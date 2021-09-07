Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. D/B/A Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE

Immersive Tech receives final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange



Immersive Tech to start trading under the symbol ‘VRAR’ on September 8 , 2021.

, 2021. Immersive Tech is an industry leading Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment and attractions manufacturer blending amusement park engineering and video game development into the world’s first Immersive Entertainment Platform with the global release of its flagship hyper-immersive multiplayer VR attraction UNCONTAINED.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech” or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The common shares of Immersive Tech will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol ‘VRAR’ on September 8, 2021.

“We are thrilled to take our vision to the next stage together with our team, investors and shareholders. With our track record in making amazing experiences and never before-seen innovations in virtual reality entertainment, UNCONTAINED is a big first step for us—but certainly won’t be the last. I look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks,” said Tim Bieber, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. CEO.

“I am delighted for the entire team at Immersive Tech,” said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “This is an opportune time for Immersive to continue its strong growth and also provide value to VST and its shareholders as our latest incubated company to publicly list on the Canadian Securities Exchange.”

The team behind Immersive Tech is a blend of accomplished individuals coming together under the CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Adrian Duke, Jeffrey Jang (co-founders of Immersive Tech, BCBusiness Top 30 Under 30s), Vahid Shababi, Shafin Diamond Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment, LBE Subject-matter Expert), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association Chapter President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive, HyperHippo Entertainment) as well as its Directors Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President) and Cathy Hackl (CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, Metaverse Strategist, & Tech Futurist).

The listing of Immersive Tech on the CSE follows a successful over-subscribed financing of $2.36 million in April, 2021. The Company has an experienced and motivated management team led by its CEO, Tim Bieber and board members Alvin Graylin, Alexandros Tzilios, Cathy Hackl and Sheri Rempel. On listing, Immersive Tech will have outstanding 75,350,785 common shares (including 600,000 common shares to be issued immediately following listing) issued and outstanding, and 14,100,448 common shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of certain stock options, finder’s warrants and warrants of the Company or reserved for issuance pursuant to the terms of certain agreements of the Company. For more information regarding Immersive Tech, please refer to its final prospectus filed on August 9, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Bieber

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech

https://www.immersivetech.co/

For further information about Immersive Tech, please contact:

Investor Relations

Contact – Tim Bieber

Email: investors@immersivetech.co

Telephone: +1-604-283-3029

ABOUT FANTASY 360 TECHNOLOGIES INC. D/B/A IMMERSIVE TECH

Immersive Tech is an industry leading Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment and attractions manufacturer blending amusement park engineering and video game development into the world’s first Immersive Entertainment Platform with the global release of its flagship hyper-immersive multiplayer VR attraction UNCONTAINED.

Immersive Tech has worked with some of the largest brands in the world over the years including: Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Intel, Allegiant Airlines, Capital One, Scotia Bank, and the US Food and Drug Administration and more with brand activations at events including the X-Games, Boston’s HubWeek among others.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about Immersive Tech’s listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Immersive Tech disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.