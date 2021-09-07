Get a Grip on the Industrial Market and Prepare for 2022, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--This year has been a follow-up to the global slowdown and economic recession brought about in 2020 by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While economic growth and industrial project activity are accelerating, headwinds remain: A new COVID variant has become dominant. Semiconductors are in short supply. Crude oil producers and refiners are becoming increasingly edgy about the outlook for fuel demand because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the near term, and the energy transition in the long term. Industrial Info can help you better prepare for the future by gaining an understanding of what is planned for 2022.



Industrial Info’s Plant and Project business intelligence, complimentary webinars and outlooks, and broad range of analytics products, available off the shelf or customized to your needs, can help you navigate the currents of change.

Industrial Info can help you learn about the trends, market drivers and big questions facing today’s industrial sectors. Throughout the world, Industrial Info is tracking details of more than 197,000 active projects, worth nearly $16 trillion, and 250,000 operational plants. Projects with a combined worth of $2.9 trillion and 79,000 plants are in North America.

Click here, register and read the full article to better understand what Industrial Info can do for you.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn.

Contact:

Brian Ford

bford@industrialauto.com

713-783-5147