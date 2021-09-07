Latham Group, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) (“Latham” or “the Company”), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:
Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Date: September 10, 2021
Fireside Chat: 3:20 PM EDT
Participants: Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Borseth, Chief Financial Officer
Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Date: September 15, 2021
Fireside Chat: 8:15 AM EDT
Participants: Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Borseth, Chief Financial Officer
Links to the live webcasts of the fireside chats can be found on the investor relations section of Latham’s website at https://ir.lathampool.com/.
About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities.
Investor Contact:
Nicole Briguet
Edelman for Latham
latham@edelman.com
646-750-7235
Media Contact:
Jodie Davis
jodiedavis@lathampool.com
518-396-8576