Treatment.com Prepares AI Technology for Scale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) (OTC: TREIF), a healthcare AI technology company, has created an infrastructure designed for global scale to support better access to healthcare information for everyone. Over the past 12 weeks, Treatment has enlisted the support of developers, digital infrastructure designers and consumer research agencies to test and enhance its product and technology in preparation for launch and future growth.



“We have just completed 12 rounds of user testing running our technology through over 350 consumers and are very pleased to see the overwhelmingly positive response. Consumers are excited to use our healthcare AI to help them make better healthcare decisions and we see the potential to take this around the globe,” commented CEO, John Fraser. “We have taken the time to finesse our technology so when we decide to scale our capabilities and markets we can accomplish that in a very short time.”

With the implementation of a more scalable technology infrastructure, Treatment will be focusing more energy on the development of the go-to-market plan for their first product launch and building awareness in the investor community.

"This fall, we will turn our focus to building the launch plan for our first product and building our investor relations to ensure that we will take our place amongst the most disruptive healthcare companies in the world. We are financially sound, maintain a compressed burn rate and continue to source expert consultants to ensure we achieve success,” Fraser stated. "We welcome all our investors to keep abreast of our progress."

Treatment.com will launch its much anticipated first product, a consumer mobile app Cara this year.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help consumers improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver and Minneapolis, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. Cara empowers consumers to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/

