Media Advisory: CLC President Bea Bruske’s Election Tour Lands in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bea Bruske will be joined in Winnipeg by Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew as part of the Canadian Labour Congress’ election tour.



On Tuesday, Bruske and Kinew will join other labour leaders and volunteers to campaign in support of Winnipeg Centre NDP candidate, Leah Gazan. Wednesday, Bruske will canvass in support of Elmwood-Transcona MP Daniel Blaikie.



“Here in Winnipeg, young workers were hit particularly hard during the pandemic. Rising housing costs have made it difficult for families to make ends meet,” said Bruske. “The pandemic recovery must address mounting inequality by investing in affordable housing and replacing lost jobs with better ones. And Canada’s unions are campaigning in support of candidates who have a plan for strengthening public health care though universal pharmacare and taking the profit out of long-term care.”

The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going in times of crisis, but also revealed how deep inequalities exist in Canada. With the federal election underway, Canada’s unions are travelling the country and challenging all candidates to commit to an equitable recovery plan that puts workers at its centre.

“Canada’s unions support candidates like Leah Gazan and Daniel Blaikie. They have a proven track record of standing up for workers and their families,” said Bruske. “We stand with candidates like Leah and Daniel, strong representatives who support disaster-proofing our social safety net so that the next time a crisis hits, no workers are left behind.”

Learn more at canadianplan.ca .

When: Tuesday, September 7 at 5:00 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Winnipeg Centre, Leah Gazan Where: Starting at 1111 Ellice Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3G 0E2 Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress When: Wednesday, September 8 at 5:00 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Elmwood Transcona, MP Daniel Blaikie Where: Starting at 844 McLeod Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R2G 2T7 Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

