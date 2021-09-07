Quebec City: Sales Decrease to Pre-Pandemic Levels for a Third Consecutive Month

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) for the month of August, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.



“The number of sales recorded in August contrasts with the exceptional record-setting sales that were seen last year at this time. Sales are returning to more moderate pre-pandemic levels. The decline is directly related to the 46 per cent drop in the inventory of single-family homes available for sale compared to August 2020 and the drop of nearly 70 per cent compared to August of 2019,” said Charles Brant, director of the QPAREB’s Market Analysis Department. "The overheated market is still very present, but the summer period and sustained rise in prices could also explain a slight decrease in the number of active buyers. This decline has also been accompanied by a drop in overbidding since June."

August highlights

Total sales: For a third consecutive month, the number of transactions concluded in the Quebec City CMA fell in August (-29 per cent), as 589 sales were concluded through the real estate brokers’ Centris system. In the first eight months of the year, sales grew by only 5 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. In August, geographically, the South Shore of Quebec City experienced the most significant slowdown in the region (-47 per cent). The Northern Periphery and the Agglomeration of Quebec City also registered notable decreases in sales (-40 and -20 per cent, respectively).

