Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced fifteen recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program. This is the fourth year of the scholarship program, which was created to recognize exceptional individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they pursue their post-secondary education. We share this good news on World Duchenne Awareness Day, a day when much of the global community is focused on this year’s special theme ‘Adult Life & Duchenne.’ Recipients of this scholarship were chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members, who consider each applicant’s community involvement and a personal essay. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.



“On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee it is my pleasure to announce the 2021 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program and congratulate them on this achievement. The awardees have shown tremendous determination, resiliency and dedication to their academic pursuits, even in the face of the challenges and disruptions resulting from the ongoing pandemic,” said Diane Berry, Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs. “We are honored to support these young adults in their journey through higher education, and we wish them new opportunities and success in the school year ahead. I also would like to express my appreciation to the selection committee, the members of which gave so generously of their time in reviewing the applications and essays.”

2021 Named Recipients - Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

Porter Aydelotte, Saddleback College

Brett Dettmer, University of Missouri-Columbia

Billy Ellsworth, Community College of Allegheny County

Aiden Fecteau, Eastern Connecticut State University

Bryson Foster, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Yuvaraj Gambhir, University of Pennsylvania

Ethan Higginbotham, Wichita State University

Brian Le, Stanford University

Jake Marrazzo, Wheaton College

Darrel Nicklow, Jr., Florida Gulf Coast University

Spencer Poole, Saint Joseph’s College-Suffolk Campus

James Scott, University of San Diego

Parker Strobeck, North Arkansas College

Tayjus Surampudi, Harvard University

Joseph Ware, Liberty University

In addition to application review by the independent committee, submissions are de-identified for the voting panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program is designed to help students diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) pursue their post-high school educational goals. There are 79 exons in the dystrophin gene impacted by Duchenne, and the route traveled by every person with Duchenne is distinct. Sarepta’s goal through this program is to acknowledge and support individuals with Duchenne who are mapping out their future via educational pursuits. Additional information is available at https://www.sarepta.com/route79 .

