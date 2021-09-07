NEW GLUCODOWN® "ENHANCED WATER" BEVERAGES LAUNCH TODAY AT AMAZON -- SPECIAL LOYALTY DISCOUNT IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY

BENTONVILLE, AR, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC) (“Company”) is pleased to announce today, after 16 months of product development, new GLUCODOWN® "enhanced water" drink mixes are now available for purchase at Amazon.



GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Cherry

GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Peach Mango

GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Watermelon

GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Strawberry Banana