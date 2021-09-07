Akero Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of the management team will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. (ET).



A live webcast of the Company presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero’s investigational drug product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX) is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. The consistency and magnitude of effects observed in clinical studies position EFX to be a potentially best-in-class medicine, if approved, for treatment of NASH. EFX is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials: the HARMONY study in pre-cirrhotic patients with F2/F3 fibrosis and the SYMMETRY study in cirrhotic (F4) patients. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit www.akerotx.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212.362.1200

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact:

650.487.6488

media@akerotx.com