Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announces that management will present at the 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar of the Cocrystal Pharma website beginning at 1:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, September 13, 2021.



“We look forward to discussing progress and milestones with our antiviral programs aimed at halting the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, influenza and norovirus,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., President and interim co-CEO of Cocrystal. “We are tracking against our expectation to initiate a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers with orally administered CC-42344 as a treatment for pandemic and seasonal influenza A, with IND-enabling studies planned to begin in the first half of 2022 with two of our COVID-19 programs.”

