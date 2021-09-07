Osisko Windfall Drilling Returns More High-Grade

Including 512 g/t Au Over 2.4 Metres, 212 g/t Au Over 2.4 Metres in Lynx

| Source: Osisko Mining Inc. Osisko Mining Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 142 intercepts in 32 drill holes (16 from surface, 16 from underground) and 24 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Windfall continues to deliver high-grade intercepts, especially in the Lynx and Underdog zones. Infill drilling has consistently delivered throughout our drill campaign, which is winding down this fall as we approach the completion of our drilling for the feasibility study next year. The great potential for growth at Windfall continues to be demonstrated by new high-grade intercepts located outside the February 2021 resource blocks. Windfall has shown its ability to deliver high-grade results time and time again, it’s a strong and consistent mineralized system. As we move to completion of the infill program at Windfall, we are also beginning to move additional drills to the new Golden Bear discovery area and expect to have an update on our progress there in the coming weeks.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 512 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in WST-21-0833;   212 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in WST-21-0842; 86.8 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2287-W4; 141 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 29.0 g/t Au over 5.5 metres in OSK-W-21-2503-W4; 108 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-21-2531-W1; 42.1 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-21-2470; 17.3 g/t Au over 11.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2537-W1; 83.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2548-W2, and 57.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-21-0854A. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t) cut to 100 g/tZoneCorridor
OSK-W-20-2292-W6862.7864.82.15.68 TLX_3184Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-24001051.71054.32.64.57 UDD_4903Underdog
 1060.91063.02.117.7 UDD_4904
Underdog
including1060.91061.91.037.0 
OSK-W-21-1432-W5932.8935.02.23.76 LX4_3437Lynx 4
 943.0946.13.112.5 LX4_3437Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-1827-W51101.71104.73.037.4 UDD_4513
Underdog
including1102.71103.71.085.9 
 1135.01137.02.05.12 UDD_4514Underdog
OSK-W-21-1827-W6503.7505.72.08.94 CA2_2231Caribou
 507.5510.42.915.7 CA2_2231
Caribou
including507.5508.40.942.2 
 514.1516.32.26.59 CA2_2231
Caribou
including514.1514.60.527.2 
 523.8526.12.35.53 CA2_2241
Caribou
including524.8525.30.519.6 
OSK-W-21-1882-W5903.3905.62.316.4 UDD_4515
Underdog
including903.3904.20.939.6 
 957.0959.02.04.30 UDD_4501Underdog
 1020.51023.02.519.2 UDD_4910
Underdog
including1020.51021.40.952.4 
OSK-W-21-1949-W7746.4748.52.127.014.5LXM_3345
Lynx
including746.4746.70.3187100
 1082.01084.02.03.51 LX4_3430Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2067-W71089.61093.03.47.02 TLX_3162Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2287-W41285.21288.63.486.842.1LX4_3449
Lynx 4
including1285.91286.20.3448100
and1286.21286.50.3215100
OSK-W-21-2287-W51252.91254.92.08.28 LX4_3449Lynx 4
 1308.01310.72.723.2 LX4_3445Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2470965.0969.84.842.134.9TLX_3163
Triple Lynx
including969.2969.80.6158100
OSK-W-21-2479-W6906.0908.02.06.29 UDD_4502
Underdog
including907.0907.50.524.3 
OSK-W-21-2479-W7793.6796.12.55.90 UDD_4107Underdog
OSK-W-21-2479-W8920.7923.02.39.74 UDD_4502
Underdog
including920.7921.10.449.5 
 959.8961.82.08.06 UDD_4910Underdog
OSK-W-21-2503-W4967.1972.65.529.023.3TLX_3163
Triple Lynx
including967.9968.30.4179100
 990.0992.02.017.8 TLX_3164
Triple Lynx
including991.3992.00.739.7 
 1009.01011.02.014120.1TLX_3164
Triple Lynx
including1009.71010.10.4704100
OSK-W-21-2522-W4656.0658.82.812.3 LXM_3304Lynx
OSK-W-21-2531-W1789.0791.02.05.48 UDD_4111
Underdog
including790.0790.70.711.3 
 823.0825.02.05.91 UDD_4110Underdog
 887.6891.53.922.021.1UDD_4101
Underdog
including887.6888.00.4109100
 896.0898.02.012.0 UDD_4100
Underdog
including897.5898.00.531.6 
 901.0903.02.010.7 UDD_4100
Underdog
including901.0902.01.020.5 
 905.7908.02.310843.7UDD_4100
Underdog
including905.7906.71.0247100
 1070.41072.82.48.05 UDD_4501
Underdog
including1072.11072.80.727.3 
 1181.01183.92.99.72 UDD_4512
Underdog
including1182.81183.10.353.0 
OSK-W-21-2532-W1567.9570.32.424.2 CA2_2206
Caribou
including569.2570.31.151.6 
 758.0760.02.03.96 UDD_4121Underdog
 783.0785.02.05.54 UDD_4101Underdog
 800.3804.03.720.2 UDD_4101
Underdog
including802.3803.10.869.7 
 807.9810.02.122.5 UDD_4100Underdog
 815.0817.02.06.57 UDD_4120
Underdog
including816.2816.70.525.6 
 971.0973.02.08.53 UDD_4511
Underdog
including971.0971.50.530.0 
OSK-W-21-2532-W2828.0830.12.140.834.2UDD_4100
Underdog
including829.1829.60.5128100
 887.4889.42.09.66 UDD_4106Underdog
 953.0955.02.06.26 UDD_4107Underdog
 983.6985.92.316.4 UDD_4511
Underdog
including983.6984.00.440.2 
and985.5985.90.453.1 
 1015.21017.52.34.76 UDD_4501Underdog
OSK-W-21-2537909.4914.45.06.90 TLX_3171
Triple Lynx
including912.4913.41.014.9 
 916.9921.24.34.47 TLX_3171Triple Lynx
 925.0928.83.83.92 TLX_3171Triple Lynx
 935.0943.08.011.4 TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including939.4940.41.042.6 
 1018.01020.02.010.3 TLX_3164
Triple Lynx
including1019.01019.50.530.6 
OSK-W-21-2537-W1559.0561.02.05.91 TLX_3196Triple Lynx
 586.8589.02.211.2 TLX_3178
Triple Lynx
including586.8587.70.927.2 
 901.0903.02.04.91 TLX_3171Triple Lynx
 912.6924.011.417.3 TLX_3171
Triple Lynx
including912.6913.71.152.0 
and918.8919.40.646.5 
OSK-W-21-2544987.6989.62.03.72 TLX_3195
Triple Lynx
including987.6987.90.315.3 
OSK-W-21-2548721.0723.02.022.5 CA2_2220
Caribou
including721.0721.60.673.8 
OSK-W-21-2548-W1758.0760.02.03.86 CA2_2219
Caribou
including759.0760.01.07.67 
OSK-W-21-2548-W2757.0759.02.083.053.0CA2_2219
Caribou
including757.0758.01.0160100
 771.0773.02.08.27 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-2551-W1837.1840.13.010.8 LX4_3414Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2552600.0602.22.23.60 UDD_4914
Underdog
including600.5600.80.317.9 
 615.8617.92.122.0 UDD_4103
Underdog
including616.6617.50.951.0 
OSK-W-21-2555635.0637.12.17.43 CA2_2223Caribou
OSK-W-21-2556139.0141.02.012.0 F51_6008F-51
OSK-W-21-2560603.9609.45.519.315.0UDD_4914
Underdog
including609.0609.40.4159100
OSK-W-21-2561555.0557.02.03.88 TLX_3178Triple Lynx
 659.9662.93.016.0 TLX_3171Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2562656.2658.22.05.48 CA2_2208Caribou
 683.0692.09.011.6 CA2_2217
Caribou
including685.2685.60.497.1 
and688.5689.00.542.3 
OSK-W-21-2566134.0136.02.04.81 F51_6008F-51
OSK-W-21-2567137.7139.82.122.1 F51_6008
F-51
including138.1139.00.943.3 
WST-21-071879.582.12.63.95 LXM_3304
Lynx
including81.782.10.410.0 
WST-21-0772347.0349.02.04.62 TLX_3166
Triple Lynx
including348.4349.00.614.6 
WST-21-0797A599.2601.42.26.53 LX4_3429
Lynx 4
including600.5600.90.425.3 
WST-21-0833278.0280.42.451245.3LHW_3201
Lynx HW
including278.0279.01.01220100
WST-21-0835281.0283.02.04.67 LHW_3221Lynx HW
 328.9331.02.125.7 LHW_3215
Lynx HW
including329.5330.40.956.6 
WST-21-0840713.0715.02.03.72 LX4_3412Lynx 4
WST-21-0842250.6253.02.421242.1TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including251.1251.60.5917100
WST-21-085083.085.42.46.47 LXM_3339
Lynx
including85.085.40.416.7 
 267.8270.12.38.14 LSW_3500
Lynx SW
including268.3268.90.629.6 
 326.8329.32.510.2 TLX_3166
Triple Lynx
including326.8327.30.549.0 
WST-21-0851A168.6170.72.113.4 LXM_3304
Lynx
including169.1169.40.387.5 
 480.0482.42.46.06 LX4_3430
Lynx 4
including481.8482.40.624.0 
 518.6521.02.45.93 LX4_3440
Lynx 4
including518.6519.40.816.4 
 528.0530.02.05.84 LX4_3434
Lynx 4
including528.5529.00.520.0 
 590.0592.22.24.93 LX4_3439
Lynx 4
including590.0590.60.616.1 
WST-21-0852A127.5129.62.17.07 LXM_3334
Lynx
including128.8129.30.526.1 
 420.1422.32.23.98 LX4_3452
Lynx 4
including420.6421.30.711.3 
 487.2489.22.023.2 LX4_3450
Lynx 4
including487.2487.70.590.7 
 648.0650.02.011.1 LX4_3438
Lynx 4
including649.3649.60.334.7 
 669.7672.22.53.75 LX4_3415
Lynx 4

including669.7670.20.510.4 
WST-21-0853A289.3291.32.06.49 TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including290.6291.30.716.2 
 347.6349.72.16.72 TLX_3163
Triple Lynx
including348.4349.10.719.0 
WST-21-0854A185.9188.02.157.6 TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including187.0188.01.093.1 
 300.0302.12.14.59 TLX_3182
Triple Lynx
including300.8301.50.712.8 
 353.7356.02.33.91 TLX_3188
Triple Lynx
including355.3355.60.322.0 
 654.0656.02.010.6 LX4_3448
Lynx 4
including654.8655.20.448.1 
WST-21-0869357.0359.02.012.4 TLX_3167Triple Lynx
 510.6512.92.36.91 LX4_3450Lynx 4
WST-21-0870288.6290.62.013.8 LSW
Lynx SW
including289.8290.20.451.0 
 299.0301.02.018.0 LSW
Lynx SW
including300.1301.00.938.9 
 329.9335.05.119.3 LSW_3556
Lynx SW
including332.4332.70.384.6 
WST-21-0871324.6327.02.44.45 TLX_3131
Triple Lynx
including324.6324.90.335.0 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LSW = Lynx SouthWest, TLX = Triple Lynx and UDD = Underdog, CA2 = Caribou.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t) cut to 100 g/tZoneCorridor
OSK-W-21-1432-W5895.5898.02.55.81 LX4
Lynx 4
including896.2897.00.817.6 
OSK-W-21-1827-W51087.01089.52.514.7 UDD
Underdog
including1087.01088.01.028.8 
OSK-W-21-2287-W41304.81307.02.24.26 LX4
Lynx 4
including1305.41305.70.319.0 
 1373.01375.02.04.84 LX4Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2478-W5555.0557.02.04.90 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2479-W7759.0761.02.03.88 UDDUnderdog
OSK-W-21-2513256.2259.02.83.95 F51F51
OSK-W-21-2522-W4697.0700.03.04.68 LynxLynx
OSK-W-21-2532-W1826.6829.12.511.6 Underdog
Underdog
including827.6828.20.647.4 
OSK-W-21-2537971.0975.04.04.33 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2540-W11132.11134.42.34.47 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 1141.61143.72.14.27 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1143.41143.70.317.7 
OSK-W-21-2546-W1579.0581.42.44.06 Caribou extension
Caribou
including580.0580.40.423.0 
 631.9635.83.94.27 Caribou extension
Caribou
including631.9632.20.314.6 
and635.1635.80.713.2 
 819.7822.02.34.78 Caribou extension
Caribou
including819.7820.50.811.0 
OSK-W-21-2548731.0733.22.25.08 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-2548-W1790.8792.82.05.99 Caribou
Caribou
including792.4792.80.427.3 
OSK-W-21-2549461.0463.02.013.4 Caribou
Caribou
including461.5461.90.455.5 
 641.5645.03.511.5 Caribou
Caribou
including642.6643.20.637.6 
 705.4708.02.614.7 Caribou
Caribou
including705.4706.10.732.2 
OSK-W-21-2555610.0612.32.33.70 Caribou
Caribou
including611.9612.30.412.7 
OSK-W-21-2559656.0658.02.05.86 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-2562649.9654.84.922.4 Caribou
Caribou
including651.0651.60.648.2 
WST-21-0772242.0244.02.044.7 LSW
Lynx SW
including242.7243.60.999.1 
 249.0251.02.03.63 LSW
Lynx SW
including249.5249.80.323.3 
WST-21-0831160.8163.02.24.45 LSW
Lynx SW
including160.8161.40.615.8 
 403.4405.42.05.45 LSW
Lynx SW
including403.8404.40.617.2 
WST-21-0840343.0345.92.95.91 TLXTriple Lynx
 374.5377.02.511.4 TLXTriple Lynx
WST-21-0850417.7420.02.342.5 LSW
Lynx SW
including417.7418.50.895.6 
WST-21-0852A29.632.02.417.5 Lynx
Lynx
including29.630.20.665.8 
 146.0148.02.04.19 Lynx
Lynx
including146.3146.70.420.4 
WST-21-0854A546.0548.12.14.64 LX4Lynx 4
WST-21-0871570.9573.02.19.34 LX4Lynx 4

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LX4 = Lynx 4, LSW = Lynx SouthWest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog.

Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth (°)Dip (°)Length (m)UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-20-2292-W6125-54111045303554355614203500
OSK-W-20-2400336-53123045287854344194012825
OSK-W-21-1432-W5132-55104145381154357794004300
OSK-W-21-1827-W5331-58120345250654343904032475
OSK-W-21-1827-W6331-58128145250654343904032475
OSK-W-21-1882-W5328-58107145246954344054002450
OSK-W-21-1949-W7105-57131245344054354794013825
OSK-W-21-2067-W7123-53116645324154356974163750
OSK-W-21-2287-W4116-53143745360754357144044075
OSK-W-21-2287-W5116-53138045360754357144044075
OSK-W-21-2470132-59123045330454356394153775
OSK-W-21-2478-W5128-54116645299754356074253500
OSK-W-21-2479-W6344-55101445231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2479-W7344-5599945231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2479-W8344-55102645231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2503-W4126-58119145333354356414133800
OSK-W-21-2513147-4528145351854360304054150
OSK-W-21-2522-W4128-54120845345154355944113900
OSK-W-21-2531-W1344-62121545256654344154032550
OSK-W-21-2532-W1341-60103545248054344284012475
OSK-W-21-2532-W2341-60114545248054344284012475
OSK-W-21-2537114-54124345298154355494203450
OSK-W-21-2537-W1114-54102045298154355494203450
OSK-W-21-2540-W1117-60120045346554356404103925
OSK-W-21-2544128-50116145296054355394193425
OSK-W-21-2546-W1140-5884345276854353124063150
OSK-W-21-2548331-5777445282954345503982850
OSK-W-21-2548-W1331-5783745282954345503982850
OSK-W-21-2548-W2331-5780145282954345503982850
OSK-W-21-2549332-5872345270354344554012675
OSK-W-21-2551-W1120-5597845362254356354054050
OSK-W-21-2552335-5268445240454346744002525
OSK-W-21-2555329-5974145272854344724012700
OSK-W-21-2556124-5019845342654358584054000
OSK-W-21-2559327-5182545282954345503982850
OSK-W-21-2560333-5368445240454346744002525
OSK-W-21-2561142-5180145288654354844093350
OSK-W-21-2562331-5675345273354344884012725
OSK-W-21-2566178-5818945342654358584054000
OSK-W-21-2567146-6018645342654358584054000
WST-21-071816201004533595435194833625
WST-21-0772148-6841145310454350652313325
WST-21-0797A138-467514533215435235543600
WST-21-0831157-6352645295454350032533175
WST-21-0833122-163344534635435327323775
WST-21-0835122-273854534625435327323775
WST-21-0840143-487784532585435209963525
WST-21-0842156-694454535065435327-73800
WST-21-0850151-6453245310554350652313325
WST-21-0851A123-406184535075435332-483800
WST-21-0852A141-437094533215435236543600
WST-21-0853A150-723764535055435328-53800
WST-21-0854A134-417244533745435296-263675
WST-21-0869142-476224532585435210963525
WST-21-0870134-5636045310654350662313325
WST-21-0871140-505824533215435236543600

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

F-Zones
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date  of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653