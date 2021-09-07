BeyondSpring to Host Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on September 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (“BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide an update on recent corporate events on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. Details for the conference call are below:



Friday, September 10 @ 8:00 AM Eastern Time Domestic: 877-451-6152 International: 201-389-0879 Conference ID: 13722968 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146495

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on BeyondSpring’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section.

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, is being developed as a “pipeline in a drug” in various cancer indications as direct anti-cancer agent and to prevent chemotherapy induced neutropenia (CIN). Plinabulin and G-CSF combination has filed for approval and has received Priority Review and breakthrough designation in the U.S. and China for the prevention of CIN with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021 in the U.S. In DUBLIN-3 study, a global, randomized, active controlled Phase 3 study, plinabulin and docetaxel combination has met the primary endpoint of extending overall survival compared to docetaxel alone, in 2nd/3rd line NSCLC (EGFR wild type). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the efficacy of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies in seven different cancers. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

