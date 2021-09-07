New Data at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer Demonstrates Advantages of Using the Guardant360® Liquid Biopsy Blood Test for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Lung Cancer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies will present data demonstrating the advantages of using the Guardant360® liquid biopsy test for clinical decision-making in advanced lung cancer at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, September 8-14, 2021.

“The new data adds further to the body of evidence illustrating the benefits of using the Guardant360® liquid biopsy test to easily and quickly identify more patients with actionable biomarkers,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “Clinicians are able to start biomarker informed treatment sooner by using our blood test compared to using a tissue biopsy for comprehensive genomic profiling.”

Guardant360® Liquid Biopsy Delivers Comprehensive Results with Fast Turn-Around Time for Clinical Decision-Making

Title Abstract No. Date The Economic Value of Liquid Biopsy for Genomic Profiling in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer OA16.02 Oral presentation: September 12, 2021 Plasma NGS At Time of Diagnostic Tissue Biopsy – Impact on Time to Treatment: Results From a Pilot Prospective Study OA16.01 Oral presentation: September 12, 2021 Using Liquid Biopsy to Guide First-Line Therapy Decisions in Patients With Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer P24.05 ePoster:

September 8, 2021 Stacking on the Targets: Secondary Resistant, Potential Targetable Genetic Alterations in Patients with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor NSCLC P51.02 ePoster:

September 8, 2021 Real-World Concordance Between Tumor Mutational Burden From Blood and Tissue in Lung Cancer and Other Cancers P21.02 ePoster:

September 8, 2021

Guardant360 CDx is Highly Concordant and Delivers Comparable Overall Response Rate (ORR) Compared to Tissue Based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Amivantamab

Title Abstract No. Date Validation of Companion Diagnostics for the Identification of Patients with EGFR Exon20ins NSCLC for Amivantamab Therapy P24.14 ePoster:

September 8, 2021

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

