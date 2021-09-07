OptimizeRx Recognized as a Finalist in Questex’s Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards 2021

ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising arena. OptimizeRx was recognized as a finalist in the category of COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Campaign.



OptimizeRx was selected as a finalist for its COVID-19 Consumer Health Communications Text Message Campaign. The campaign leveraged OptimizeRx’s text-based patient engagement technology, which is traditionally used for specific therapy support programs, to provide the general public with timely COVID-19 information from a reliable source. The free, interactive text-message alert program delivered COVID-19 updates sourced from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directly to any SMS-enabled mobile device.

Fierce Pharma Marketing’s expert panel of judges reviewed all submissions to determine which companies produced thought-provoking, innovative and compelling campaigns across a wide range of media. A full list of judges can be found at https://www.fiercemarketingforum.com/2021%20judges.



The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner on September 29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference. The event is sponsored by DeepIntent, DrFirst and Doximity.

“It’s been a challenging year for pharma, but it’s also been a creative and innovative one. Pharma marketers and their agencies quickly embraced pandemic-forced changes—moving to digital communications and figuring out how to shoot TV commercials safely, for instance—and continued to produce creative and compelling campaigns all year. We look forward to seeing everybody in Philadelphia in September where we will reveal the winning entries,” commented Tracy Station, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Pharma. “We applaud OptimizeRx on their success.”

William Febbo, OptimizeRx’s CEO commented, “We are honored to be in such good company in this category and be recognized for our “COVID-19 Consumer Health” campaign. Leveraging OptimizeRx’s best-in-class integrated technology platform for life sciences communications to serve the general public during the height of the pandemic was a testament to the invaluable power of technology in healthcare.

“SMS campaigns are just one of our access solutions that doctors, and life sciences organizations can utilize to facilitate patient engagement outside of the electronic health record in a familiar and convenient manner. It was a no-brainer for our team to leverage the capabilities of the OptimizeRx platform to provide free access to timely and reliable COVID-19 updates, sourced from the CDC. This helped increase accessibility to CDC guidelines on-demand and via automatic notifications so the general public could stay more informed” concluded Mr. Febbo.

OptimizeRx will be present at this year’s Digital Pharma East Conference in Philadelphia at booth number MK1, September 28-30, and at the virtual event, October 5-8.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

