58 including 123.65 124.10 0.45 0.27 8.87 39 15.16 30.82 including 124.10 124.40 0.30 0.18 1.00 105 10.03 16.56 including 124.40 125.40 1.00 0.60 0.23 17 0.90 1.72 including 125.40 126.40 1.00 0.60 0.12 12 0.70 1.26 including 126.40 127.40 1.00 0.60 5.02 38 2.91 9.63 including 127.40 127.90 0.50 0.30 3.36 48 6.02 12.50 including 127.90 128.60 0.70 0.42 1.44 30 4.24 7.83 including 128.60 129.10 0.50 0.30 0.64 14 1.36 2.74 including 129.10 130.10 1.00 0.60 4.95 181 8.64 19.55 including 130.10 130.85 0.75 0.45 18.20 175 12.76 38.54 including 130.85 131.85 1.00 0.60 16.10 178 13.62 37.70 including 131.85 132.24 0.39 0.23 2.62 211 10.07 19.63 including 132.24 132.60 0.36 0.21 0.36 25 1.46 2.75 including 132.60 133.20 0.60 0.36 0.13 4 0.36 0.70 including 133.20 133.40 0.20 0.12 0.29 7 1.09 1.92 KODD0002(2) 78.00 99.00 21.00 7.14 8.23 14 1.15 10.05 K1 Including 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.34 0.12 8 0.63 1.11 Including 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.34 0.11 3 0.39 0.70 Including 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.34 0.12 3 0.91 1.44 Including 81.00 82.00 1.00 0.34 0.24 13 3.23 4.98 Including 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 3 0.17 0.29 Including 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.34 0.04 1 0.07 0.15 Including 84.00 85.00 1.00 0.34 0.02 4 0.57 0.87 Including 85.00 86.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 4 0.10 0.21 Including 86.00 87.50 1.50 0.51 0.01 3 0.18 0.31 Including 87.50 88.50 1.00 0.34 0.07 2 2.62 3.80 Including 88.50 89.50 1.00 0.34 0.04 4 0.62 0.96 Including 89.50 90.50 1.00 0.34 0.05 4 0.54 0.86 Including 90.50 91.50 1.00 0.34 169.10 207 9.32 185.00 Including 91.50 92.14 0.64 0.22 2.58 23 4.64 9.44 Including 92.14 93.00 0.86 0.29 0.30 2 0.21 0.62 Including 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.34 0.39 2 0.12 0.59 Including 94.00 94.55 0.55 0.19 0.51 2 0.29 0.95 Including 94.55 96.00 1.45 0.49 0.21 3 0.73 1.28 Including 96.00 97.00 1.00 0.34 0.02 1 0.08 0.15 Including 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.34 0.02 3 0.06 0.14 Including 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 4 0.16 0.28 KODD0002(2) 125.20 147.00 21.80 8.55 0.69 7 0.39 1.33 K2 Including 125.20 126.00 0.80 0.31 1.14 1 0.03 1.19 Including 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.39 2.35 38 0.58 3.67 Including 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.39 1.69 17 0.36 2.43 Including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.39 2.12 19 0.67 3.31 Including 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.39 4.11 8 0.06 4.30 Including 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.39 0.11 15 0.35 0.80 Including 131.00 132.00 1.00 0.39 0.07 3 0.24 0.45 Including 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.39 0.12 1 0.01 0.15 Including 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.39 0.18 1 0.01 0.21 Including 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.39 0.08 1 0.01 0.11 Including 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.39 0.11 2 0.09 0.26 Including 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.39 0.48 2 0.16 0.74 Including 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.39 0.09 1 0.03 0.14 Including 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.39 0.62 1 0.03 0.67 Including 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.39 0.17 1 0.01 0.20 Including 140.00 141.00 1.00 0.39 0.02 1 0.01 0.05 Including 141.00 142.00 1.00 0.39 0.12 1 0.01 0.15 Including 142.00 143.14 1.14 0.45 0.04 1 0.01 0.07 Including 143.14 144.00 0.86 0.34 0.34 12 0.39 1.05 Including 144.00 145.25 1.25 0.49 0.67 23 3.06 5.30 Including 145.25 146.00 0.75 0.29 0.51 12 1.98 3.47 Including 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.39 0.08 1 0.08 0.20 KODD0003(2) 137.00 163.00 26.00 10.43 1.06 28 2.29 4.66 K1 Including 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.40 0.11 3 0.25 0.50 Including 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.40 0.02 6 1.08 1.63 Including 139.00 139.90 0.90 0.36 0.01 4 0.14 0.26 Including 139.90 141.50 1.60 0.64 0.92 18 3.78 6.50 Including 141.50 142.40 0.90 0.36 0.23 20 1.83 3.08 Including 142.40 143.00 0.60 0.24 0.79 34 3.69 6.45 Including 143.00 143.60 0.60 0.24 22.23 249 34.30 74.01 Including 143.60 144.60 1.00 0.40 1.03 217 7.21 14.08 Including 144.60 145.00 0.40 0.16 0.15 12 3.06 4.64 Including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.40 0.66 43 3.31 5.91 Including 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.40 0.09 6 0.48 0.84 Including 147.00 147.80 0.80 0.32 0.01 3 0.21 0.34 Including 147.80 148.70 0.90 0.36 8.95 119 6.77 20.09 Including 148.70 149.00 0.30 0.12 0.88 171 5.72 11.21 Including 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.40 0.02 3 0.20 0.34 Including 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.40 0.14 5 0.60 1.05 Including 151.00 152.00 1.00 0.40 0.20 4 0.53 1.00 Including 152.00 152.70 0.70 0.28 0.12 10 3.82 5.65 Including 152.70 153.00 0.30 0.12 0.26 4 0.79 1.43 Including 153.00 154.00 1.00 0.40 0.24 5 0.72 1.32 Including 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.40 0.28 3 0.30 0.75 Including 155.00 156.00 1.00 0.40 0.01 2 0.11 0.20 Including 156.00 157.00 1.00 0.40 0.01 2 0.08 0.16 Including 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.40 0.07 3 0.18 0.36 Including 158.00 159.00 1.00 0.40 0.01 2 0.06 0.12 Including 159.00 160.00 1.00 0.40 0.01 1 0.03 0.06 Including 160.00 161.00 1.00 0.40 0.12 3 0.15 0.37 Including 161.00 162.00 1.00 0.40 0.10 5 0.33 0.63 Including 162.00 163.00 1.00 0.40 0.32 16 1.16 2.16 KODD0003(2) 169.00 177.00 8.00 3.19 0.12 3 0.22 0.47 KL Including 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.40 0.13 4 0.55 0.96 Including 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.40 0.03 2 0.10 0.19 Including 171.00 172.00 1.00 0.40 0.29 3 0.21 0.63 Including 172.00 173.00 1.00 0.40 0.08 4 0.24 0.47 Including 173.00 174.00 1.00 0.40 0.13 3 0.19 0.43 Including 174.00 175.00 1.00 0.40 0.11 5 0.29 0.59 Including 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.40 0.09 1 0.08 0.21 Including 176.00 177.00 1.00 0.40 0.08 3 0.13 0.31 KODD0003(2) 177.20 189.50 12.30 4.91 0.63 14 0.59 1.64 K2 Including 177.20 178.00 0.80 0.32 1.06 6 0.87 2.36 Including 178.00 179.00 1.00 0.40 0.33 34 0.21 1.07 Including 179.00 180.00 1.00 0.40 0.27 4 0.21 0.61 Including 180.00 181.00 1.00 0.40 0.45 12 0.48 1.28 Including 181.00 181.30 0.30 0.12 1.01 13 0.69 2.16 Including 181.30 182.00 0.70 0.28 0.80 4 0.15 1.07 Including 182.00 183.30 1.30 0.52 0.45 1 0.09 0.60 Including 183.30 184.00 0.70 0.28 0.36 9 0.49 1.16 Including 184.00 185.00 1.00 0.40 0.32 42 2.44 4.32 Including 185.00 185.50 0.50 0.20 0.07 16 2.12 3.28 Including 185.50 186.00 0.50 0.20 0.44 21 0.76 1.79 Including 186.00 187.00 1.00 0.40 2.04 20 0.16 2.52 Including 187.00 188.00 1.00 0.40 0.70 8 0.29 1.21 Including 188.00 189.50 1.50 0.60 0.56 9 0.36 1.18 KODD0003(2) 203.00 205.30 2.30 0.92 0.75 9 1.42 2.88 K2HW Including 203.00 203.80 0.80 0.32 0.01 2 0.08 0.15 Including 203.80 205.30 1.50 0.60 1.15 12 2.14 4.33 KODD0004 68.90 73.35 4.45 2.02 0.07 3 0.09 0.23 K2HW Including 68.90 69.60 0.70 0.32 0.08 1 0.08 0.20 Including 69.60 70.00 0.40 0.18 0.10 8 0.46 0.85 Including 70.00 72.00 2.00 0.91 0.05 1 0.05 0.13 Including 72.00 73.35 1.35 0.61 0.09 4 0.05 0.22 KODD0004 117.40 118.50 1.10 0.50 0.30 4 0.13 0.54 K2 KODD0004 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.64 0.10 4 0.08 0.27 KODD0004 135.00 149.20 14.20 5.81 0.69 8 0.50 1.49 K1 Including 135.00 135.85 0.85 0.35 1.68 24 3.16 6.46 Including 135.85 136.50 0.65 0.27 0.23 11 0.17 0.62 Including 136.50 137.20 0.70 0.29 1.73 8 0.43 2.44 Including 137.20 138.60 1.40 0.57 0.19 7 0.38 0.82 Including 138.60 139.70 1.10 0.45 0.21 6 0.48 0.96 Including 139.70 140.20 0.50 0.20 7.72 38 0.93 9.54 Including 140.20 141.90 1.70 0.70 1.15 5 0.13 1.41 Including 141.90 143.60 1.70 0.70 0.27 4 0.27 0.70 Including 143.60 144.60 1.00 0.41 0.23 8 0.67 1.29 Including 144.60 145.60 1.00 0.41 0.03 5 0.16 0.33 Including 145.60 146.60 1.00 0.41 0.01 1 0.04 0.08 Including 146.60 147.80 1.20 0.49 0.01 2 0.12 0.20 Including 147.80 149.20 1.40 0.57 0.01 5 0.52 0.81 KODD0007 188.50 190.50 2.00 0.77 0.45 26 0.31 1.22 K2HW Including 188.50 189.50 1.00 0.39 0.50 28 0.37 1.38 Including 189.50 190.50 1.00 0.39 0.40 24 0.25 1.07 KODD0007 211.50 222.10 10.60 4.10 13.56 26 0.39 14.46 K2 Including 211.50 213.00 1.50 0.58 0.42 1 0.01 0.45 Including 213.00 214.50 1.50 0.58 1.08 1 0.01 1.11 Including 214.50 215.60 1.10 0.43 0.56 1 0.03 0.61 Including 215.60 216.40 0.80 0.31 0.64 1 0.02 0.68 Including 216.40 217.00 0.60 0.23 0.45 1 0.02 0.50 Including 217.00 218.20 1.20 0.46 2.44 8 0.38 3.08 Including 218.20 219.20 1.00 0.39 59.10 58 1.53 62.02 Including 219.20 219.80 0.60 0.23 35.30 26 0.84 36.83 Including 219.80 221.00 1.20 0.46 45.40 158 1.25 49.24 Including 221.00 222.10 1.10 0.43 2.14 2 0.10 2.31 KODD0007 252.60 262.20 9.60 3.72 0.32 11 0.44 1.09 KL Including 3026223.00 252.60 253.20 0.23 1.14 10 1.78 3.79 Including 3026224.00 253.20 255.00 0.70 0.19 1 0.08 0.32 Including 3026225.00 255.00 256.00 0.39 0.19 2 0.14 0.41 Including 3026226.00 256.00 257.00 0.39 0.30 4 0.68 1.31 Including 3026227.00 257.00 258.70 0.66 0.34 20 0.69 1.57 Including 3026228.00 258.70 259.50 0.31 0.61 63 1.03 2.89 Including 3026229.00 259.50 260.90 0.54 0.23 3 0.16 0.50 Including 3026230.00 260.90 261.60 0.27 0.19 1 0.01 0.22 Including 3026231.00 261.60 262.20 0.23 0.09 1 0.01 0.12 KODD0007 281.40 293.10 11.70 3.84 0.23 11 1.56 2.58 K1 Including 281.40 282.70 1.30 0.47 0.09 1 0.10 0.24 Including 282.70 283.70 1.00 0.36 0.19 12 1.45 2.40 Including 283.70 284.70 1.00 0.36 0.58 12 2.09 3.69 Including 284.70 285.90 1.20 0.43 0.41 24 6.06 9.30 Including 285.90 287.00 1.10 0.40 0.17 2 0.18 0.44 Including 288.00 289.00 1.00 0.36 0.09 2 0.11 0.28 Including 289.00 290.00 1.00 0.36 0.08 8 0.64 1.09 Including 290.00 290.90 0.90 0.32 0.28 35 3.75 6.04 Including 290.90 291.90 1.00 0.36 0.21 2 0.08 0.35 Including 291.90 293.10 1.20 0.43 0.20 11 1.15 1.97 KODD0010(2) 28.21 31.40 3.19 2.15 0.02 1 0.05 0.10 K2HW Including 28.21 29.90 1.69 1.14 0.03 1 0.05 0.11 Including 29.90 31.40 1.50 1.01 0.01 1 0.05 0.09 KODD0010(2) 36.20 46.00 9.80 6.60 21.75 12 0.38 22.45 K2 Including 36.20 37.27 1.07 0.72 5.64 7 0.52 6.47 Including 37.27 38.00 0.73 0.49 268.20 68 0.14 269.29 Including 38.00 39.80 1.80 1.21 1.45 5 0.67 2.46 Including 39.80 41.15 1.35 0.91 0.14 3 0.26 0.54 Including 41.15 43.40 2.25 1.51 0.12 12 0.18 0.54 Including 43.40 44.90 1.50 1.01 3.93 10 0.53 4.82 Including 44.90 46.00 1.10 0.74 2.16 8 0.25 2.62 KODD0010(2) 59.70 63.90 4.20 2.28 0.36 15 2.59 4.24 K1 Including 59.70 61.40 1.70 0.92 0.68 6 0.32 1.21 Including 61.40 62.50 1.10 0.60 0.19 27 5.37 8.14 Including 62.50 63.00 0.50 0.27 0.19 39 7.62 11.48 Including 63.00 63.90 0.90 0.49 0.08 6 0.70 1.15 KODD0011 49.80 51.40 1.60 0.83 0.04 1 0.08 0.17 KODD0011 65.60 70.40 4.80 2.48 1.01 16 1.31 3.07 K2HW Including 65.60 66.00 0.40 0.21 0.15 6 1.27 2.03 Including 66.00 67.80 1.80 0.93 0.24 3 0.27 0.66 Including 67.80 69.40 1.60 0.83 2.67 42 3.04 7.52 Including 69.40 70.40 1.00 0.52 0.08 2 0.43 0.71 KODD0011 78.10 108.00 29.90 14.38 7.93 10 1.23 9.79 K2 Including 78.10 79.50 1.40 0.67 30.90 7 0.06 31.08 Including 79.50 81.00 1.50 0.72 0.17 3 0.23 0.53 Including 81.00 82.80 1.80 0.87 0.09 2 0.28 0.51 Including 82.80 84.00 1.20 0.58 0.25 2 0.26 0.64 Including 84.00 84.90 0.90 0.43 2.96 22 5.43 10.93 Including 84.90 86.10 1.20 0.58 1.27 18 2.24 4.67 Including 86.10 87.50 1.40 0.67 0.02 2 0.40 0.61 Including 87.50 89.40 1.90 0.91 0.04 1 0.16 0.27 Including 89.40 90.40 1.00 0.48 0.02 1 0.06 0.12 Including 90.40 91.40 1.00 0.48 0.11 1 0.14 0.31 Including 91.40 93.00 1.60 0.77 0.06 1 0.18 0.32 Including 93.00 94.30 1.30 0.63 0.10 1 0.17 0.35 Including 94.30 96.00 1.70 0.82 0.04 2 0.13 0.25 Including 96.00 97.30 1.30 0.63 0.08 1 0.29 0.50 Including 97.30 98.30 1.00 0.48 22.70 28 5.16 30.37 Including 98.30 99.90 1.60 0.77 43.20 86 5.38 51.94 Including 99.90 100.70 0.80 0.38 103.00 28 5.62 111.32 Including 100.70 102.00 1.30 0.63 0.18 5 0.44 0.87 Including 102.00 103.30 1.30 0.63 0.49 5 0.74 1.60 Including 103.30 105.00 1.70 0.82 0.47 5 1.02 1.98 Including 105.00 106.90 1.90 0.91 6.38 6 1.17 8.11 Including 106.90 108.00 1.10 0.53 0.14 3 1.76 2.67 KODD0011 115.80 120.00 4.20 2.02 0.02 1 0.12 0.20 K1 Including 115.80 117.10 1.30 0.63 0.01 1 0.07 0.12 Including 117.10 118.80 1.70 0.82 0.01 2 0.17 0.28 Including 118.80 120.00 1.20 0.58 0.03 1 0.10 0.19 KODD0012 159.00 169.90 10.90 4.30 18.44 17 0.40 19.24 K2 Including 159.00 159.65 0.65 0.26 72.70 18 0.20 73.21 Including 159.65 161.10 1.45 0.57 2.23 5 0.40 2.86 Including 161.10 162.25 1.15 0.45 33.90 27 0.88 35.50 Including 162.25 163.00 0.75 0.30 15.80 13 0.27 16.35 Including 163.00 164.90 1.90 0.75 0.62 12 0.63 1.67 Including 164.90 165.85 0.95 0.37 0.80 13 0.67 1.91 Including 165.85 167.20 1.35 0.53 1.41 18 0.28 2.05 Including 167.20 168.10 0.90 0.35 102.00 55 0.15 102.94 Including 168.10 168.90 0.80 0.32 0.96 5 0.12 1.19 Including 168.90 169.90 1.00 0.39 3.27 14 0.02 3.49 KODD0012 170.80 173.35 2.55 1.00 0.38 5 0.16 0.67 KL Including 170.80 172.00 1.20 0.47 0.79 7 0.28 1.27 Including 172.00 173.35 1.35 0.53 0.01 3 0.06 0.13 KODD0012 196.00 199.50 3.50 1.61 0.15 33 2.95 4.77 K1 Including 196.00 196.35 0.35 0.16 0.21 10 0.53 1.09 Including 196.35 197.60 1.25 0.58 0.01 2 0.06 0.12 Including 197.60 198.45 0.85 0.39 0.18 10 1.22 2.04 Including 198.45 199.50 1.05 0.48 0.28 97 8.61 13.73 KODD0013 58.50 59.60 1.10 0.42 1.01 7 1.03 2.56 K2HW KODD0013 68.45 76.00 7.55 2.92 6.18 31 1.23 8.33 K2 Including 68.45 69.49 1.04 0.40 24.03 24 0.49 25.03 Including 69.49 70.00 0.51 0.20 9.32 72 0.93 11.58 Including 70.00 71.00 1.00 0.39 1.06 51 0.70 2.72 Including 71.00 72.00 1.00 0.39 1.69 31 1.76 4.59 Including 72.00 73.00 1.00 0.39 8.01 43 1.41 10.56 Including 73.00 74.00 1.00 0.39 4.96 24 2.24 8.44 Including 74.00 75.00 1.00 0.39 0.21 11 0.67 1.30 Including 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.39 0.98 14 1.53 3.32 KODD0013 96.70 114.10 17.40 6.12 1.61 19 1.58 4.09 K1 Including 96.70 97.50 0.80 0.28 5.76 24 3.76 11.39 Including 97.50 99.00 1.50 0.53 0.20 4 0.52 0.98 Including 99.00 100.80 1.80 0.63 0.22 2 0.28 0.65 Including 100.80 101.80 1.00 0.35 4.41 32 0.35 5.32 Including 101.80 103.00 1.20 0.42 0.89 4 1.59 3.19 Including 103.00 104.40 1.40 0.49 0.77 6 1.34 2.75 Including 104.40 105.30 0.90 0.32 0.43 2 0.41 1.03 Including 105.30 106.30 1.00 0.35 1.34 16 2.19 4.65 Including 106.30 107.00 0.70 0.25 3.10 18 2.21 6.46 Including 107.00 108.00 1.00 0.35 0.15 2 0.36 0.69 Including 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.35 0.46 7 0.82 1.71 Including 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.35 3.66 28 2.94 8.19 Including 110.00 111.30 1.30 0.46 0.86 21 0.90 2.41 Including 111.30 112.30 1.00 0.35 0.71 17 0.72 1.95 Including 112.30 113.30 1.00 0.35 3.19 60 3.98 9.61 Including 113.30 114.10 0.80 0.28 3.70 104 6.25 13.90 KODD0015 55.84 64.30 8.46 4.23 57.46 49 0.32 58.56 K2HW including 55.84 56.53 0.69 0.34 1.00 21 1.21 2.99 including 56.53 58.00 1.47 0.73 1.74 1 0.05 1.82 including 58.00 59.70 1.70 0.85 2.17 1 0.08 2.29 including 59.70 61.07 1.37 0.68 0.20 1 0.02 0.24 including 61.07 62.97 1.90 0.95 251.30 207 0.63 254.90 including 62.97 64.30 1.33 0.66 1.05 3 0.36 1.60 KODD0015 73.50 79.60 6.10 3.05 7.53 78 3.87 14.03 K2 including 73.50 74.45 0.95 0.48 0.19 8 0.73 1.33 including 74.45 76.24 1.79 0.89 7.29 34 1.09 9.28 including 76.24 76.84 0.60 0.30 6.52 19 1.21 8.48 including 76.84 79.00 2.16 1.08 5.06 158 7.75 18.09 including 79.00 79.60 0.60 0.30 29.80 91 5.85 39.27 KODD0015 83.00 89.90 6.90 2.34 1.61 26 1.67 4.31 KL including 83.00 84.20 1.20 0.51 0.83 34 2.29 4.51 including 84.20 85.60 1.40 0.59 0.14 2 0.21 0.46 including 85.60 86.00 0.40 0.23 2.15 74 4.52 9.51 including 86.00 87.10 1.10 0.28 0.45 18 0.68 1.65 including 87.10 87.70 0.60 0.16 0.86 14 1.27 2.83 including 87.70 89.27 1.57 0.41 0.27 3 0.68 1.27 including 89.27 89.90 0.63 0.16 14.66 101 5.68 24.02 KODD0015 95.65 102.00 6.35 5.59 60.25 321 7.96 75.72 K1 including 95.65 96.92 1.27 1.19 0.91 18 2.25 4.33 including 96.92 98.00 1.08 0.94 169.00 840 15.94 202.57 including 98.00 99.10 1.10 0.95 178.40 980 22.50 223.08 including 99.10 99.83 0.73 0.63 0.32 5 0.42 0.98 including 99.83 100.10 0.27 0.23 0.62 11 0.83 1.94 including 100.10 102.00 1.90 1.65 4.56 31 3.04 9.27 KODD0016(2) 103.00 112.60 9.60 4.74 6.57 5 0.15 6.86 K2 including 103.00 104.60 1.60 0.80 0.66 4 0.16 0.94 including 104.60 105.40 0.80 0.40 59.82 7 0.08 60.02 including 105.40 106.42 1.02 0.51 4.10 3 0.18 4.39 including 106.42 106.82 0.40 0.14 0.16 3 0.06 0.28 including 106.82 108.08 1.26 0.63 1.25 5 0.20 1.60 including 108.08 108.66 0.58 0.29 2.46 15 0.50 3.36 including 108.66 109.00 0.34 0.17 4.03 13 0.43 4.80 including 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.50 2.01 8 0.19 2.39 including 110.00 111.40 1.40 0.70 1.48 2 0.02 1.53 including 111.40 112.60 1.20 0.60 0.58 2 0.02 0.63 KODD0016(2) 167.74 178.30 10.56 6.71 6.72 17 1.15 8.58 KL1 including 167.74 169.00 1.26 0.63 3.48 50 4.71 10.80 including 169.00 170.50 1.50 0.75 3.44 26 1.42 5.79 including 170.50 172.33 1.83 0.92 1.18 24 2.08 4.44 including 172.33 172.85 0.52 0.26 1.75 73 0.42 3.30 including 172.85 173.25 0.40 0.20 1.23 28 4.76 8.33 including 173.25 174.40 1.15 0.58 0.54 13 0.89 1.97 including 174.40 175.34 0.94 0.81 0.28 4 0.18 0.59 including 175.34 176.00 0.66 0.57 0.10 1 0.01 0.13 including 176.00 176.35 0.35 0.30 0.41 3 0.02 0.48 including 176.35 177.30 0.95 0.82 13.01 2 0.01 13.05 including 177.30 178.30 1.00 0.87 31.30 4 0.07 31.46 KODD0016(2) 206.67 210.40 3.73 3.67 1.45 57 3.81 7.59 KL2 including 206.67 207.30 0.63 0.62 0.62 12 1.16 2.41 including 207.30 208.10 0.80 0.79 1.19 24 3.33 6.21 including 208.10 209.00 0.90 0.89 1.67 105 5.71 11.12 including 209.00 210.00 1.00 0.98 2.17 78 4.61 9.71 including 210.00 210.40 0.40 0.39 1.00 38 2.63 5.22 KODD0016(2) 225.40 231.00 5.60 3.60 1.50 10 1.69 4.03 KL3 including 225.40 226.50 1.10 0.71 0.25 6 1.32 2.19 including 226.50 226.90 0.40 0.26 2.69 29 4.16 8.95 including 226.90 228.00 1.10 0.71 0.06 4 0.42 0.70 including 228.00 229.20 1.20 0.77 4.76 21 4.20 10.98 including 229.20 231.00 1.80 1.16 0.71 5 0.48 1.45 KODD0016(2) 236.30 248.80 12.50 5.18 1.50 17 2.01 4.57 K1 including 236.30 237.30 1.00 0.26 6.28 5 1.88 9.00 including 237.30 238.00 0.70 0.18 5.05 13 3.89 10.72 including 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.26 2.74 14 4.09 8.71 including 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.26 0.74 12 1.40 2.88 including 240.00 241.00 1.00 0.26 1.40 10 2.27 4.74 including 241.00 241.90 0.90 0.23 2.73 14 4.05 8.64 including 241.90 242.80 0.90 0.45 0.17 4 0.60 1.07 including 242.80 243.90 1.10 0.55 0.01 2 0.28 0.43 including 243.90 245.40 1.50 0.75 0.10 6 0.60 1.03 including 245.40 246.00 0.60 0.30 0.04 3 0.21 0.38 including 246.00 246.80 0.80 0.40 0.43 12 0.21 0.88 including 246.80 247.30 0.50 0.32 6.70 121 6.87 18.00 including 247.30 248.20 0.90 0.58 0.49 21 1.84 3.37 including 248.20 248.80 0.60 0.39 1.40 24 5.18 9.04

Note (2): KODD0002, KODD0003, KODD0010, KODD0016 are twinned holes of previous drilling for QAQC purposes and indicate there is no bias between old drill data and K92 drill data.

Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id

Collar location Collar orientation EOH

depth (m)

Lode

Local

north Local

East mRL Dip Local

azimuth KMDD0308 58998.72 29927.56 1163.22 -29.70 320.60 237.30 Kora KMDD0310 59106.39 29891.12 1151.81 -21.54 235.77 148.70 Kora KMDD0314 59106.62 29891.13 1152.03 -21.92 245.79 128.10 Kora KMDD0316 58765.71 29887.57 1285.49 1.30 335.00 170.30 Kora KMDD0318 58766.52 29887.14 1286.42 17.88 334.11 178.40 Kora KMDD0320 59128.67 29895.37 1151.77 -48.01 267.16 175.10 Kora KMDD0324 59129.11 29895.40 1151.99 -48.48 287.76 172.70 Kora KMDD0326 59129.10 29895.61 1152.74 -32.36 285.63 137.70 Kora KMDD0373 59029.89 29915.14 1259.11 45.16 218.77 234.40 Kora KMDD0375 58691.08 29856.21 1211.74 -44.63 218.81 246.60 Kora KMDD0379 58531.92 29852.11 1214.96 -51.24 262.52 174.60 Kora KMDD0381 58420.38 29846.36 1216.73 -34.45 240.77 176.50 Kora KMDD0383 59029.89 29915.76 1259.17 41.18 221.47 173.20 Kora KMDD0387 58420.42 29846.41 1217.43 -11.62 241.08 149.20 Kora KMDD0389 59029.58 29915.91 1258.78 32.70 222.00 172.90 Kora KMDD0391 58420.38 29846.42 1218.94 21.14 238.39 118.90 Kora KMDD0393 58530.71 29851.85 1215.36 -24.33 251.42 128.30 Kora KMDD0395 58420.09 29846.32 1219.77 34.57 235.55 126.40 Kora KMDD0399 58530.84 29852.75 1217.85 36.98 248.39 122.00 Kora KMDD0409 59029.85 29913.20 1259.34 41.70 244.60 144.00 Kora KMDD0417 58530.47 29852.00 1214.94 -34.20 247.20 148.80 Kora KMDD0423 58529.87 29852.10 1215.00 -29.90 233.12 145.70 Kora KODD0002 58511.23 29854.68 1800.06 -65.71 267.77 170.60 Kora KODD0003 58297.41 29871.81 1802.34 -70.00 270.00 212.20 Kora KODD0004 58724.67 29744.21 1907.00 -50.00 90.00 234.65 Kora KODD0007 58700.30 29726.20 1860.00 -60.00 110.00 393.90 Kora KODD0010 58595.97 29776.00 1813.29 -45.00 90.00 90.00 Kora KODD0011 58595.97 29776.00 1813.29 -58.00 135.00 211.70 Kora KODD0012 58729.62 29744.91 1906.00 -55.00 88.00 241.10 Kora KODD0013 58595.97 29776.00 1813.29 -65.00 88.00 633.00 Kora- Judd KODD0015 58599.90 29776.41 1813.54 -60.00 52.00 180.50 Kora KODD0016 58599.90 29776.41 1813.54 -75.20 92.00 283.20 Kora

Table 3 – Global Kora Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date April 2, 2020)

Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t moz g/t moz % kt g/t moz Measured 0.66 13.34 0.28 11.6 0.25 0.51 3.4 14.14 0.3 Indicated 2.47 8.44 0.67 16.3 1.29 0.63 15.6 9.46 0.8 Total M&I 3.13 9.47 0.95 15.3 1.54 0.61 19 10.45 1.1 Inferred 12.67 7.32 2.98 19.9 8.11 1.1 139.4 9.01 3.7

Mineral Resource Estimate is included in a technical report titled, “Revised Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Expansion of the Kainantu Mine to Treat 1 Mtpa from the Kora Gold Deposit, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” with an effective date of April 2, 2020.

The Independent and Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Resources were compiled at 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 g/t gold cut-off grades.

Density (t/m 3 ) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m 3 ; K2: 2.93 t/m 3 ; Waste: 2.8 t/m 3 .

) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m ; K2: 2.93 t/m ; Waste: 2.8 t/m . Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.

Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.

Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t)

Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + ((0.923 x Cu%)*1.38)+ ((0.77 x Ag g/t*0.0115). Gold price US$1,400/oz; Silver US$16.05/oz; Copper US$3.05/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 92.3% for copper and 77% for silver.



Key Assumptions and Parameters – Kora Deposit

The Kora Deposit comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, north-south striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 and K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined between K1 and K2. There are five Kora Link structures identified, of which three are included in the resource estimate.

The current resource estimate area covers an area of approximately 1,250 metres along strike by 1,050 to 1,150 metres vertically representing ~75% of the drill target area. K92 plans to continue to drill the area not yet drilled. The resource estimate includes results from 266 diamond drill holes in addition to face samples taken from horizontal development and from cut and fill faces along the K1 and K2 veins.

Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on the length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5 m to 1.0 m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard. QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the sampling or the accuracy of the on-site analysis. Current core recovery of the mineral zone is +95%, with initial drilling around the 90% mark.

Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration, and mineralization.

The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralization in drill core nominally at a 0.1-0.2g/t Au gold-off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.

The wireframes were used to extract 1-metre composites (minimum of 0.5m) from the drillhole and sampling database for gold, copper and silver. A gold top cut of 1,000 g/t was applied to K2 composites and a 150 g/t top cut for the Kora Link #2. No top cuts were applied to silver or copper. Variography was generally poor, as would likely be expected, although K1 indicated better along strike grade continuity.

Grade interpolation of the composite data was completed using Ordinary Kriging with a block size of 1 m x 5 m x 5 m. A larger block size check model indicated no evidence of over-smoothing of gold grade with the smaller block size.

Default average density values have been applied to the different lodes. The defaults are based on limited core measurements using the Archimedes Method (weight in air/weight in water). Density (t/m3) is on a per zone basis, with K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m3; K2: 2.93 t/m3; Waste: 2.8 t/m3.

A three-pass search strategy was applied to the grade interpolation. Search ellipse parameters are listed below. Search ellipse orientations generally reflected the subtle changes in dip and strike of the vein systems, with up to 8 search domains used for each lode.

Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

Diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92’s procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric & hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) LTD, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

The analytical QA/QC program is currently overseen by Andrew Kohler, PGeo, Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager for K92. Andrew Kohler, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 – K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 – K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 3 – Kora-Irumafimpa Mine Section:

Figure 3 – Kora-Irumafimpa Mine Section:

Figure 4 – KMDD0383 Core Photograph, 119.08 – 123.76m; within intersection of 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t AuEq or 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu from the K1 Vein

Figure 4 – KMDD0383 Core Photograph, 119.08 – 123.76m; within intersection of 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t AuEq or 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu from the K1 Vein

Figure 5– KMDD0373 Core Photograph, 142.67 – 147.20m; within intersection of 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq or 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu from the K1 Vein

Figure 5– KMDD0373 Core Photograph, 142.67 – 147.20m; within intersection of 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq or 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu from the K1 Vein