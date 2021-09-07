Yann Gautier Joins Appnovation’s Global Leadership Team as General Manager, Global Managed Services

VANCOUVER and LONDON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital consultancy Appnovation announces that Yann Gautier has joined its global leadership team as General Manager, Global Managed Services. Appnovation’s Global Managed Services team takes a methodical, data-driven approach to proactive maintenance and innovation so that clients’ technical and digital ecosystems operate safely and effectively.

Reporting to Arnold Leung, CEO and founder, Yann will lead Appnovation’s Global Managed Services offering, which includes follow-the-sun support & maintenance, ongoing evolution, performance optimization, data & analytics, security and compliance. In this role, Yann is responsible for spearheading the growth and value-added delivery of Managed Services, overseeing teams in 13 regions around the world.

“The ambition, skill and energy of the team are the reasons why I’ve been so thrilled to join Appnovation,” said Yann. “I am looking forward to working with the global leadership team to create and activate leading-edge solutions that will have a significant and positive impact on our clients' successes."

Based in London, UK, Yann brings 20 years of experience in driving digital business transformation, technology strategy and enablement, and managed solutions for global organizations, particularly in the Financial Services, CPG and Automotive industries. His previous roles include positions at Havas CX, Publicis Sapient and WPP with a focus on building global and scalable operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“Yann’s experience successfully driving complex digital transformation for brands across the world has made him a valued addition to the Appnovation leadership team,” said Arnold Leung, CEO and founder of Appnovation. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership and passion, embodying the innovation and growth mentality that is core to our culture at Appnovation.”

Yann joins Appnovation at an exciting time as the consultancy was recently recognized as a Best Place to Work™. In addition, Appnovation continues to experience rapid growth through its people and clients, including opening offices in Brazil and Singapore in 2021.

--

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

Attachment