Bellerophon to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 13-15, 2021.



The presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.bellerophon.com.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

