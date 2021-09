ManTech Wins $476 Million U.S. Space Force Contract for Systems Engineering and Integration Supporting Launch Enterprise Programs

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, has been awarded a $476 million contract by U.S. Space Force to provide systems engineering solutions for the agency’s Space and Missile Center – now redesignated as Space Systems Command (SSC).



With this 10-year prime contract award, ManTech continues its support for a wide array of mission critical space launch programs with launch service integration, fleet surveillance and certification for space and missile systems at Space Force facilities at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Vandenberg Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. As part of this contract, ManTech is Bringing Digital to the MissionⓇ with its investment in Intelligent Systems Engineering solutions to support the Space Force goal of fielding a digital engineering ecosystem fostering both innovation and speed of delivery.

“As the trusted partner of this prominent customer since 2010, we are proud and excited to take the next steps in advancing the missions of U.S. Space Force,” said Andrew Twomey, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “Applying the world’s finest Intelligent Systems Engineering capabilities, we will meet the standard set by U.S. Space Force – ‘Way Above’ – to build on America’s dominance in space.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

