Xtant Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

BELGRADE, Mont., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that Sean Browne, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 13 - 15, 2021.



A pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.xtantmedical.com, or by clicking here, beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible for 90 days.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

