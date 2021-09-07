uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:



Citi’s 16 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, September 8 - 10, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team, including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 9.





Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, September 9 - 10, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Friday, September 10.



A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 - 15, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 15.



A pre-recorded fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will be available on September 13 th through H.C. Wainwright or can accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Disease & Genetic Medicines Summit, September 22 - 23, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team including Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of Research & Development will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 23.





2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 - 30, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Monday, September 27.



Ricardo Dolmetsch will participate in a fireside chat the same day at 9:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with severe genetic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and liver, including clinical programs in hemophilia B and Huntington's disease and preclinical candidates in Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3, temporal lobe epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: