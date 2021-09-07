Gordon Brothers Partners with Maynards Industries and Plant & Machinery, Inc. to Sell Block Midland Group Assets

Boston, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has partnered with Maynards Industries and Plant & Machinery, Inc. to sell the machinery and equipment from Block Midland Group’s four U.S.-based facilities.

The assets include stamping presses, metal fabrication, finishing machinery and related support equipment in the northern Chicago suburbs of Schiller Park, Wheeling and Buffalo Grove. An online and onsite auction for the two Schiller Park facilities will begin September 15, 2021. The equipment at the Wheeling and Buffalo Grove facilities will be sold over a two-day period beginning September 29.

“The joint venture developed a total solution for Block Midland Group by providing certainty of recovery for its constituents,” said Rob Gould, Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers on behalf of the joint venture. “We are excited to bring this grouping of high-quality assets to the marketplace, and the auction represents a unique opportunity for participants to acquire stamping, fabricating and machining equipment at highly competitive prices.”

For a detailed asset list including pictures of the available equipment, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/assets-for-sale/assets/b/block-midland-group

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Maynards Industries

Maynards was founded in 1902 and has grown to become one of the preeminent liquidation, auction and appraisal companies in North America. The company operates from five permanent locations in North America, Europe and Japan. Maynards’ expertise covers all aspects of sale transactions from consignment, transportation logistics, sale management, asset tracking, financial reporting, payment and final reconciliation. Maynards core business is the liquidation and auction of industrial and retail assets in a variety of sectors throughout North America and the provision of appraisal services primarily on industrial equipment. The company also operates a Fine Arts & Antiques division in Vancouver, BC.

Plant & Machinery, Inc.

Plant & Machinery, Inc. is an industrial appraisal and liquidation company. Founded in 1984 to fill an international need for a top-quality, customer-oriented, industrial auction company that could effectively handle the liquidation needs of companies any size.