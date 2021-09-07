Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Kevin Hebblethwaite as Director of Business Development

YORK, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin Hebblethwaite, FSMPS, CPSM as Director, Business Development. In his role, Kevin will help communicate the SN story within the architecture and engineering (AE) market space, deepen industry relationships, strengthen the firm's business development model, and work collaboratively with SN's practice area leaders to maximize overall client experience.

Kevin's 25-year career includes business development, marketing, and management for technology-centric professional services companies. His previous roles, as an ERP Principal Consultant and President/CEO of an engineering consulting firm, position Kevin well to serve SN's clients with anticipatory solutions and products for a future-ready firm.

A member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) since 1999, Kevin has served in several leadership positions including President and Board Member for the Society Headquarters' Board of Directors, and President of the SMPS Atlanta Chapter.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "As we continue to invest in and enhance our client-centric strategies, the addition of Kevin is a tremendous asset to SN's business development team. His wealth of experiences within the AE industry and his commitment to exceptional client service make him uniquely qualified to promote the SN story to firms nationally."

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, and NextGen solutions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals.

