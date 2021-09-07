Violet Defense Partners With First Responders for UV Disinfection Public Education

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Violet Defense, a Florida-based UV technology company, looks to expand its partnership with several businesses and work with first-responders to educate the public about the power of UV disinfection technology.

Violet Defense already works with several businesses in and around its headquarters city, Orlando, including Orange County Convention Center, Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention, the Jewish Academy of Orlando, and Shepherd's Hope medical clinic. It also works alongside public safety officials to provide UV disinfection technology for their own facilities and educate the public about how to safely disinfect their own spaces. Fire departments have adopted this technology for use in the back of ambulances and for emergency management command centers. A fire department in Caldwell, Idaho, built the technology into their newest fire station in break rooms, bathrooms, bunk rooms, and weight rooms.

"UV disinfection technology will be a key tool in overcoming the prevalence and spread of COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses in public places," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. "Violet Defense looks forward to continuing and expanding its partnerships with first responders to help protect those that fight every day to keep us all safe."

UV technology harnesses the power of the sun to disinfect indoor places. For more than 140 years, research has proven that UV and violet-blue light is effective at destroying germs. It does so by producing electromagnetic energy that can destroy the ability of microorganisms to reproduce and by causing photochemical reactions in the crucial nucleic acids, DNA and RNA.

Violet Defense's patented pulsed xenon UV technology builds on this research and enables UV and violet-blue light to be even more effective and adaptable to everyday uses. Products powered by Violet Defense technology use a powerful, broad-spectrum light, including germicidal UV-C, UV-B, UV-A, and violet-blue to optimize their efficiency.

Multiple independent lab tests have validated that effectiveness, verifying that Violet Defense's technology kills up to 99.9% of norovirus, MRSA, C. diff, salmonella, E. coli, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19.

UV technology developed by Violet Defense is used in disinfecting air and surfaces within large, public spaces such as schools, museums, businesses, and libraries, as well as in medical facilities such as hospitals. One of its premier installations is at the Amway Center, home to the Orlando Magic, where Violet Defense's technology automatically disinfects locker rooms, training and weight rooms, dining and family areas each night.

These facilities, found in most communities across the country, need to provide safe and clean environments that don't put employees and the public at risk. Unlike chemical-based disinfection methods, UV technology offers continuous disinfection without exposure to harmful substances or fumes.

First responders, like firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, emergency room nurses and physicians, and emergency management personnel are natural partners for Violet Defense. "They have been on the front lines of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and their communities have turned to them for help and guidance when they needed it most," Berland said.

Violet Defense hopes to provide first responders across the country with both the technology to use in their own facilities, as well as information and experience so they can provide one more solution in the fight against COVID-19.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

