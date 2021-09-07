Insights on the E-Learning Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, Providers, Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Learning Market Overview, 2020-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



E-Learning is a learning system based on formalized teaching but with the help of electronic resources. It can also be termed as a network-enabled transfer of skills and knowledge, and the delivery of education is made to a large number of recipients at the same or different times. The research report titled Global E-Learning Market Overview, 2020-26 categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments: based by Technology (Online E-Learning, LMS, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom & others), by Provider (Service & Content) by Application (Academic (K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training), Corporate (SMBs, Large Enterprise) & Government), based on region, countries & major companies.



E-Learning consist of teaching can be based in or out of the classrooms, the use of computers and the Internet. It can be also defined as providing training and development to the students/employees through various electronic media such as the internet, audio, video, etc. The market grew to over a market of USD 105 Billion in 2015. With the increasing understanding of the benefits of e-learning, many schools have considered implementing e-learning for at least the past 10 years now. The school is as an alternative for adding up for the days when the schools remain closes. This is also considered as an opportunity to teach the students extra skills for being future-ready. The market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 11% in the coming years. Plus, e-learning may be necessary for small rural districts that need to offer higher-level courses for students but can't hire or retain educators to teach them. Instead, they can stream classes from larger school districts that have them. This is about to allow the virtual classroom segment dominates the market, holding nearly 40% of the market.



Considering the segments based on technology, the virtual classroom segment holds nearly 40% of the market. However, some students may not have access to a computer, laptop, or mobile device to access e-learning activities at home, schools may have to deploy them. The funding might be a challenge, and schools may not have enough to establish a one-to-one program for all grade levels. Even though 98% of US schools are connected to high-speed internet broadband, that's not necessarily the case for students at home.



It's also important to assess and accommodate the needs of English language learners and students with disabilities. The rapid e-learning segment is expected to grow over an anticipated CAGR of 11.71%. If the service provider is going to provide online education, they need to make sure that students are also getting their accommodations in an online environment. The m-learning segment is expected to show a shift of USD 60 Billion from 2015 to 2026. The E-Learning industry's staggering growth has started to replace many traditional teaching methods over the years. It is being used in both standard education environments as well as in the corporate sector. The corporate end-user segment accounted for a market share of nearly 41% in the year 2020, with the large enterprises leading the segment. Having a robust e-learning program has become an advantage for companies. It helps them retain their talent, and also to keep their staff up-to-date on the latest industry trends.



Globally, North America and Europe will drive the e-learning market through technological development and innovations, while the Asia Pacific is to show considerable growth in the market. The growth of Asia can be owed to increased demand from India and China due to the increasing literacy rate, high youth population, and government initiative to bridge the digital divide.



Key Players:

Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc. (Ienergizer), Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix System Inc., Docebo Inc., Gp Strategies Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Global E-Learning Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Technology

3.2.2. By Providers

3.2.3. By Application

3.2.4. By Region

3.2.5. By Country

3.2.6. By Company



4. North America E-Learning Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Technology

4.2.2. By Providers

4.2.3. By Application

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. USA E-Learning Market Size by Value

4.4. Canada E-Learning Market Size by Value

4.5. Mexico E-Learning Market Size by Value



5. Europe E-Learning Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.1.1. Market Share

5.1.1.1. By Technology

5.1.2. By Providers

5.1.3. By Application

5.1.4. By Country

5.2. Germany E-Learning Market Size by Value

5.3. United Kingdom E-Learning Market Size by Value

5.4. France E-Learning Market Size by Value

5.5. Italy E-Learning Market Size by Value

5.6. Spain E-Learning Market Size by Value

5.7. Russia E-Learning Market Size by Value



6. Asia-Pacific E-Learning Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.2. By Providers

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. China E-Learning Market Size by Value

6.4. Japan E-Learning Market Size by Value

6.5. India E-Learning Market Size by Value

6.6. Australia E-Learning Market Size by Value



7. Latin America E-Learning Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Technology

7.2.2. By Providers

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Brazil E-Learning Market Size by Value

7.4. Argentina E-Learning Market Size by Value

7.5. Columbia E-Learning Market Size by Value



8. Middle East & Africa E-Learning Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Technology

8.2.2. By Providers

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. UAE E-Learning Market Size by Value

8.4. Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Size by Value

8.5. South Africa E-Learning Market Size by Value



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Key Drivers

9.2. Key Challenges



10. Market Trends And Developments

10.1. Collaborations and Partnerships

10.2. Hybrid Models



11. Adoption of cloud-based LMS



12. Company profiles

12.1. Adobe inc.

12.2. Aptara inc. (ienergizer)

12.3. Blackboard inc.

12.4. Cisco systems inc.

12.5. Citrix system inc.

12.6. Docebo inc.

12.7. Gp strategies corporation

12.8. Oracle corporation

12.9. Pearson plc

12.10. Skillsoft corporation



13. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gecz7