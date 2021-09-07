English Finnish

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Raulas, Rami

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210907142812_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-06

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n osakeoptio-oikeus 2018

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.29 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.29 EUR





For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com