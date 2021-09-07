1847 Holdings Appoints Finance and Accounting Veteran Vernice Howard as CFO

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the “Company”), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced the appointment of Vernice L. Howard as its new CFO, effective September 7, 2021.



With over 30 years of experience in the fields of finance and accounting, Howard brings a wealth of knowledge to her role as CFO of 1847 Holdings. Howard has been CFO of Independent Electrical Contractors, Inc. (“IEC”), a nonprofit promoting advancement in the electrical and systems contracting industries, since 2010. Prior to joining IEC, Howard worked her way through accounting and finance hierarchy beginning with public accounting for several years gaining experience in tax and auditing; television broadcasting for Cronkite & Ward as Chief Financial Officer to Walter Cronkite; entertainment industry; the nonprofit sector of social services; and formulating experience for Association’s with the American Political Science Association (APSA).

“We are excited to welcome Vernice to the 1847 Holdings team, and we want to thank Jay Amond for his service as CFO as he goes on to pursue new opportunities,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. “Vernice is a great addition to our team, and I am confident her wealth of experience will prove invaluable as we continue to execute on our business model.”

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploys resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings’ view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings.

