View Smart Windows Transform the New Five-Star Versante Hotel at the International Trade Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its smart windows have been installed at the newly opened Versante Hotel, in Richmond, BC. The five-star boutique hotel, owned by its parent company Sunwins Enterprise Ltd., is part of the International Trade Centre, an expansive mixed-use complex developed by Sunwins near the Vancouver International Airport. The complex consists of numerous new high-end retail and restaurant options, as well as two Class-A office towers.



Guests in each of Versante’s 100 luxury rooms and suites enjoy access to View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and optimizing thermal comfort. View Smart Windows have been shown to generate significant health and wellness benefits for building occupants, a benefit that aligns with the renewed focus on health and wellness in the hospitality sector. A recent study found that people working next to View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes more per night and experienced half as many headaches compared to those working next to standard windows with blinds.

The distinctly designed rooms at the Versante Hotel feature vibrant colours with bold designs and textures in addition to lavish amenities such as freestanding soaker bathtubs that sit next to the floor-to-ceiling View Smart Windows. From their rooms, guests will be able to enjoy continuous, glare-free views of the North Shore mountains, Fraser River and Vancouver Island.

“With the Versante Hotel, we set out to raise the bar for the hospitality industry as a whole,” said David Currell, General Manager for the Versante Hotel. “View Smart Windows contribute to a truly differentiated experience where guests can not only soak in spectacular views and enjoy world-class amenities, but also feel and perform at their best.”

“View is on a mission is to transform buildings to enhance occupant experiences and improve human health,” said Guthrie Cox, President, Canada at View. “We are thrilled to bring the game-changing benefits of View Smart Windows to guests staying at the Versante Hotel.”

The 14-story Versante Hotel features a full-service spa, restaurant, an outdoor pool and a 24-hour business center, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness studio. All 100 soundproofed rooms feature pillowtop beds, a double sink vanity, arched backlit mirrors, and rainforest shower.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

About Sunwins

Founded in 2002, Sunwins is a Vancouver, BC-based Canadian real estate and lifestyle brand developer that focuses on residential, commercial and hospitality projects. For nearly two decades, Sunwins has built a reputation of continually delivering innovative architectural solutions, engaging environments, and exceptional lifestyle experiences for their homeowners and clients. For more information, please visit: sunwins.ca

About Versante

Versante Hotel is Richmond, BC's only independent luxury boutique hotel. Versante Hotel features beautifully designed accommodations and meeting rooms and innovative luxury amenities and comforts. Versante Hotel is not just an escape from the chaos of travel; it's an escape from the same old routine. For more information, please visit: versantehotel.com.

