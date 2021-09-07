Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE:VRAR)

Immersive Tech receives final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange



Immersive Tech to start trading under the symbol ‘VRAR’ on September 8, 2021.

Immersive Tech is an industry leading Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment and attractions manufacturer blending amusement park engineering and video game development into the world’s first Immersive Entertainment Platform with the global release of its flagship hyper-immersive multiplayer VR attraction UNCONTAINED.

This announcement follows the successful public listing of Victory Square portfolio companies FansUnite Entertainment (CSE:FANS) and GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE:GET) that launched in May of 2020 and June 2021 on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or "Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech” ) (CSE:VRAR) has received final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The common shares of Immersive Tech will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol “VRAR” on September 8, 2021.

“We are thrilled to take our vision to the next stage together with our team, investors and shareholders. With our track record in making amazing experiences and never before-seen innovations in virtual reality entertainment, UNCONTAINED is a big first step for us—but certainly won’t be the last. I look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks,” said Tim Bieber, Immersive Tech CEO.

“The successful public listing is great news for Immersive, and Victory Square shareholders,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square. “During the past 36 months, Immersive has achieved significant milestones in terms of growth, product development and customer acquisition. And, our team will continue to work closely to help them successfully build, develop and grow with the objective of creating long-term value for Victory Square shareholders.”

The team behind Immersive Tech is a blend of accomplished individuals coming together under the CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Adrian Duke, Jeffrey Jang (co-founders of Immersive Tech, BCBusiness Top 30 Under 30s), Vahid Shababi, Shafin Diamond Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment, LBE Subject-matter Expert), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association Chapter President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive, HyperHippo Entertainment) as well as its Directors Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President) and Cathy Hackl (CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, Metaverse Strategist, & Tech Futurist).

For more information regarding Immersive Tech, please refer to its final prospectus filed on August 9, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

