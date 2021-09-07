ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 7 September 2021, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021
|99.97%
|0.03%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|98.89%
|1.11%
|3
|To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company
|97.66%
|2.34%
|4
|To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company
|97.07%
|2.93%
|5
|To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company
|97.82%
|2.18%
|6
|To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company
|99.65%
|0.35%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|98.52%
|1.48%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.62%
|0.38%
|9
|Authority to allot shares
|99.42%
|0.58%
|10
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|96.29%
|3.71%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|98.50%
|1.50%
|12
|Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve
|99.49%
|0.51%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.
7 September 2021
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850