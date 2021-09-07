Global COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging And Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Syringes, Vials), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. High demand for immunization for the ongoing pandemic and manufacturer's initiatives to expand their production capacities are the factors expected to boost the demand for packaging materials.



The hurtling vaccine inoculation rate and growing public trust in COVID-19 vaccines are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. According to the global attitude towards the COVID-19 vaccine survey, the share of people going for immunization has increased significantly in 2021. The increasing public willingness to get vaccinated early is expected to drive the manufacturing and distribution process, propelling market growth over the forecast period.



The increasing funding and investments in R&D activities specific to the development of an innovative vaccine, packaging material, and delivery devices are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the federal government of the U.S. invested USD 143 million to develop plastic alternatives to conventional glass vials for the storage of biological liquids.



Scientists around the world are investigating the scope of needles free delivery that would eliminate the need for vials and syringes hindering the market growth in the extended run. For instance, scientists at the University of Texas developed a film-based peelable inexpensive COVID-19 vaccine delivery device. On the other side, Bharath Biotech develops an innovative nasal vaccine to battle COVID-19.



COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging And Delivery Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on the product, syringes held the largest proportion of the market share in 2021

Prefilled syringes are expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to their advantages such as usage simplicity, low cost, and ease of distribution

The plastic vials segment is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

The glass vials segment accounted for a major proportion of the market share in 2021

The empty syringes segment is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to the speeding COVID-19 vaccination rates globally

North America holds the largest share in this market. The U.S. is one of the major suppliers globally

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to building people trust in the approved vaccines and the public readiness to get vaccinated

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging And Delivery Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.4. Market challenge analysis

3.5. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging And Delivery Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.5.4. Market entry strategies



Chapter 4. Global COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging And Delivery Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Vials

4.1.1.1. Glass

4.1.1.2. Plastic

4.1.2. Syringes

4.1.2.1. Empty

4.1.2.2. Prefilled

4.2. Global COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging And Delivery Devices Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging And Delivery Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Vials

4.5.1.1. Vials market, 2020 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.5.2. Syringes

4.5.2.1. Syringes Market, 2020 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Million)



Chapter 5. Global COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.2.1. Innovators

6.2.2. Market leaders

6.2.3. Emerging players

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2. Key customers

6.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021

6.4. Public Companies

6.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

6.4.2. Company market share/ranking, by region

6.4.3. Competitive dashboard analysis

6.4.3.1. Market differentiators

6.4.3.2. Synergy analysis: major deals and strategic alliances

6.5. Private Companies

6.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

6.5.2. Funding outlook

6.5.3. Regional network map

6.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

6.5.5. Supplier ranking

6.5.6. Key company profiled

6.5.7. BD

6.5.7.1. Company overview

6.5.7.2. Financial performance

6.5.7.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

6.5.8. B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.5.8.1. Company overview

6.5.8.2. Financial performance

6.5.8.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

6.5.9. Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd

6.5.9.1. Company overview

6.5.9.2. Financial performance

6.5.9.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

6.5.10. Terumo

6.5.10.1. Company overview

6.5.10.2. Financial performance

6.5.10.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives

6.5.11. NIPRO Medical Corporation

6.5.11.1. Company overview

6.5.11.2. Financial performance

6.5.11.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives

6.5.12. Gerresheimer AG

6.5.12.1. Company overview

6.5.12.2. Financial performance

6.5.12.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives

6.5.13. SCHOTT AG

6.5.13.1. Company overview

6.5.13.2. Financial performance

6.5.13.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.13.4. Strategic initiatives

6.5.14. Cardinal Health

6.5.14.1. Company overview

6.5.14.2. Financial performance

6.5.14.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.14.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/outr8e