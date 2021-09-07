SpotOn Named the Preferred Technology Partner of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn, a leader in fully integrated restaurant management systems and small business technology, earned recognition today as the preferred technology partner of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA). SpotOn will provide SCRLA members with key insights into the latest advances to help South Carolina restaurants grow their businesses.

As restaurants navigate staffing shortages and new COVID variants, restaurant owners and operators are facing an incredible need to adapt to evolving consumer demands. SpotOn’s restaurant technology enables these owners and operators to be nimble as they respond to--and anticipate--consumer needs. SpotOn offers restaurant management technology with five-star service for restaurants of all sizes, including fast-casual, fine dining, bars, and nightlife. SpotOn provides restaurants with robust hardware and software to streamline operations, including a lightning-fast point-of-sale, reservation capabilities, online ordering, marketing tools, and a digital loyalty program to drive repeat visits.

“Technology has the power to enhance everything from the guest experience to a restaurant’s operations, employee engagement, and profitability,” said Doron Friedman, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. “Our team is committed to developing solutions that help restaurants glean vital insights into changing consumer behaviors, improve efficiencies in their operations, build repeat business with marketing tools like a built-in loyalty program, and drive revenue.”

“SpotOn’s leading restaurant technology and industry insight will be an invaluable resource for our members seeking to level up their business,” stated Douglas OFlaherty, Chief Operating Officer at the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “South Carolina’s restaurants are looking for the tools they need to continue serving their customers and growing their business.”

Over the last 18 months, SpotOn has worked alongside restaurants and small businesses to help them stay open, offer customers new ways to engage in the pandemic era (including online ordering and contactless options), and prepare for what the future may hold. From rolling out commission-free online ordering at breakneck speed to hiring additional staff and releasing 400+ product innovations in 2020 alone, SpotOn has continued to invest in their clients' success. The company also waived $1.5M in software fees, assisted in PPP loan applications, and introduced low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital. Most recently, SpotOn added a vaccination status feature to its SpotOn Reserve reservations system in response to increasing mandates that customers be vaccinated against COVID-19 to dine at restaurants.

About SpotOn

SpotOn powers small- and midsize businesses (SMBs) with the digital tools they need to run and grow their business. The software and payments platform, coupled with a hands-on service model, offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, appointment scheduling, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has employees and offices around the world, including San Francisco, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association

For more than 75 years, the SCRLA’s mission has been to promote, protect and educate the foodservice and lodging industries of our state and to ensure positive business growth for our members. The SCRLA strives to represent the best interests of its members on small business issues, hospitality and tourism concerns, and towards the protection of South Carolina’s quality of life. To learn more about the SCRLA, please visit SCRLA.org.

