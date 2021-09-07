Wave Life Sciences to Highlight RNA Editing Modality and PRISM Platform Advancements During Upcoming Scientific Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced it will highlight its ADAR-mediated RNA editing (“ADAR editing”) capability and PRISMTM platform advancements at upcoming scientific conferences. These include the TIDES USA: Oligonucleotides & Peptide Therapeutics meeting and the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS), taking place September 20-23, 2021 and September 26-29, 2021, respectively.



“The data we’ll present at this year’s TIDES USA and OTS meetings underscore the remarkable progress we continue to make with our pipeline and our platform. Through the resolution provided by stereochemical control, we have identified new ways to enhance the pharmacologic profiles of our candidates, including the application of PN backbone modifications,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “At OTS, we will also highlight our discovery-stage alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency program, as well as our leading ADAR editing modality. These data continue to support our belief that Wave’s ADAR editing modality has best-in-class potential among RNA editing approaches due to its versatility and ability to produce precise and efficient editing in the liver and central nervous system.”

TIDES USA: Oligonucleotides & Peptide Therapeutics Meeting

Wednesday, September 22 at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Exploring New Oligonucleotide Backbone Chemistries and Their Deployment to Improve the Properties of Stereopure Oligonucleotides (Chandra Vargeese, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Wave Life Sciences)

Oligonucleotide Discovery to Clinic & CMC Track: Nucleic Acid Chemical Modifications

Thursday, September 23 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Enhancing the Pharmacologic Profiles of CNS Targeting Therapeutic Oligonucleotides (Elena Dale, PhD, Senior Director, Head of CNS Biology at Wave Life Sciences)

Oligonucleotide Discovery to Clinic & CMC Track: Oligonucleotides for CNS, Skin Cancer, NAFLD and Other Indications

Tuesday, September 21-Thursday, September 23

Impact of Nitrogen-containing Backbone Linkages on Stereopure Antisense Oligonucleotides in the CNS (Yuanjing Liu, PhD, Principal Scientist at Wave Life Sciences)

Poster Available On Demand and for Viewing During Exhibit Hours

17 th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

Tuesday, September 28 at 12:45 p.m. EDT

Chemically Optimized Stereopure Oligonucleotides Direct ADAR-mediated RNA Editing of SERPINA1 Transcripts, Yielding Functional Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Protein in a Mouse Model for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Prashant Monian, PhD, Senior Scientist at Wave Life Sciences)

Session VI: Genome and RNA Editing (On Demand)

Sunday, September 26-Wednesday, September 29

A Versatile Platform for ADAR-mediated RNA Editing In Vivo in Preclinical Models (Chikdu Shivalila, PhD, Principal Scientist at Wave Life Sciences)

Poster Available On Demand

Sunday, September 26-Wednesday, September 29

Predicting Exon Criticality from Primary Protein Structure (Jigar Desai, PhD, Scientist II at Wave Life Sciences)

Poster Available On Demand

Sunday, September 26-Wednesday, September 29

In Vitro Models for the Assessment of Antisense Oligonucleotide Induced Hepatotoxicity (Xuena Lin, MD, previously Senior Scientist II at Wave Life Sciences)

Poster Available On Demand

Sunday, September 26-Wednesday, September 29

Impact of Nitrogen-containing Backbone Linkages on Stereopure Antisense Oligonucleotides in the CNS (Pachamuthu Kandasamy, PhD, Senior Director, Head of Medicinal Chemistry at Wave Life Sciences)

Poster Available On Demand

Sunday, September 26-Wednesday, September 29

Allele-selective Reduction of Rho P23H-mutant Rhodopsin Rescues Phenotype Associated with Retinitis Pigmentosa in Preclinical Models (Michael Byrne, PhD, Senior Director, In Vivo Biology and Ophthalmology at Wave Life Sciences)

Poster Available On Demand

About PRISM™

PRISM is Wave Life Sciences’ proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables genetically defined diseases to be targeted with stereopure oligonucleotides across multiple therapeutic modalities, including silencing, splicing and editing. PRISM combines the company’s unique ability to construct stereopure oligonucleotides with a deep understanding of how the interplay among oligonucleotide sequence, chemistry and backbone stereochemistry impacts key pharmacological properties. By exploring these interactions through iterative analysis of in vitro and in vivo outcomes and machine learning-driven predictive modeling, the company continues to define design principles that are deployed across programs to rapidly develop and manufacture clinical candidates that meet pre-defined product profiles.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Forward-Looking Statements

