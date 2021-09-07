Ann Summers and OOOOO Join Forces to Launch Interactive Video Commerce in UK for Lingerie and Sexual Wellness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO” or the “Company”) (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that Ann Summers, a British multinational retailer, has joined OOOOO’s platform.



Ann Summers is a reputable, iconic brand committed in its mission to push boundaries & buttons to give customers exactly what they want. OOOOO is interactive, live live-stream shopping app that allows brands to engage and sell to consumers in a new way.

This pioneering partnership brings together a like-minded, progressive ethos - connecting customers direct to the source of expertise and curated collections of lingerie and adult toys via OOOOO’s interactive mobile commerce platform.

Since launch in July, Ann Summers’s four shows have demonstrated appeal for mobile, interactive video commerce of this intimate nature, rapidly gaining attention and new customers. A social twist to the original ‘party’ concept, shows are hosted by charismatic presenters and experts, confident in encouraging female empowerment and sexual awakening. During the immersive, exhilarating shows viewers can enjoy interaction with experts and real opinions, and the discretion to purchase product in real-time - in just a couple of clicks in the app.

Interactive, video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $305 billion this year according to Forbes. OOOOO are focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers, and entrepreneurs to embrace the live stream economy. Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has seen over +300,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across fashion, sport, beauty, and wellness. The recent addition of Ann Summers further diversifies OOOOO's unique portfolio of brands.

Sam Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of OOOOO says of the partnership: “The core value of OOOOO is connecting consumers directly to the source of incredible products through live, interactive videos that are shoppable. It is entertainment first, shopping second.

We are so excited to welcome Ann Summers to the OOOOO platform. They are true pioneers within this industry. We can see with the strong viewership and comments that there are many consumers who have wanted to see and experience Ann Summers’s products virtually. Customers have continued to enjoy the new product offering, as we see many customers returning to make repeat purchases. I am extremely excited about the types of content that are possible with this relationship.”

Natalie Amosu, Chief Marketing Officer, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with OOOOO as their exclusive lingerie and sexual wellness brand. At Ann Summers, we pride ourselves on inclusivity and empowerment – for all women. We are comfortable having uncomfortable conversations, that’s why no brand speaks to more women on a daily basis than Ann Summers.

Joining forces with OOOOO and being able to drive innovation in e-commerce is exciting. Being available live to answer those questions, whilst sharing our latest collections, product launches and personality, wherever and whenever we want to (and more importantly when the customer wants) is a unique immersive experience which presents so many opportunities - we can’t wait!”

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Oxford and Shanghai.

