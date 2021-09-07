Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Debuts in Multiple New Applications at the IAA Munich Auto Show this Week

Munich, Germany, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you want to see how smart your glass can be, you only have to walk through the IAA Munich Auto Show this week to see SPD-SmartGlass technology at work to make cars, trains and buses more energy-efficient, safer, comfortable and fun to ride in. This has been made possible by Research Frontiers’ patented SPD (Suspended Particle Device) light-control technology and Gauzy Ltd, a material science technology company. Gauzy is a strategic investor and licensee of Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR), which is the inventor of patented SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.

Gauzy, presenting in Hall A1, Booth 93, is showcasing both SPD and its specialty PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) nanotechnologies at IAA this week. Geared towards displaying how smart glass is driving the future of advanced automotive glazing through dynamic light control embedded directly in interior and exterior glass, each demonstrator represents how active glass with SPD and PDLC can support greater functionality, user experience, comfort, and optimized space – while upholding future facing aesthetics and design. SPD, presented with and without invisible segmentation, is being shown in a sunroof application, as well as an integral part of the new era in displays that turn transparent when paired with transparent OLED displays powered by LG Display, and projection technologies. Partners of Gauzy being displayed at the Gauzy booth include LG Display, Texas Instruments, and Vision Systems, longtime valued partner of both Gauzy and Research Frontiers.

In addition to the innovations exhibited at Gauzy’s booth, Gauzy’s technologies at IAA are also being shown by a number of other exhibitors including Sekisui, Brose, and a special OEM to be announced from the show floor during the second half of the show.

SPD-Smart film uses specially-engineered nanoparticles embedded and distributed throughout a film to instantly and precisely and dynamically control (automatically or at the touch of a button) the amount of light, heat and glare passing through any transparent material such as glass or plastic. SPD-SmartGlass blocks UV, IR, noise, and up to 99.5% of light for custom shading while maintaining a view of surroundings. This film allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control and vary the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically at the touch of a button.

Tests show that SPD-SmartGlass can reduce fuel consumption and increase the driving range of electric vehicles by up to 5.5%, reduce CO2 emissions by 4 grams/kilometer, block 95% of heat, and reduce temperature inside vehicles by up to 18ºF/10ºC.

Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology is the same best-selling smart window technology that can be found on tens of thousands of various existing cars from Mercedes and McLaren, and on upcoming car models from Cadillac and other auto makers. In addition to cars, products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. It can be used to replace mechanical shading elements in buildings and vehicles, and can create privacy on demand.

To learn how automakers and their suppliers utilize smart glass technologies that support innovation at the Munich Auto Show, please schedule a visit to Gauzy (Hall A1, Booth #93) at IAA Munich September 7-12, 2021.

About Gauzy:

Gauzy is a world leading vendor of material science and nanotechnology, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of technologies which are embedded into and onto raw materials. Amongst Gauzy’s core areas of expertise are LC and SPD, which are used to produce LCG® (Light Control Glass). The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv Israel, with an additional production facility in Germany, and sales, marketing, and distribution sites in multiple US cities and China. Learn more at gauzy.com, and on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

Gauzy has a recently-expanded state-of-the-art material synthesis facility in Israel, and a custom 11,000 square meter SPD production facility strategically located near Stuttgart, Germany. This production site is dedicated to producing 1,000,000sqm of SPD material yearly for the automotive and architectural industries. Gauzy’s state-of-the-art production techniques have brought down the cost of SPD-Smart light control technology significantly, has shortened delivery times to customers, and have added new capabilities and functionality to the world of smart glass.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. “LCG® (Light Control Glass) is a trademark of Gauzy Ltd. “Cadillac” and “Celestiq” are trademarks of General Motors. “MAGIC SKY CONTROL” and “Mercedes-Benz” are trademarks of Daimler AG.

