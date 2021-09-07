Metacrine to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.



A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.metacrine.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the conference.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH. MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.