Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company Approved Surplus Lines Insurer in 48 states and the District of Columbia

METAIRIE, La., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company is now authorized to write business in all states except California and New York. Gray Surplus Lines officially opened for business in December 2020 offering excess liability coverages on a non-admitted basis and has been diligently working with various state authorities to obtain approval to operate within their respective jurisdictions. Phil Joschko, Executive Vice President, commented that “Going from zero states to 49 (including District of Columbia) in less than 8 months is a monumental achievement and we are extremely excited to continue to offer best in class service to our partners as we pursue our goals.”



While there are no immediate plans to seek authority in California or New York, Gray Surplus may pursue those approvals at a later date as they continue to expand their capabilities as a surplus lines insurer.

More information about Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company is available at: www.graysurpluslines.com

