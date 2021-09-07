Axele Free Webinar: Best Fleets to Drive for - Trends from the C-Suite to the Driver Suite

DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, will sponsor a free webinar, "Best Fleets to Drive for – Trends from the C-Suite to the Driver Suite." Chris Henry, Vice-President of Customer Experience & Recognition Programs at CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, will participate in the webinar, which will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 2:00 PM EDT.



“The industry is challenged with a lack of truck drivers, making driver recruitment and retention more important than ever before,” said Ravi Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Axele. "In this webinar, attendees will learn what traits their companies need to develop to attract and keep the best drivers. This webinar will be a real game-changer for those that struggle with a lack of qualified drivers."

Chris Henry will share the top trends observed from the 2021 edition of the Best Fleets to Drive For Program. This program identifies trends, shares best practices, and publicly recognizes the for-hire carriers providing the best workplaces for their drivers. Chris also oversees a dedicated team responsible for producing the Best Fleets to Drive For recognition program, an annual evaluation of the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry, produced in partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association.

The webinar will review the key characteristics of the Best Fleets, including:

Chris's entire career has been in the transportation industry, including leadership roles at NAL Insurance, the TCA Profitability Program (Truckload Carriers Association), and FreightWaves. Chris was the co-founder and President of StakUp, a provider of online motor carrier benchmarking services, which FreightWaves acquired in 2019. He graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a degree in Economics & Sociology. He received an MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

To take driver recruitment and retention to the next level, register for this free webinar at https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wRTkaA9jS0qO9C7PAvGm9w.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

