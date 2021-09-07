SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nordström, Niklas
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210907142623_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-06
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n osakeoptio-oikeus 2018
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 112,000 Unit price: 0.29 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 112,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.29 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com