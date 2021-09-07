AGM Statement

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 7 September 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 202199.97%0.03%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report98.89%1.11%
3To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company97.66%2.34%
4To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company97.07%2.93%
5To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company97.82%2.18%
6To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company99.65%0.35%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company98.52%1.48%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.62%0.38%
9Authority to allot shares99.42%0.58%
10Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights96.29%3.71%
11Authority to purchase own shares98.50%1.50%
12Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve99.49%0.51%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.

7 September 2021

